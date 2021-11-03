Total AQ Hotel Rooms 120 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Chularat 3 International Hosptal

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hotel de Trojan in a prioritized manner, and Hotel de Trojan will directly collect payment from you.

Booking requests for Hotel de Trojan are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.



View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel De Trojan features a restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and bar in Samutprakarn. Each room at the 5-star hotel has garden views, and guests can enjoy access to a shared lounge and to a garden. The property provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. All guest rooms at the hotel include air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, DVD-Player, and a private bathroom with a shower, a hairdryer and free toiletries. Hotel De Trojan has certain units with city views, and every room has a balcony. The rooms will provide guests with a desk and an electric tea pot. Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a continental breakfast. Hotel De Trojan has a playground. Bang Krachao is 24 miles from the hotel. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 15 miles from Hotel De Trojan, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.

Amenities / Features COVID-19 testing by Real Time RT-PCR (2 times)

24-hours standby nursing service

Free 24-hours ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital

Free initial assessment via video call

Daily health monitoring

Free mask, alcohol gel and thermometer in room

High-Speed Wi-Fi provided

TV (Satellite channels)

Room cleaning service

Split type air condition

Full board meals including breakfast, lunch and dinner

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to the hotel

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels