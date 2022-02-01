BANGKOK TEST & GO

Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 330 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Churarat 9 airport hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 683 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Enrich Grand Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Enrich Grand Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Term and Conditions: 1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement 2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only 3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply
4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to

  • Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
  • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
  • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 30
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Suites familiales
  • Options alimentaires halal
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Couples non mariés
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Suite 45
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿25,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

ENRICH GRAND HOTEL is located on top of Big C super center ladpreaw and Imperial Ladpreaw, allow you to have easy access to supermarket and many more shops and restaurants. Moreover more than 100 local food and shop kiosks just in front of the hotel all day until late night. BTS Ladpreaw 83 (YL05) station is only a few steps from the hotel. The hotel is only a highest building in the area , all the rooms has big window to enjoy the city view, together with full facilities all the guest will have a great and memorable experience during their stay at Enrich Grand Hotel

But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
4
Très bien
0
Moyenne
1
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
🇷🇺Alexander

Révisé le 01/02/2022
Arrivé le 05/02/2022
2.9 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • highly not recommended.
Négatifs
  • They don’t have phone number, onli LINE chat to which do not reply at all, the same thing with e-mail

The worst pre booking service I have ever seen. Nothing to add. Few sentences have been written, isn’t it sill enough ?

🇬🇧Praphaporn Thompson

Révisé le 26/01/2022
Arrivé le 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Nice room,great location,clean,yummy food

I’m Thai but came back from UK , ASQ for 7 days in Enrich grand hotel, I have a great time in here, good room good location great service good food too will recommend it to friends

🇩🇪John Bernard Jr

Révisé le 21/01/2022
Arrivé le 05/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Fast result and can come to the night market and supercenter
  • KFC and Big C supermarket 7-11 next door for my wife and kids
  • I can get some beer after the result at the market
  • clean room with city view
Négatifs
  • food in the box is a little bit cold , has to use microwave in on floor
  • room is not big enough for family of 3

Recommend for test and go, quick result and can go to local market after the negative test. Easy to get Taxi after check out

🇺🇸JOHN EDWARD HARVEY

Révisé le 16/01/2022
Arrivé le 08/01/2022
4.5 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Customer service from staff.
Négatifs
  • Food quality

Dee at front desk went out of her way to ensure I had everything I needed. Including my second Covid test, which was so important. Thank you Dee!

🇬🇳AKIM SANO

Révisé le 13/01/2022
Arrivé le 12/01/2022
4.9 Superior Room
Positifs     
  • Great place and the price is reasonable
Négatifs
  • simply love it here

just came and love the place.. the location is nice. The rooms are nice and Clean. The food is good.

Adresse / Carte

2539/1 Latprao Road, Wangthonglang District, Bangkok 10310 Khlong Chao Khun Sing Wang Thonglang Bangkok 10310

 
