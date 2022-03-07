BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Green View Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
8 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
The Green View Hotel - Image 0
The Green View Hotel - Image 1
The Green View Hotel - Image 2
The Green View Hotel - Image 3
The Green View Hotel - Image 4
The Green View Hotel - Image 5
+20 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
72 REVIEWS
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 300 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital Sukavej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation/No-show:

  1. Changes date check-in date: The 3 days notification before check-in date, the booking amendments could and done free of charge.
  2. Cancel booking: The 3 days notification before check-in date, with below issued cause only, 2.1 : Thailand Pass issues (e.g. not approved or delay approved) with official documents. 2.2 : 72 hrs. Pre-COVID test result is positive with official documents. 2.3 : Flight cancellation with official document from the Airlines. 3)No show: charge at 100% of total package

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult
Superior 23
฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,850 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Large 30
฿22,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Internet - Wifi
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Suite 53
฿31,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room

The Green View Hotel is located in Amphur Bangsaothong, Samutprakan with outstanding architecture structure, modern guestroom for recreation and the Hotel area surrounding with various types of tree and green area making your stay close to nature or choosing to enjoy a meticulous food and beverage from a Hotel which is ready to serve around the clock including outdoor swimming pool for relaxation from activities and speedy free Wi-Fi for updating social media.

All rooms at the hotel come with a seating area and a flat-screen TV. Rooms are complete with a private bathroom. Guest rooms will provide guests with a fridge.

Moreover, Hotel’s location is only 25 kilometers from Suvarnabhumi Airport and Set only a 30-minute drive to Suvarnabhumi Airport, near Buraphawithi expressway and motorway making your travel more convenient.

Bangkok is 22 km from the accommodations, while Bangsaen Beach is 56 km away.

Documents required for making the reservation as below:-

  1. Copy of passport
  2. Flight details (Itinerary)
  3. Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  4. Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD 50,000 (Not required for Thai nationality)
  5. Full of prepayment

Amenities / Features

  • >>EQ Package
  • RT-PCR Test
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Breakfast
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel. (For DAY 1)
  • 20% discount on food services
  • --------------------------------------------------------
  • >>AQ PACKAGE
  • ** 7 Day Package / 10 Day Package / 14 Day Package **
  • Private restroom with shower
  • Free High-Speed internet Wi-Fi
  • 32-inch TV with Cable TV
  • Full board (3 meals a day from a select menu)
  • Coffee & tea making facilities, kettle
  • Complimentary snacks (on arrival day only)
  • Complimentary individual thermometer in room
  • Room cleaning service after the negative result of 1st swab (for 7 Days, 10Days Package)
  • Airport pick-up service from Don Muang or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel.
  • 20% discount on food services
  • Medical Services by Sukavej Hospital
  • Twice-daily temperature &health monitoring under nurse supervision
  • 24-hour standby nursing service
  • Free 24-hour ambulance service transfer between the hotel and hospital.
  • Free initial assessment session via video call
  • ** 7 Days Package/ 10 Days Package
  • 2 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
  • ** 14 Days Package
  • 3 COVID-19 tests(Real time RT-PCR)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.1/5
Very Good
Based on 72 reviews
Rating
Excellent
37
Very Good
21
Average
7
Poor
3
Terrible
4
If you were a guest at The Green View Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Green View Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇮🇳Suresh Kumar Tolani

Reviewed on 07/03/2022
Arrived on 18/02/2022
4.6 Superior
Positives
  • It was lovely staying there

Very good hotel for staying there , staff for helpful and it is neat and clean as well . Surly will recommend to my friends

🇹🇭Bancherd DeLong

Reviewed on 19/02/2022
Arrived on 02/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positives
  • Very clean, good quality room. Reasonable food quality for the price.

I was very impressed by the facility. Very comfortable, efficient and cost-effective. Highly recommended.

