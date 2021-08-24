Total AQ Hotel Rooms 100 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Samitivej Thonburi

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 17 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe 32 m² ฿45,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿35,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿19,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Studio Executive 42 m² ฿50,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿40,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,850 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,600 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant One-Bedroom Executive 57 m² ฿57,500 - 10 Day AQ ฿45,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿26,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,600 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant One-Bedroom Premier 57 m² ฿65,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿30,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,350 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Two-Bedroom Premier 90 m² ฿95,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿75,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿42,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,950 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿12,600 - 5th Day Test & Go

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Three-Bedroom Premier 123 m² ฿140,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿110,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿61,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿20,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿17,700 - 5th Day Test & Go

Yoga Mat

Recharge and relax in style during your Alternative State Quarantine at Somerset Rama 9. Choose from a selection of delectable international cuisines or healthy lifestyle options including Keto or Ayurvedic diets presented in partnership with NutriChef. Stay energetic with the in room Somerset Fitkits on offer or simply unwind with our professional trainers conducting daily e-classes for Yoga, Stretching, Dancing, Meditation and other activities! Watch your favorite movie or series on Netflix or play your favorite game on PlayStation which can be pre-booked for your stay. Feel at home in our Hotel Rooms or Spacious Residences. Experience the flexibility to choose from - fully equipped Kitchenettes, to Balconies, to Naturally lit Bathrooms with Soaking Tubs, a Rain Shower or a Walk in Wardrobe. Don’t miss our Pool Side Recreational Area, an absolute oasis to experience during your stay. SPECIAL PROMOTION For all arrivals till 31st March 2022 Flexible payment terms and conditions. Only 25% pre-payment is required at the time of booking. NOTE: 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Amenities / Features SPECIAL PROMOTION

For all arrivals till 31st March 2022

1) Flexible payment terms and conditions. Only 25% pre-payment is required at the time of booking.

2) Extra Adult & Child Policy (when sharing the same room, includes all services and hospital fees):

Key features include:

Stylishly designed for comfort and relaxation, hotel and serviced residences with a host of indulgences.

1) Designated smoking rooms are available.

2) Residences come with fully equipped kitchen starting from Studio Executive.

Glassware, crockery, cutlery & utensils

Electric kettle, microwave oven/ grill & toaster

Refrigerator (Full sized in Studio Executive, 1 - 2 - 3 Bedrooms and minibar in deluxe)

3) 2-seater sofa, a large coffee table and a separate working desk & chair

4) 43-inch SMART Television with internet connectivity. Bluetooth Soundbar and 49-inch SMART Television in Living Room for One and Two Bedrooms only

5) Separated Rain Shower and Bathtub is available in One and Two Bedrooms only.

6) Partially accessible balcony is available in 1 - 2 - 3 bedroom premier only

Complimentary services include:

1) Welcome hamper on arrival. Includes essentials such as - Cereal, Soy Milk, Instant Noodles, Crackers, Bread, Butter and Fruits.

2) All meals included – Selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rotational Menus with International, Thai, Asian and Vegetarian Meal Options Served. Special diet and Halal Certificate are available upon request at the time of booking

3) Tea and Coffee Making Facilities and 2 bottles of 1,500 ml Mineral Water per day.

4) Complimentary high speed internet at 15 Mbps/ room

5) Room cleaning service will be provided as per new regulations.

6) 20% Discount on Laundry (except dry cleaning).

7) Inclusive of one-way trip transfer between Suvarnabhumi International Airport or Don Mueang International Airport to the hotel.

8) COVID-19 screening tests (RT – PCR) as per new regulations.

Meal Options include: (menus uploaded)

1) Rotational Menus with International, Thai, Japanese, Korean and Vegetarian Meal Options Served.

2) Special diet and Halal Certificate are available upon request at the time of booking.

3) Upgrade to our special Vegan, Keto, Nutri-Slim, and Nutri-Shred diets for THB 1,500 nett/ 8 nights, THB 1,900 nett/ 11 nights, THB 1,900 nett/ 15 nights. Rates are on per pax basis.

Optional Services with additional charges:

1) Pre-book & buy your Somerset FitKit with us! Incudes 2 Kg or 5 Kg Dumbbells and a 6 mm yoga mat at THB 1,099 nett only.

2) For game enthusiasts’ pre-book & rent your Play Station 4 with two Consoles and four Games for THB 2,000 nett/ 8 nights, THB 2,5000 nett/ 11 nights, THB 3,000 nett/ 15 nights. (subject to availability).

3) Laundry Package available for 20 pieces at THB 2,500 nett or 30 pieces at THB 3,500 nett (excludes dry cleaning services).

4) Treadmill and indoor Fitness Bikes available for rent on request (subject to availability).

5) Nespresso machines available for rent with 20 capsules included at THB 2,000 nett or 30 capsules included at THB 3,000 nett.

Additional Information for Your Safety and Convenience:

1) Individual Split Type Air Conditioner for extra safety and better temperature control.

2) Complimentary emergency transportation from Hotel to Samitivej Thonburi Hospital if tested COVID positive.

3) 30-minute drive from Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok to Samitivej Thonburi Hospital.

Terms & Conditions:

1) 25% pre-payment is required at the time of booking. Rest 75% is required 7 days prior to arrival.

Rates are inclusive of Taxes and Service Charges.

2) Earliest check out on date of departure will be at 06.00 hours.

3) Check out at 12.00 pm on the date of departure. Complimentary late check out at 2.00 pm is subject to availability and must inform the hotel in advance.

4) Benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discounts or exchanged for any other services or cash.

5) Amendment is required 7 days in advance.

6) Late cancellation charges apply at

50% of total amount when canceled 13 to 8 days from the date of arrival.

100% of the total amount when canceled within 7 days from the date of arrival.

7) If the guest tests positive for COVID-19 during their stay, the full amount will be charged will not be refunded. In-case of THB 20,000 will be levied for sanitization of the previous room occupied.

8) Use of swimming pool and gymnasium is currently not allowed as per the direction from the Ministry of Public Health. Incase the guest use these areas, a sanitization cost of THB 20,000 will be levied for the safety of all our guests. In case of any changes or updates in the future on the usage of the prohibited areas, the hotel will notify all guests and will open these areas for guest use.

Complimentary services from Samitivej Thonburi Hospital:

1) COVID-10 screening tests (RT - PCR) as per new regulations

2) 24-hour registered nurse on duty stationed at Somerset Rama 9 Bangkok

3) Certified medical staff on site for any health-related needs whilst under quarantine

4) Daily health monitoring

5) In-room welcome kit (face mask and alcohol gel)

6) Admittance to Samitivej Thonburi hospital if tested positive for COVID-19

6) Issuance of regular official reports on the status of each patient under observation

7) Official COVID-19 free certificate on day 15 prior to the patient's release

Score 4.9 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇹🇭 Jantaya Guénet Arrived on 07/08/2021 4.9 Two-Bedroom Premier Positives บริการดี,อาหารอร่อย ,ห้องสะอาด ,พนักงานสุภาพ Negatives ไม่ให้ออนอกห้องเลย สำหรับเวลา14วัน ที่ยากสำหรับเด็กไม่ง่ายแต่เราผ่านมาด้วยดี,wifiดี ..เด็กๆHappy ค่ะ..มีเมนูอาหารให้เลือกเยอะค่ะ ขอบคุณที่บริการเราเป็นอย่างดี รับส่งอาหารที่เราสั่งจากข้างนอกมาส่งให้ถึงหน้าห้อง 🙏

