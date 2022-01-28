BANGKOK TEST & GO

Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
367 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 0
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 1
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 2
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 3
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 4
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok - Image 5
+39 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT
20 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 373 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital BPK 9 INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 88 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Deluxe Room (Twin bed) 32
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,190 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Room 32
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Corner Room 37
฿36,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Premier Suites Room 68
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿27,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Divalux Jacuzzi Suites 68
฿63,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿46,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿41,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿20,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Small Deposit
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Ruean Thai Karaked 500
฿110,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿95,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿90,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals

Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Lat Krabang. 3 miles from Lat Krabang District Office and 3.5 miles from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Lat Krabang, the property has a garden and a terrace. The property provides a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi throughout the property.

Guest rooms has air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a fridge, an electric tea pot, a bidet, a hairdryer and a desk. Rooms come complete with a private bathroom equipped with a shower and free toiletries, while certain units at the hotel also provide guests with a seating area. The rooms include a closet.

A buffet breakfast is available daily at Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, .

The Paseo Mall is 7 miles from the accommodation, while Metro Forest is 11 miles away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 6 miles from Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi.

Divalux Resort and Spa in partnership with BPK9 INTERNATIONALHospital, we are pleased to offered you with our hospitality service. The Divalux Resort & Spa is just a 15-20 minutes’ drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, With 373 Rooms for Alternative Quarantine (AQ) , Test and Go and SHA+ creatively decorated rooms and suites, we maximize your comfort levels to the greatest extent possible, making it the perfect choice 💻Booking contact : direct inbox facebook : https://www.messenger.com/t/DivaluxResortandSpa or e-mail : [email protected] , Tel : 02 172 8999

Amenities / Features

  • Test & GO PACKAGES INCLUDE
  • Included 3 meals for 1 night (Breakfast,Lunch and Dinner )
  • COVID-19 test (Real-time RT-PCR) included nurse service.
  • 24-hours standby nursing service.
  • Transportation, Join shuttle van airport pick up service from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel
  • only. From Don Muang Airport There is an additional charge THB 1,000.
  • 4 Bottles of drinking water per day and Coffee & Tea in room.
  • Complimentary WIFI internet.
  • 43” LED TV with wide varieties of both local and international programs.
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage service. (EXCLUDED others promotions)
  • 20% Discount on Laundry service.
  • Complimentary late check out until 4.00 pm.
  • Free Welcome drink at Karaked Cafe
SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS
Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.2/5
Very Good
Based on 20 reviews
Rating
Excellent
7
Very Good
11
Average
2
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Ruth Sugden

Reviewed on 28/01/2022
Arrived on 12/01/2022
3.2 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positives     
  • Blossom. Excellent staff member
Negatives
  • Lack of English spoken by reception staff
  • Poor food selection - often sending wrong things

The balcony and jacuzzi was wonderful. Why do you only have one? Pretty gardens. Quick service from shop.

🇬🇧Jack Kingdon

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 16/01/2022
4.5 Premier Corner Room
Positives     
  • Very peaceful
  • Great view of the river
  • Lovely staff, clean room and comfy beds
  • Would highly recommend for 1 week quarantine
Negatives
  • Western dinner choice is not so good, but you can choose Thai or order from outside

Excellent place to stay overall, very relaxing and enjoyable quarantine experience, would highly recommend

🇩🇪Stefan Sebastian Kaufmann

Reviewed on 19/01/2022
Arrived on 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • PcrTest direct at Hotel After Arrival
Negatives
  • Food on Room
  • many moskitos

Der Tag geht vorüber, insgesamt gut organisiert, wenn man das Ergebnis des Test schneller will, muss man extra bezahlen. Das Essen in Plastikschalen auf dem Zimmer war nicht mein Fall

🇫🇮Pekka Johannes Auvinen

Reviewed on 19/01/2022
Arrived on 03/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • Friendly and helpfull staff.
Negatives
  • Not really any negative.

Very friendly staff and great service! Food was good and everything went very smoothly..............

🇹🇭Rinrat Brooks

Reviewed on 19/01/2022
Arrived on 02/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Clean bathroom
Negatives
  • Dirty floor

Everything was good. Only one thing was they didn’t clean the floor. I had to call them and they sent someone to clean it up.

🇨🇭Fritz Peter Ammann

Reviewed on 16/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
3.6 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good staff, Garden and view nice, evening meal very good
Negatives
  • Not too clean, many things were closed, a bit a ghost Hôtel, because big and not too many giesst.

For one Night the Hotel is ok. It is understandable the Hotel can not invest too much when there are not more guests

🇮🇪Kerrie martin

Reviewed on 30/12/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
4.3 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positives     
  • Very grateful for jacuzzi and terrace
  • Loved the facility of exercise bike in room
  • Lovely big shower
  • food very good
  • Very comfortable bed
  • Very good ac
  • Lots of power sockets and usb outlets
  • Slippers and dressing gown
Negatives
  • Balcony roof could be cleaned
  • Not much housekeeping for to quarantine
  • Need more western breakfast options
  • Loud noise from boats on river behind hotel at all times
  • No hot water until contacted reception

Very good ten day quarantine experience. Unfortunately there were only a few hours of tanning time on balcony due to roof but that wouldn’t be a problem for everyone! Jacuzzi was amazing. Provided extension lead in the room which was very handy as outdoor sockets did not work. I had a bug in the room one night and staff came to help. Very nice. Very comfortable big bed. Had to call reception to ask for old food bags to be removed from door so there would be no bug issues. Extremely friendly and helpful staff. Invited me to full moon festival and provided traditional clothes etc, SO fantastic! Cafe made room delivery which was good as the hotel said I could order from 7/11 but they did not show me how to do this. Charged for taxi to airport which was a bit ridiculous after paying so much for quarantine already and I understood transport was included. Had one exercise day and I was alone at the pool (not in use) and they allowed me to stay as long as I wished. WiFi was mostly good except on balcony.

🇩🇰Michael Kristensen

Reviewed on 23/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
3.8 Divalux Jacuzzi Suites
Positives     
  • Room, balcony and bath room was great
Negatives
  • Food was below average

Good room. Good bed Great bathroom. Great balcony Food there is a lot to improve. In contrast to price, then I was disappointed for the food.

🇨🇭Tchernoivan Konstantin

Reviewed on 01/12/2021
Arrived on 14/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Well organized
  • Clean room
  • Close to the airport
  • Good internet
Negatives
  • Food was ok, but could be better. The best in the world thai kitchen can do much more.

I was happy to book my stay in the Divalux Resort & Spa. Everything went very smoothly starting from picking me up at the airport and arranging taxi next day after I've got my PCR test results. Hotel staff was very friendly and helped me with all my wishes. The room was clean and comfortable to recover after the long flight to Thailand. One big plus of this resort is that it is very close to the BKK airport so that you can continue traveling without driving too long to the airport. So all in all it was absolutely right decision to book a room in Divalux Resort & Spa

🇸🇪ULF ERIC TORBJOERN ULF ERIC TORBJOERN

Reviewed on 26/11/2021
Arrived on 04/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)

It is difficult to assess food, service and other things at the hotel as you are not allowed to leave the room during the quarantine. The food came in plastic packaging and was left in a bag outside the door. However, the food tasted good and was well cooked.

🇬🇧Brian Andrew Shorricks

Reviewed on 22/11/2021
Arrived on 06/11/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • A nice place to stay and all quarantine measures effectively carried out.
Negatives
  • None it's what was required to come to Thailand.

Was met at the airport by the hotel transport and taken to the hotel. PCR sample taken on arrival at the hotel. Arrived late afternoon and was given 2 meals within 2 hours. Negative result the next day and I was on my way.

