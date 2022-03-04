총 AQ 호텔 객실 200 침실
파트너 병원 Piyavate Hospital
모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
객실
다음 패키지에는 모두 필수 테스트와 운송이 포함됩니다.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 룸 26m²
฿14,000 - 5일 AQ
฿4,500 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32m²
฿17,000 - 5일 AQ
฿5,500 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
디럭스 패밀리 레지던스 34m²
฿20,000 - 5일 AQ
฿6,500 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 채식 식사
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
프리미엄 패밀리 레지던스 39m²
฿23,000 - 5일 AQ
฿7,500 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 1 베드룸 스위트 43m²
฿26,000 - 5일 AQ
฿8,500 - 1일 테스트 및 이동
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 피트니스 허용
- HDMI 케이블
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공하는 Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok은 플래티넘 패션 몰에서 도보로 5 분, 센트럴 월드 쇼핑 단지에서 7 분 거리에 있습니다. 호텔에는 2 개의 레스토랑이 있습니다.
MBK 쇼핑 센터는 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 30 분 거리에 있습니다.
에어컨이 완비 된 객실은 평면 위성 TV, 금고, 주전자 및 미니 바를 갖추고 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 샤워 시설, 헤어 드라이어 및 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다. 일부 객실에는 욕조와 DVD 플레이어가 제공됩니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- TEST & GO PACKAGE INCLUSION:
- One-way shared transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
- Inclusive of one (1) meal
- 1 COVID-19 Screening Test ( RT-PCR ) | 6-8 Hours result
- Obtaining an official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day.
- Welcome drink with snacks in the room on arrival date
- Bottle of water, Tea, Coffee
- 20% discount on in-room dining
- 35% on laundry services
- Room cleaning service
- 업그레이드 된 고속 인터넷
- 24 시간 룸 서비스
- International TV channel
- EXTRA CHARGE:
- Private airport transfer THB 500.- per van
- Express COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR ) | Result 3 hours at THB 2,200.- per person
- Extension of stay can be made with an additional charge.
- Make a room reservation please contact
- E: [email protected]
- T: +66 (0) 6251234
- WhatsApp: +66 944 533 426
- ็Hotel’s Line Official Account: @centarawatergate
센타 라 워터 게이트 파빌리온 호텔 방콕
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
센타 라 워터 게이트 파빌리온 호텔 방콕
4.9 Superior Room
긍정적
- Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
It is ridiculous to require minimum #of letters, if any, in the comment section!!!!!!!
4.9 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Both tests (day 1 and day 5) were finished with negative results back to me in 6 hours. I didn’t even stay the night once (amazing if you have a local condo). The hotel allowed me to arrive at 8am on my second (5th) day so the swab could be taken immediately and processed ASAP.
- Staff communication is immediate and helpful via LINE while there and email/phone beforehand.
- Yummy, hot food with nice, big selection delivered to the room in under 15 mins from ordering.
- Fast wifi, clean and bright rooms with all the amenities including mini fridge, kettle, hair dryer, coffee, 2 glass water bottles, slippers and more.
- Wifi is fast but totally unprotected (no captive portal), so use a VPN or a travel router.
- Windows don’t open so if staying more than a night at a time and hoping for some fresh air this could be a drawback.
- Only 1 meal per day included with hotel rate (though as much as you like available at 20% off normal rates)
This hotel really gets it. They move quickly to get you out of there (assuming you want to go) and service is top-notch. Highly recommended and would (will) choose them again next time
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- very good room Service
- excellent food
- nice and fast communication
- clean Room with good city view
- comfortable bed
- very good staff
was a nice stay, communication via Line was funny and quick- i can recommend this Location!
thanks !
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
Everything seems to be good. But the room should be installed more lights to make the room brighter.
4.0 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
- Maybe breakfast should be improved
Overall service is good, may need to improve breakfast. Location is hidden, hard to get taxi. Waiting a while for grab
5.0 Deluxe Family Residence
긍정적
네거티브
- Good hospitality good staffs
- Ordered some food sometimes, Amazing food, taste real Thai very authentic and delicious
- Room very clean
- 7/11 just 5 mins walk
- No choice for breakfast, had to take what they provided
Stayed here as on Sandbox Program. Kids did not get bored because we went out everyday. Our room was comfortable and clean. Food served on time (we required to serve in the room) Staff very friendly and helpful, 24hrs available on chat messenger.
3.5 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
- complimentary water bottle only 2 for 2 pax
ready ick up at airport. direct to hospital for PCR test. and full covid measurement done. Generally services, room and food is good.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
Very good hotel. Recommended 100%. Food is Ok and delicious.
Good location, near 7-11, good atention.
4.6 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- The people who were working in the Centara are the best people. They are polite and very servicial. In a moment they attended all our needs.
