Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hosptal
Hotel De Trojan features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Samutprakarn. Each room at the 5-star hotel has garden views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a garden. The property provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests.
All guest rooms at the hotel include air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, DVD-Player, and a private bathroom with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Hotel De Trojan has certain units with city views, and every room has a balcony. The rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot.
Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a continental breakfast.
Hotel De Trojan has a playground.
Bang Krachao is 24 miles from the hotel. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 15 miles from Hotel De Trojan, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.
Amenities / Features
- COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR (2 times)
- 24-hours standby nursing service
- Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital
- Free initial assessment via video call
- Daily health monitoring
- Free mask, alcohol gel and thermometer in room
- High-Speed Wi-Fi provided
- TV (Satellite channels)
- Room cleaning service
- Split type air condition
- Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to the hotel
Score
3.2/5
Average
Based on 9 reviews
3.9 Superior Room
Positives
- You can open the window to get fresh air.
I got a good quarantine experience here at Hotel de Trojan. Food is tasty and staff service is also excellent.
1.4 Superior Room
Positives Negatives
- Where to start.
- Staff don't speak any english.
- They do not clean the room, you have to clean it yourself durin the 15 days.
- They do not change bedding or towels during stay.
- The breakfast consists of unbuttered soft bread, two small tomatoes, small hot dogs sausages and undercooked fried eggs.
- They will not provide soft drinks, chocolate, crisps or anything you want even if you paid for it.
- The wi-fi is very bad.
- There is no dvd player.
- You have to wash your own clothes in the sink.
- Dead insects in the room and on balcony.
- The room door is alarmed.
- You are treated like a prisoner.
- No food or drink is allowed to be ordered from outside hotel.
- The bed is hard and pillows are very soft.
- You can order pre set menu food for next day and the still get it wrong.
- The walls are paper thin and you can hear everything from the next room.
- The list can go on and on
Dont stay here. You will regret it. The worst hotel I have ever stayed in. Nothing available to buy and treated like a prisoner.
2.2 Deluxe Room
Positives Negatives
If you enjoy your food, then do not come here. Staff have no common sense and poor English...........
4.3 Superior Room
Positives Negatives
nice hotel, quiet, big Room with window and bathtube, is not in the middle of the Town and thats good
4.5 Superior Room
The room is very spacious, there is a balcony to dry clothes, clean rooms. There is also a bag of happiness. What I like the most is that there is a bathtub. Every meal is delicious.
2.9 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Efficient registration process
- Meals on time
- Always willing to assist
- Efficient testing
- Room for two people was small
- Difficult to get clean sheets after one week
- Food was just OK
Overall I think this hotel was Ok, but the sited need for quarantine was unjustified, hotel bailout
3.0 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- The room was exactly as on the picture with big windows and two beds. There was a good shower cabin with bath tab and all bath set including shampoo, shower gel, tooth brush etc. The room was spacious and nice.
- Microwave, fridge, plates and spoons. They also provided a sponge for dishes, dish wash cleaner and clothes degregine.
- A welcome package with snacks such as cola, milk, chips. 8 bottles of water 1.5liters
- There is a very small balcony with AC engine for smokers.
- The staff was polite.
- Upon arrival to the airport there is no opportunity to exchange currency to the local money. In the hotel there is not such an option at all as well. They don't accept any payments by credit cards, only cash in badhs or money transfer by local app. Thus you can't order anything from 7/11 if you don't have local money.
- The WiFi connection was poor.
- My room was facing close to the road. So in the mornings the sound from the cars was loud, and they didn't allow to change the room.
- The food was just very basic set with rice and some variation as sausages, meat balls three times per day,even for breakfast. So I recommend if you are not used to Asian food bring some instant porridge or snacks.
- No fruits or vegetables.
- Staff doesn't speak English.
- If you run out of those 8 bottles of water, which is obviously not enough if you stay there 10-14days, you have to pay extra for each bottle which is 60 badh. I bought 3 packages, 6 bottle each pack, but the last package didn't use, but still have to pay for it
I'm grateful to Sophia, she is the only person who speaks English. So if you need help just ask for her. She also helped me to call and find out about hospitals where I needed to do tests for my further destination.
Overall its good experience for the money you pay.
3.8 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- The room was very comfy and was spacious enough
- The food was very good
- The room has insects occasionally
- Breakfast is a bit weird since it is usually rice, meals didnt have enough vegetables
In general, I was really satisfied with the quarantine experience. Thank you to all the staff:).
2.7 Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- able to order some food from outside
- only contact per Line (sometimes up to 2o hours no response)
- no contact to doctor even if I get sick after two days, only contact to nurse
- in spite of my high fiver and cough heavy breading they don't Test my health before day 5 (this could be fatal for my life, four days without any health treatment)
- on day no 6 they delivery me to hospital with pneumonia on both side (this could be fatal for my life)
- did not recognize that I left the hotel after 5 days, because I get positive of Covid-19 and have been delivered to hospital. after day 15 they asked me when I will check out (already 10 days room free)
- no English speaking person
change your procedure, if someone has symptoms they has to be tested immediately (don't waiting day no 5 or day no10 for test, this could be fatal) otherwise you play with live of another person.