🇹🇼T. Ming Chang

Reviewed on 24/08/2021
Arrived on 11/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • Big rooms with balcony
Negatives
  • Would be better if provide more bottled water

Clean and spacious room, shower water was not hot at one point, but once notified, adjusted very soon. Limited TV channels, but balcony compensates for it.

🇬🇧mark ingham

Reviewed on 27/07/2021
Arrived on 11/07/2021
3.6 Premier Suites Room
Positives     
  • Hotel tries hard for guests
Negatives
  • The food is cold and disgusting every day

Good hotel, bad food, to fill 80 characters let me say it again. Good hotel terrible food, you people might want to rethink this 80 character minimum.

🇳🇴Pk

Reviewed on 06/07/2021
Arrived on 20/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • Delicious food, even though my mother said we would eat clean. The hotel tried to adjust the food.
Negatives
  • We turn off the air conditioner, open the door to get outside air and rest the air conditioner. An employee told me to shut down, and we've had Pfizer vaccinations. Tested for covid several times The chance of spreading the infection is very low. Thai people receive a lot of news from the media. and lack of confidence in the government
  • The shower room would be better if wiped clean. Lots of soap stains on the glass

There are several delivery services. We can order food that doesn't smell bad to eat. You can order online. Delicious food. We eat clean, friends next door eating keto. He adjusted for us as we wanted. We feel that we eat all day. The staff will come to deliver again 😉 Overall good.

🇸🇬poh wei hao

Reviewed on 16/06/2021
Arrived on 07/06/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positives     
  • quiet and relaxed environment
  • excellent service
Negatives
  • too many birds at balcony

will greatly appreciate if there can be 1 time housekeeping during the 15 days quarantine period. due to my negligence in handling the food, attracted lots of ants. staffs quickly moved me to another room to ensure a clean stay

🇫🇮Vesa Nevalampi

Reviewed on 22/05/2021
Arrived on 05/05/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room (Twin bed)
Positives     
  • Food
  • Internet

Good stay. Food good, internet good. Checkin and out was easy and fast. Medical group was fantastic. Can stay at balcony day one.

🇹🇭Apichai Khawtawan

Reviewed on 18/03/2021
Arrived on 01/03/2021
4.4 Premier Corner Room

Room good comfortable, Services team very good, Food very good, WIFI very fast and services room come to services after past covid test first time.

🇹🇭Metinee

Reviewed on 17/03/2021
Arrived on 14/02/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
Positives     
Negatives

Very relaxing and comfortable Near airport good meal and can select menu Relax zone very good at swimming pool

🇹🇭Chanon Pratumwan

Reviewed on 10/03/2021
Arrived on 15/02/2021
4.3 Premier Corner Room
Positives     
  • Comfortable room
Negatives
  • Internet slow

Feel relax and comfortable during stay here. Food was good both Thai and International. Service was quite well. Thanks.

🇬🇧Henry Geissler

Reviewed on 05/03/2021
Arrived on 05/02/2021
2.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Bed very comfortable
Negatives
  • Mosquitoes Very few condiments

Room was very comfortable bathroom was fantastic food was okay, mosquitos was a big problem, only allowed out after covid test for 45 minutes

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

88 Moo 3, Sisa Chorakhe Noi, Bang Sao Thong, Lat Krabang, 10570 Lat Krabang, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Silver Palm
7.9
rating with
461 reviews
From ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
rating with
2 reviews
From ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
rating with
4998 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
rating with
2655 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

RNP Pool Hotel
8.7
rating with
404 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.4
rating with
2826 reviews
From ฿-1
Vismaya Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel
7.9
rating with
3608 reviews
From ฿-1
O2 Luxury Hotel
7.3
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
H5 Luxury Hotel
6.8
rating with
25 reviews
From ฿-1
Amaranth Suvarnabhumi Hotel
8.7
rating with
1165 reviews
From ฿-1
The Green View Hotel
8.1
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
NY City Resort and Spa Bangkok
7.2
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU