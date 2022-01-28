Total AQ Hotel Rooms 373 Bedrooms Partner Hospital BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 88 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Deluxe Room (Twin bed) 32 m² ฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ ฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Grand Deluxe Room 32 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Premier Corner Room 37 m² ฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Premier Suites Room 68 m² ฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Divalux Jacuzzi Suites 68 m² ฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ ฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Small Deposit

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants Ruean Thai Karaked 500 m² ฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Lat Krabang. 3 miles from Lat Krabang District Office and 3.5 miles from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Lat Krabang, the property has a garden and a terrace. The property provides a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property. Guest rooms has air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Rooms come complete with a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, while certain units at the hotel also provide guests with a seating area. The rooms include a closet. A buffet breakfast is available daily at Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, . The Paseo Mall is 7 miles from the accommodation, while Metro Forest is 11 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 6 miles from Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi. Divalux Resort and Spa in partnership with BPK9 INTERNATIONALHospital, we are pleased to offered you with our hospitality service. The Divalux Resort & Spa is just a 15-20 minutes’ drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, With 373 Rooms for Alternative Quarantine (AQ) , Test and Go and SHA+ creatively decorated rooms and suites, we maximize your comfort levels to the greatest extent possible, making it the perfect choice 💻Booking contact : direct inbox facebook : https://www.messenger.com/t/DivaluxResortandSpa or e-mail : [email protected] , Tel : 02 172 8999

Amenities / Features Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE

Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )

COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.

24-hours standby nursing service.

Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel

only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.

4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.

Complimentary WIFI internet.

43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.

20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)

20% Discount on Laundry service.

Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.

Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 4.2 /5 Very Good Based on 20 reviews Rating 7 Excellent 11 Very Good 2 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Ruth Sugden Arrived on 12/01/2022 3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites Positives Blossom. Excellent staff member Negatives Lack of English spoken by reception staff

Poor food selection - often sending wrong things The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop. 🇬🇧 Jack Kingdon Arrived on 16/01/2022 4.5 Premier Corner Room Positives Very peaceful

Great view of the river

Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds

Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine Negatives Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend 🇩🇪 Stefan Sebastian Kaufmann Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival Negatives Food on Room

many moskitos Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall 🇫🇮 Pekka Johannes Auvinen Arrived on 03/01/2022 5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives Friendly and helpfull staff. Negatives Not really any negative. Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly.............. 🇹🇭 Rinrat Brooks Arrived on 02/01/2022 4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives Comfortable bed

Clean bathroom Negatives Dirty floor Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up. 🇨🇭 Fritz Peter Ammann Arrived on 31/12/2021 3.6 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good Negatives Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst. For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests 🇮🇪 Kerrie martin Arrived on 11/11/2021 4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites Positives Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace

Loved the facility of exercise bike in room

Lovely big shower

food very good

Very comfortable bed

Very good ac

Lots of power sockets and usb outlets

Slippers and dressing gown Negatives Balcony roof could be cleaned

Not much housekeeping for to quarantine

Need more western breakfast options

Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times

No hot water until contacted reception Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony. 🇩🇰 Michael Kristensen Arrived on 06/12/2021 3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites Positives Room, balcony and bath room was great Negatives Food was below average Good room. Good bed Great bathroom. Great balcony Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food. 🇨🇭 Tchernoivan Konstantin Arrived on 14/11/2021 4.8 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Very friendly staff

Well organized

Clean room

Close to the airport

Good internet Negatives Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more. I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results. Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes. The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand. One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport. So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa 🇸🇪 ULF ERIC TORBJOERN ULF ERIC TORBJOERN Arrived on 04/11/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked. 🇬🇧 Brian Andrew Shorricks Arrived on 06/11/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out. Negatives None it's what was required to come to Thailand. Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way. 🇹🇼 T. Ming Chang Arrived on 11/08/2021 4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives Big rooms with balcony Negatives Would be better if provide more bottled water Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it. 🇬🇧 mark ingham Arrived on 11/07/2021 3.6 Premier Suites Room Positives Hotel tries hard for guests Negatives The food is cold and disgusting every day Good hotel, bad food, to fill 80 characters let me say it again. Good hotel terrible food, you people might want to rethink this 80 character minimum. 🇳🇴 Pk Arrived on 20/06/2021 4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives Delicious food, even though my mother said we would eat clean. The hotel tried to adjust the food. Negatives We turn off the air conditioner, open the door to get outside air and rest the air conditioner. An employee told me to shut down, and we've had Pfizer vaccinations. Tested for covid several times The chance of spreading the infection is very low. Thai people receive a lot of news from the media. and lack of confidence in the government

The shower room would be better if wiped clean. Lots of soap stains on the glass There are several delivery services. We can order food that doesn't smell bad to eat. You can order online. Delicious food. We eat clean, friends next door eating keto. He adjusted for us as we wanted. We feel that we eat all day. The staff will come to deliver again 😉 Overall good. 🇸🇬 poh wei hao Arrived on 07/06/2021 4.3 Premier Corner Room Positives quiet and relaxed environment

excellent service Negatives too many birds at balcony will greatly appreciate if there can be 1 time housekeeping during the 15 days quarantine period. due to my negligence in handling the food, attracted lots of ants. staffs quickly moved me to another room to ensure a clean stay 🇫🇮 Vesa Nevalampi Arrived on 05/05/2021 4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed) Positives Food

Internet Good stay. Food good, internet good. Checkin and out was easy and fast. Medical group was fantastic. Can stay at balcony day one. 🇹🇭 Apichai Khawtawan Arrived on 01/03/2021 4.4 Premier Corner Room Room good comfortable, Services team very good, Food very good, WIFI very fast and services room come to services after past covid test first time. 🇹🇭 Metinee Arrived on 14/02/2021 5.0 Grand Deluxe Room Positives Negatives Very relaxing and comfortable Near airport good meal and can select menu Relax zone very good at swimming pool 🇹🇭 Chanon Pratumwan Arrived on 15/02/2021 4.3 Premier Corner Room Positives Comfortable room Negatives Internet slow Feel relax and comfortable during stay here. Food was good both Thai and International. Service was quite well. Thanks. 🇬🇧 Henry Geissler Arrived on 05/02/2021 2.8 Deluxe Room Positives Bed very comfortable Negatives Mosquitoes Very few condiments Room was very comfortable bathroom was fantastic food was okay, mosquitos was a big problem, only allowed out after covid test for 45 minutes

Hotel Offer Brochure