Everything was perfect. The food was perfect, the room was very good and the people the best thing. Thank you so much
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
- Nice room
- Very good food
- Good services
All was perfect.14 days in a room is a bit boring but the staff made all they Can for a good stay. I have only positive things to tell.
2.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 호텔은 추가 요금으로 객실 내에서 자전거를 허용합니다.
- 음식 서비스와 품질.
- 모든 격리 기간 중 한 번만 청소실을 청소합니다.
음식 서비스는 정말 부정적입니다. 한 끼 식사 중 봉인된 식사에서 머리카락을 발견하고 즉시 호텔에 알렸습니다. 처음에 빵 알러지가 있다고 해서 마지막 날까지 매일 아침식사로 가져다 주셨고, 격리 기간 동안에도 몇 번이나 가져다 주셨어요. 내 요청에 따라 직원은 주방을 마련했지만 고객에 대한 서비스는 정말 열악했습니다. 게다가 검역을 시작하기 전에 이미 보낸 서류를 여러 번 요청받았습니다. 이 호텔 카테고리에 적합하지 않기 때문에 고객 서비스를 수정할 수 있기를 바랍니다. 더군다나 2~3번의 PCR 검사를 해도 14일에 한 번뿐이라 방 청소도 늘리겠다.
4.8 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 아기를 동반한 가족이 머물기에 충분한 크기의 방
- 놀이 공간을 가질 수 있습니다.
- 이유식 요리에 도움이 될 수 있습니다.
- 외부 음식 및 식료품 배달도 가능합니다.
전반적인 경험은 매우 좋았습니다. 공항에서 호텔까지의 여행은 순조로웠습니다. 의사 소통이 잘되고 응답이 매우 빠릅니다.
4.2 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 음식은 전반적으로 정말 좋았습니다. 어떤 음식은 실제로 평범한 사람을 위해 많이되었습니다 😅. 하지만 얼마나 많이 먹을 수 있는지. 정말 긍정적 인 점은 음식이 대부분 뜨겁거나 정말 따뜻 했으니 전자 레인지가 필요하지 않으니 걱정하지 마세요
- 음식은 메뉴처럼 선택할 수 없습니다. 1 ~ 15 번부터 시작해서 시작할 때 선택할 수 없지만 그게 전부입니다. 하지만 싫어하는 음식에서 나쁜 직원을 잘라낼 수 있습니다. 실제로 앉을 의자가 아니라 의자에 앉는 것 같지만 의자에 더 많이 앉는 것과 같습니다. 이 의자없이 일하는 것도 불가능해서 하루 종일 침대에서 일하고 차가워졌습니다.
우선 ASQ는 생존하기 어려운 모든 ASQ와 같지만 인터넷은 정말 좋았습니다. 전반적인 경험은 괜찮습니다. 다시 하나의 ASQ에 머물고 싶지는 않지만 선택할 수 있다면 쓰레기 / 통이 너무 많아 필요하지 않은이 플라스틱 헛소리를 중지하십시오. 모두가 깨끗한 행성을 원하지만이 플라스틱은 정말 많은 것입니다. 누군가 음식과 쓰레기를 가져 가면 왜 평범한 식기가 될 수 없습니까? 그러나 전반적으로 좋은 가격 가치는 괜찮습니다.
4.9 Superior Room
긍정적네거티브
방, 서비스, 음식 및 사람들은 매우 좋고 매우 친절합니다. 방의 전망은 밤에 매우 아름답습니다. 나는 직원들이 매우 친절하고 다시 돌아올 수 있기를 바랍니다.
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적
- 맛있는 음식
- 원활한 의사 소통
- 친절한 직원
- 발코니가있는 넓은 객실
- 편안한 침대
- 훌륭한 WiFi
- 여러 스포츠 채널
공항 픽업에서 택시, 다음 목적지까지 모든 것에 매우 만족합니다.
음식은 훌륭했고 머무는 동안 아무것도 살 필요가 없습니다.
모든 의사 소통이 훌륭했습니다.
11 일 동안 돈을 지불했지만 런던에서 예방 접종을 받았기 때문에 Coe는 7 일밖에 걸리지 않았습니다.
초과 결제에 대한 환불이 즉시 확인되고 환불이 미쳤습니다.
Covid 테스트는 호텔에서 진행되었으며 매우 잘 조직되었습니다.
센타 라를 예약 할 경우 유일한 추천은 접시와 수저를 가져 오는 것입니다. 음식이 훌륭했기 때문에 훨씬 더 맛있게 먹을 수 있습니다.
그린 카레는 유난히 좋았습니다
18 층 코너 스위트에 발코니가있어서 매우 편안했습니다.
4.8 Superior Room
공항에 도착했을 때 직원은 매우 친절하고 방에는 많은 편의 시설이 있으며 모든 식사는 훌륭하고 깨끗합니다.