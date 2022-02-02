BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
rating with
28 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Total AQ Hotel Rooms 378 Bedrooms
Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior Suite 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Chor Cher is an ideal place to spend a comfortable, relaxing stay with all balcony room and green atmosphere. Hotel near Suvarnabhumi Airport and ABAC University

Amenities / Features

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 19 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
8
Average
4
Poor
2
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Neil green

Reviewed on 02/02/2022
Arrived on 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Negatives
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

Reviewed on 24/01/2022
Arrived on 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
Negatives
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

Reviewed on 20/01/2022
Arrived on 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

Reviewed on 14/01/2022
Arrived on 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
Negatives
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

Reviewed on 08/01/2022
Arrived on 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
Negatives
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

Reviewed on 01/01/2022
Arrived on 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
Negatives
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

Reviewed on 27/12/2021
Arrived on 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Great value for stay and go
Negatives
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

Reviewed on 19/12/2021
Arrived on 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Quick check-in
Negatives
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

Reviewed on 15/12/2021
Arrived on 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
Negatives
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

Reviewed on 14/12/2021
Arrived on 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Service
Negatives
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

Reviewed on 04/12/2021
Arrived on 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Negatives
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
Negatives
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

Reviewed on 27/11/2021
Arrived on 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

Reviewed on 20/11/2021
Arrived on 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
Negatives
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

Reviewed on 13/11/2021
Arrived on 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Negatives
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

Reviewed on 04/07/2021
Arrived on 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • No
Negatives
  • They cancel payment with MasterCard.
  • After we have big problems.

Never book this hotel again !!! Nooooo more. Noooooooo moooore. Noooooooo moooooore. Noooooo mooorre.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

Reviewed on 01/07/2021
Arrived on 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • The food was great
Negatives
  • Limited cable stations

The pickup at the airport was comfortable. The hotel also set up a taxi on the day I got out to take me back to airport.

🇺🇸Mak

Reviewed on 19/06/2021
Arrived on 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives     
  • big room, very clean, staff very helpful

is 2 hours from don mueng airport so keep that in mind when booking flights to wherever you travel after quarantine

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

Reviewed on 31/05/2021
Arrived on 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

It is good and comfortable. The food is nice but many of them are cool when we are plan to eat. Covid testing is well done.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

