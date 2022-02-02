Total AQ Hotel Rooms 378 Bedrooms Partner Hospital World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 177 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Chor Cher-The Green Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Chor Cher-The Green Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 30 m² ฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Smoking Rooms Available

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite 40 m² ฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Chor Cher is an ideal place to spend a comfortable, relaxing stay with all balcony room and green atmosphere. Hotel near Suvarnabhumi Airport and ABAC University

Amenities / Features · Package inclusive COVID test

· Accommodation with balcony & working desk

· 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

· 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)

· Wi-Fi internet

· 32-inch TV with True Vision package

· Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date

· Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)

· Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)

· Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)

· 24-hour stand by nursing service

SHOW ALL AQ HOTELS Search through all 180+ AQ Hotels

Score 3.8 /5 Very Good Based on 19 reviews Rating 5 Excellent 8 Very Good 4 Average 2 Poor 0 Terrible Chor Cher-The Green Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Chor Cher-The Green Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Neil green Arrived on 24/01/2022 3.7 Deluxe Room Negatives Food always cold Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room 🇦🇺 Timothy Dalton Irvin Arrived on 08/01/2022 3.6 Deluxe Room Positives 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.

2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.

3. Room was quiet.

4. Only 20 minutes to airport Negatives 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.

2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.

3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers. 🇩🇪 Guenter Prambs Arrived on 01/01/2022 3.3 Deluxe Room Positives Personal very friendly This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less. 🇸🇪 Sven Anders Strand Arrived on 28/12/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Positives Staff

Rooms

Quick and easy Covid test Negatives Nothing Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer. 🇩🇰 Ole Arrived on 23/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives Good service and staff

Clean hotell and good bed

Good covid/pcr test fast result Negatives Quarantine but its the situation Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service 🇦🇺 Bradley Gray Arrived on 16/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Positives Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours Negatives Transport from airport was a long wait. Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results. 🇬🇧 Rob Arrived on 08/12/2021 4.6 Deluxe Room Positives Great value for stay and go Negatives Bit isolated Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses. 🇬🇧 Shaun Pierce Arrived on 03/12/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room Positives Quick check-in Negatives The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course) The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great. 🇩🇪 Lajos Rady Arrived on 29/11/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room Positives The room and the food was very good. Food really hot. Negatives Nothing This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city. 🇮🇪 Peter Whelan Arrived on 28/11/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Service Negatives Long wait on COVID test results. Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day. 🇩🇪 Michael Schulz Arrived on 18/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Negatives No microwave to make warm the meal. The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me. 🇸🇪 Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin Arrived on 13/11/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives Sunny balcony

Nice staff Negatives Food could be better

No alcohol Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area... 🇺🇸 clyde kevis Arrived on 11/11/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room Positives great for 1 night quarantine if you have to perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway 🇩🇪 Jaz Arrived on 01/11/2021 2.4 Deluxe Room Positives Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly. Negatives Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.

Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.

Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.

I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price. The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel. 🇺🇸 Jimmy Ma Arrived on 08/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Negatives Most staff don’t speak English It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok. 🇹🇭 Samanya Phetwong Arrived on 18/06/2021 2.3 Deluxe Room Positives No Negatives They cancel payment with MasterCard.

After we have big problems. Never book this hotel again !!! Nooooo more. Noooooooo moooore. Noooooooo moooooore. Noooooo mooorre. 🇺🇸 Thomas Crow Arrived on 15/06/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Positives The food was great Negatives Limited cable stations The pickup at the airport was comfortable. The hotel also set up a taxi on the day I got out to take me back to airport. 🇺🇸 Mak Arrived on 10/06/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Positives big room, very clean, staff very helpful is 2 hours from don mueng airport so keep that in mind when booking flights to wherever you travel after quarantine 🇲🇲 Hein Minn Tun Arrived on 15/05/2021 3.0 Deluxe Room It is good and comfortable. The food is nice but many of them are cool when we are plan to eat. Covid testing is well done.

Hotel Offer Brochure