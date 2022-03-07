Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation/No-show: Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 1 Adult Superior 23 m² ฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Large 30 m² ฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ ฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Suite 53 m² ฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features 7-Eleven Purchase

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

The Green View Hotel is located in Amphur Bangsaothong, Samutprakan with outstanding architecture structure, modern guestroom for recreation and the Hotel area surrounding with various types of tree and green area making your stay close to nature or choosing to enjoy a meticulous food and beverage from a Hotel which is ready to serve around the clock including outdoor swimming pool for relaxation from activities and speedy free Wi-Fi for updating social media. All rooms at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Rooms are complete with a private bathroom. Guest rooms will provide guests with a fridge. Moreover, Hotel’s location is only 25 kilometers from Suvarnabhumi Airport and Set only a 30-minute drive to Suvarnabhumi Airport, near Buraphawithi expressway and motorway making your travel more convenient. Bangkok is 22 km from the accommodations, while Bangsaen Beach is 56 km away. Documents required for making the reservation as below:- Copy of passport Flight details (Itinerary) Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling) Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD 50,000 (Not required for Thai nationality) Full of prepayment

Amenities / Features >>EQ Package

RT-PCR Test

Private restroom with shower

Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi

32-inch TV with Cable TV

Breakfast

Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle

Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)

20% discount on food services

--------------------------------------------------------

>>AQ PACKAGE

** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **

Private restroom with shower

Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi

32-inch TV with Cable TV

Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)

Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle

Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)

Complimentary individual thermometer in room

Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)

Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.

20% discount on food services

Medical Services by Sukavej Hospital

Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision

24-hour standby nursing service

Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.

Free initial assessment session via video call

** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package

2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)

** 14 Days Package

3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 72 reviews Rating 37 Excellent 21 Very Good 7 Average 3 Poor 4 Terrible The Green View Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Green View Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇮🇳 Suresh Kumar Tolani Arrived on 18/02/2022 4.6 Superior Positives It was lovely staying there Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends 🇹🇭 Bancherd DeLong Arrived on 02/02/2022 5.0 Superior Positives Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price. I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended. 🇮🇳 Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani Arrived on 15/02/2022 5.0 Superior Positives Very clean

Thorough English communicative staff

Fast wifi

Quick service Negatives Nill Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai! *** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon 🇲🇲 Thein Myint Zaw Arrived on 26/01/2022 4.5 Deluxe Suite Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food. 🇬🇧 Graham Peter Wyles Arrived on 19/01/2022 4.9 Superior Positives Friendly Staff Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty. 🇦🇺 Steven Kazmer Arrived on 21/01/2022 4.4 Superior Positives Staff were excellent

Results came quickly Negatives No English language TV channel Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok. 🇮🇩 Agil Bredly Musa Arrived on 15/01/2022 4.6 Superior Positives The room is clean and comfortable

All the staff do their best

All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way. Negatives The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded

TV channel has to be upgraded Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period. 🇬🇧 Philip Joseph Smith Arrived on 14/01/2022 4.0 Superior Positives Room was very clean and comfortable

Food was provided

Pickup and transport was easy Negatives Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up. Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations. Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy. Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering. The room was extremely comfortable and good value. The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me. 🇦🇺 Sean Moriarty Arrived on 13/01/2022 4.7 Superior Positives Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport

Food was great and delivered on time

Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices

Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet

2 Fully opening windows to air room out

Good Air Con/Fridge

Plenty of Water bottles given

Security/Bag guys really nice Negatives Some staff poor English

Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)

Bed maybe too hard for some

Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week

TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera

Zero Alcohol policy

Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended. 🇦🇺 Robert Vander Wall Arrived on 04/01/2022 4.5 Superior Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required. 🇩🇪 Markus Gansser Arrived on 31/12/2021 4.7 Superior Positives Good treasure Negatives None Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough. 🇦🇹 Benjamin Fahlbusch Arrived on 29/12/2021 4.6 Superior The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly. 🇦🇺 Yasser O'Shea Arrived on 28/12/2021 3.1 Superior Positives Fast covid results Negatives Poor service, don't provide much information Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far. 🇹🇭 Apinya Polsawat Arrived on 27/12/2021 5.0 Superior Positives Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it! Negatives N/A Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping 🇺🇸 Shapur Sharoki Arrived on 16/12/2021 3.0 Superior Positives Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests. Negatives Room was small and moderately maintained. This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star. 🇫🇮 Robert Fagerström Arrived on 06/12/2021 4.3 Superior Positives Clean room Negatives Table for eating little bit small Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine 🇨🇦 Ali Jane Arrived on 15/12/2021 4.6 Superior Positives Clean room

Quick check in

Efficient testing Negatives Far from Bangkok

Breakfast wasnt good

Nothing really around the hotel The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel. 🇻🇳 Duong Thi Thu Lan Arrived on 11/12/2021 4.9 Superior Positives friendly staff

Nice view

Cozy room Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice. 🇳🇱 Tun Aung Arrived on 19/12/2001 4.8 Superior Positives Clean and quiet Negatives workers with fair English is essential. recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too. 🇬🇧 Barry Mckee Arrived on 06/12/2021 5.0 Superior Positives Clean & modern room Negatives None Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Hotel Offer Brochure