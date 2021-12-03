Food was on time but lukewarm or cold.

Old, dirty hotel.

Food was very basic and bland.

No drinks with meals except for breakfast you would get 150 ml or soymilk, YUK!

Bed was very hard.

Almost no one spoke English.

Admitted they mostly get Thai guests and it shows. So they are basically an SQ trying to be an ASQ.

All information in Thai or Chinese,

ASQ ad lies. No mini-bar, no international channels (only Thai 10 channels), no 43" LCD TV.

Room smelled like smoke.

Gecko living under hot water pot.

Call you down for COVID test but they turn off the elevator. When you walk down the stairs, which you're not supposed to do, they yell "No, No, No" so I yell, "COVID TEST, COVID TEST!" Then they say OK and point me to the parking lot where the nurses are.

Didn't allow me out of my room until 2nd COVID test which was supposed to be the first. I have a story about this!

American breakfast, 1 egg, 3 hotdogs, bread and 150 ml soymilk.

No menu to order food, have to eat what they make you.

DON'T STAY AT NY CITY REOSRT!!! The first thing that hit me when I got there was my room, it was not what I requested so I could already tell this place was going to be a problem. Then the food sucked! I got there before lunch so my first meal was noodles and a dessert. I asked for Pad Thai for dinner, didn't get it because they didn't have the ingredients. They have a restaurant. What kind of self-respecting Thai restaurant doesn't have the ingredients for Pad Thai??? So they served it to me for dinner the next night, and the next, and the next and the next. That's right, I got Pad Thai for dinner for 4 nights!!! By this time, my wife started calling the hotel to complain. The manager was so sorry he sent me a pizza and a bag of garlic bread with fake butter. Then the next night, to my surprise, I got pizza again....the exact same pizza, ham and pineapple! First of all, most American's don't like pineapple on their pizza, we like pepperoni and we don't like eating the same thing more than once just like the Pad Thai! So I finally called them and told them to stop sending me Pad Thai and pizza! I told my wife about this and she complained some more. This time she got a 4000 baht discount, APPROVED BY THE OWNER. So finally I just accepted my fate, told my wife to stop calling them and I decided to eat whatever garbage they brought me. They gave me so much Pad Thai, I ate it for several days so I had a standby if I couldn't eat what they sent me. So after all was over and I got discharged, a few days later my wife gets a call from the OWNER stating I owe them money because I "REQUESTED" a second COVID test. NO ONE REQUESTS MORE COVID TESTS!!! COVID TESTS SUCK!!! I said I never requested a 2nd COVID test, they just called me and told me to come down for my test. Remember, I told you they didn't let me out after my first negative COVID test. Then he threated to call the police on me and my wife and to take 6000 baht out of her account. She said you touch my account I WILL CALL THE POLICE!!! He was shocked and didn't know what to say. Then he threatened to call immigration on me. I just laughed and told my wife to block their calls. A couple days later someone else called. A female and tried to negotiate with my wife. I finally told her to tell them we will return 2000 baht and that is it and we are finished. They agreed and I haven't heard from them since. DON'T STAY AT NY CITY RESORT!!!