🇮🇳Siddhartha bachhraj sekhani

Reviewed on 18/02/2022
Arrived on 15/02/2022
5.0 Superior
Positives
  • Very clean
  • Thorough English communicative staff
  • Fast wifi
  • Quick service
Negatives
  • Nill

Lots of experiences of hotel, but this was just mind blowing!!! Cannot believe and never felt as in quarantine . Quick pick up in luxurious car, super smooth English speaking staff and the clean niche hotel rooms— can’t wait to go for day 5 quarantine. On my request they allowed me to smoke- lots of free snacks and supply of water linen. The room hygiene and staff are so 5 star!! Very peaceful place which makes perfect place to stay! IMHO just leave the stress and baggage drop down in hotel and let them manage- I would highly recommend THE GREEN VIEW HOTEL for foreigners as well as Thai!

*** At checkout I was handed over with souvenir and good luck for my wife! Very thankful for the staff, see you soon

🇲🇲Thein Myint Zaw

Reviewed on 13/02/2022
Arrived on 26/01/2022
4.5 Deluxe Suite

Recommend to stay. It is clean and comfort to stay. Quiet place. Daily temperature record. Everyday nice food.

🇬🇧Graham Peter Wyles

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 19/01/2022
4.9 Superior
Positives
  • Friendly Staff

Great hotel to Stay, will definitely stay there again in the near future. The food was really nice and tasty.

🇦🇺Steven Kazmer

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 21/01/2022
4.4 Superior
Positives
  • Staff were excellent
  • Results came quickly
Negatives
  • No English language TV channel

Very efficient for the one day test and go stay. PCR test result came back quickly. Room was good. Food was ok.

🇮🇩Agil Bredly Musa

Reviewed on 31/01/2022
Arrived on 15/01/2022
4.6 Superior
Positives
  • The room is clean and comfortable
  • All the staff do their best
  • All AQ measurements are conducted well and in a timely way.
Negatives
  • The Wi-Fi quality needs to be upgraded
  • TV channel has to be upgraded

Overall, I definitely suggest this hotel for AQ, as the facilities, personnel, and cuisine all helped us throughout our quarantine period.

🇬🇧Philip Joseph Smith

Reviewed on 30/01/2022
Arrived on 14/01/2022
4.0 Superior
Positives
  • Room was very clean and comfortable
  • Food was provided
  • Pickup and transport was easy
Negatives
  • Hotel staff did not inform me of my test result. I had to phone up.

Overall I had a positive experience at The Green View Hotel. In my view the covid measures were excessive but they were clearly taking it seriously in line with Thai regulations.

Pickup and transport to the hotel was easy. Checking in to the room and getting tested was also very easy.

Ordering food was a but complicated as I didn't really know what I was ordering.

The room was extremely comfortable and good value.

The worst part about the experience was that the hotel staff did not inform me of my test result when they got it back. The result shows that It came back at 9pm but I was still waiting at 12:30pm the next day at which point I rang the front desk and they confirmed they had received it. I don't know why they didn't tell me.

🇦🇺Sean Moriarty

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 13/01/2022
4.7 Superior
Positives
  • Not Far from Suvarnabhumi Airport
  • Food was great and delivered on time
  • Very good Quarantine/Covid Safe practices
  • Room Comfy with big bathroom/toilet
  • 2 Fully opening windows to air room out
  • Good Air Con/Fridge
  • Plenty of Water bottles given
  • Security/Bag guys really nice
Negatives
  • Some staff poor English
  • Self temperature check not explained on arrival (they call twice a day sometimes in Thai only)
  • Bed maybe too hard for some
  • Could have used a sofa/comfy relaxing chair for the week
  • TV quite poor reception with no digital signal, only analogue with no English stations like BBC/CNN/Al Jazeera
  • Zero Alcohol policy
  • Cleaning staff can be noisy in corridors

Glad I stayed here. Room nice and big and looked nicer than other ones similarly priced. Not in Central Bangkok so that may inconvenience some. Was perfect for me for my ongoing trip to Koh Chang. Definitely need to bring your PC/iPad etc for entertainment. All in all, highly recommended.

🇦🇺Robert Vander Wall

Reviewed on 21/01/2022
Arrived on 04/01/2022
4.5 Superior

Everything that was promised was provided without any problem at all. All staff knew what was required.

🇩🇪Markus Gansser

Reviewed on 19/01/2022
Arrived on 31/12/2021
4.7 Superior
Positives
  • Good treasure
Negatives
  • None

Its good,Personal dont speak English well.But room Was good and cleaned. Bed was also good and bathroom was big enough.

🇦🇹Benjamin Fahlbusch

Reviewed on 14/01/2022
Arrived on 29/12/2021
4.6 Superior

The result of the PCR Test was within 8h there. Very good service. The staff were also very friendly.

🇦🇺Yasser O'Shea

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 28/12/2021
3.1 Superior
Positives
  • Fast covid results
Negatives
  • Poor service, don't provide much information

Place is located close to the airport which is good but, if you intend to move to BKK centre after is soo far.

🇹🇭Apinya Polsawat

Reviewed on 12/01/2022
Arrived on 27/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positives
  • Nice environment, good service and nice staff. Super comfortable and good food, delicious I love it!
Negatives
  • N/A

Everything good, love the service and place. Very helpful staff and delicious food, I really enjoy and comfortable sleeping

🇺🇸Shapur Sharoki

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
3.0 Superior
Positives
  • Staff were friendly and service was organized to accept guests.
Negatives
  • Room was small and moderately maintained.

This was the least expensive room I found for AQ night. With this price in normal situation you could get a five star hotel in Bangkok area. It was hardly 3 star.

🇫🇮Robert Fagerström

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
4.3 Superior
Positives
  • Clean room
Negatives
  • Table for eating little bit small

Staff very friendly, bathroom good and clean, overall very good for this price. Bed was okay too, everythin worked fine

🇨🇦Ali Jane

Reviewed on 31/12/2021
Arrived on 15/12/2021
4.6 Superior
Positives
  • Clean room
  • Quick check in
  • Efficient testing
Negatives
  • Far from Bangkok
  • Breakfast wasnt good
  • Nothing really around the hotel

The price for quarantine was one of the cheaper options I had found. The room was spacious and clean, good internet connection. Far from city centre and not a great breakfast. The taxi from the airport took a while for them to get organized which was a bit of a pain after 24 hours of travel.

🇻🇳Duong Thi Thu Lan

Reviewed on 28/12/2021
Arrived on 11/12/2021
4.9 Superior
Positives
  • friendly staff
  • Nice view
  • Cozy room

Definitely worthy to stay. Nice & lovely room with friendly, helpful staff. The breakfast is also nice.

🇳🇱Tun Aung

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 19/12/2001
4.8 Superior
Positives
  • Clean and quiet
Negatives
  • workers with fair English is essential.

recommand to stay for next time because the hotel is very much clean and good services. Very much confort too.

🇬🇧Barry Mckee

Reviewed on 24/12/2021
Arrived on 06/12/2021
5.0 Superior
Positives
  • Clean & modern room
Negatives
  • None

Was very happy staying at The Green View Hotel, it was the cheapest place that I could find as I was only intending staying the one night, was very happy with the service of the staff & the cleanliness of the rooms.......

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

299 Moo 7 Bangna-Trad Rd, Thambol Bangsaotong, Amphur Bangsaotong Samutprakarn , 10560 Ban Khlong Sanam Phli, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
The Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 – Thonglor
8.3
rating with
403 reviews
From ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
rating with
509 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
rating with
847 reviews
From ฿-1
Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
8
rating with
3407 reviews
From ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
rating with
1940 reviews
From ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
rating with
2267 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

NY City Resort and Spa Bangkok
7.2
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
The Cotai Luxury Design Hotel
7
rating with
12 reviews
From ฿-1
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel
7.2
rating with
28 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel de Trojan
6.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
H5 Luxury Hotel
6.8
rating with
25 reviews
From ฿-1
O2 Luxury Hotel
7.3
rating with
73 reviews
From ฿-1
Divalux Resort & Spa Bangkok
8.2
rating with
367 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport
8.4
rating with
2826 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU