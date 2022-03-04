合計AQホテルの部屋 200 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Piyavate Hospital
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
部屋
以下のすべてのパッケージには、必要なテストとトランスポートが含まれています。
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 26m²
฿14,000 - 5日間のAQ
฿4,500 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 32m²
฿17,000 - 5日間のAQ
฿5,500 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
デラックスファミリーレジデンス 34m²
฿20,000 - 5日間のAQ
฿6,500 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- ベジタリアンミール
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
プレミアムファミリーレジデンス 39m²
฿23,000 - 5日間のAQ
฿7,500 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックス1ベッドルームスイート 43m²
฿26,000 - 5日間のAQ
฿8,500 - 1日間のテストと実行
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
センタラウォーターゲートパビリオンホテルバンコクは、すべてのエリアで無料のWiFiを提供しており、プラチナファッションモールまで徒歩5分、セントラルワールドショッピングコンプレックスまで7分です。ホテルには2つの飲食店があります。
MBKショッピングセンターまで車で10分です。スワンナプーム国際空港から車で30分です。
エアコン完備の客室には、薄型衛星テレビ、金庫、ケトル、ミニバーが備わっています。専用バスルームにはシャワー設備、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。一部の客室にはバスタブとDVDプレーヤーが付いています。
アメニティ/機能
- TEST & GO PACKAGE INCLUSION:
- One-way shared transfer service from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang Airport to Hotel
- Inclusive of one (1) meal
- 1 COVID-19 Screening Test ( RT-PCR ) | 6-8 Hours result
- Obtaining an official COVID-19-free certificate on departure day.
- Welcome drink with snacks in the room on arrival date
- Bottle of water, Tea, Coffee
- 20% discount on in-room dining
- 35% on laundry services
- Room cleaning service
- アップグレードされた高速インターネット
- ルームサービス24時間
- International TV channel
- EXTRA CHARGE:
- Private airport transfer THB 500.- per van
- Express COVID-19 Screening Test (RT-PCR ) | Result 3 hours at THB 2,200.- per person
- Extension of stay can be made with an additional charge.
- Make a room reservation please contact
- E: [email protected]
- T: +66 (0) 6251234
- WhatsApp: +66 944 533 426
- ็Hotel’s Line Official Account: @centarawatergate
センタラウォーターゲートパビリオンホテルバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す センタラウォーターゲートパビリオンホテルバンコクすべてのレビューを見る
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
Friendly & courteous staff. Food was surprisingly good.
It is ridiculous to require minimum #of letters, if any, in the comment section!!!!!!!
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Both tests (day 1 and day 5) were finished with negative results back to me in 6 hours. I didn’t even stay the night once (amazing if you have a local condo). The hotel allowed me to arrive at 8am on my second (5th) day so the swab could be taken immediately and processed ASAP.
- Staff communication is immediate and helpful via LINE while there and email/phone beforehand.
- Yummy, hot food with nice, big selection delivered to the room in under 15 mins from ordering.
- Fast wifi, clean and bright rooms with all the amenities including mini fridge, kettle, hair dryer, coffee, 2 glass water bottles, slippers and more.
- Wifi is fast but totally unprotected (no captive portal), so use a VPN or a travel router.
- Windows don’t open so if staying more than a night at a time and hoping for some fresh air this could be a drawback.
- Only 1 meal per day included with hotel rate (though as much as you like available at 20% off normal rates)
This hotel really gets it. They move quickly to get you out of there (assuming you want to go) and service is top-notch. Highly recommended and would (will) choose them again next time
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- very good room Service
- excellent food
- nice and fast communication
- clean Room with good city view
- comfortable bed
- very good staff
was a nice stay, communication via Line was funny and quick- i can recommend this Location!
thanks !
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
Everything seems to be good. But the room should be installed more lights to make the room brighter.
4.0 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
- Maybe breakfast should be improved
Overall service is good, may need to improve breakfast. Location is hidden, hard to get taxi. Waiting a while for grab
5.0 Deluxe Family Residence
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good hospitality good staffs
- Ordered some food sometimes, Amazing food, taste real Thai very authentic and delicious
- Room very clean
- 7/11 just 5 mins walk
- No choice for breakfast, had to take what they provided
Stayed here as on Sandbox Program. Kids did not get bored because we went out everyday. Our room was comfortable and clean. Food served on time (we required to serve in the room) Staff very friendly and helpful, 24hrs available on chat messenger.
3.5 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
- complimentary water bottle only 2 for 2 pax
ready ick up at airport. direct to hospital for PCR test. and full covid measurement done. Generally services, room and food is good.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
Very good hotel. Recommended 100%. Food is Ok and delicious.
Good location, near 7-11, good atention.
4.6 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The people who were working in the Centara are the best people. They are polite and very servicial. In a moment they attended all our needs.
Everything was perfect. The food was perfect, the room was very good and the people the best thing. Thank you so much
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
- Nice room
- Very good food
- Good services
All was perfect.14 days in a room is a bit boring but the staff made all they Can for a good stay. I have only positive things to tell.
2.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- ホテルでは、追加料金で客室内の自転車を利用できます。
- フードサービスと品質。
- 検疫期間中、清掃室は1回のみ。
フードサービスは本当にネガティブです。ある食事、封印された食事の中に髪の毛を見つけ、すぐにホテルに知らせました。私は最初に私がパンにアレルギーがあると言いました、そして彼らは最終日まで毎日そして検疫期間中に数回朝食にそれを持ってきました。私の要求で、スタッフはキッチンを手配しましたが、顧客へのサービスは本当に貧弱でした。また、検疫開始前に送付された書類を何度も聞かれました。このホテルカテゴリーには適していないので、カスタマーサービスを見直していただければ幸いです。さらに、2、3回のPCRテストを行っても14日に1回しか行われていないので、部屋の掃除を増やしていきます。
4.8 Deluxe One Bedroom Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 赤ちゃん連れのご家族に十分な広さのお部屋
- なんとか遊び場を持つことができます
- 離乳食の調理に役立ちます
- 外食や食料品の配達も可能です
全体的な経験はとても良かった。空港からホテルへの旅行はスムーズでした。良好なコミュニケーションと非常に迅速な対応。
4.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 食べ物は全体的に本当に良かったですいくつかの食べ物は実際には普通の人にとってはとても良かったです😅。でもねえ、できる限り食べなさい。本当にポジティブなのは、食べ物がほとんどの場合暑かったり、本当に暖かいことだったので、電子レンジは必要ないので心配しないでください
- 食べ物はメニューのように選択することはできません。 1〜15番から始まりますが、開始時に選択することはできませんが、それだけです。しかし、あなたはあなたが嫌いな食べ物から悪いスタッフを再び切り取ることができます。座る椅子は実際にはありません。まるで椅子に腰を下ろすようなものですが、もっと椅子に腰を下ろすようなものです。この椅子がなくても仕事ができなかったので、一日中ベッドで冷やしていた。
まず第一に、ASQは生き残るのが難しいすべてのASQのようですが、インターネットは本当に良かったです。全体的な経験は大丈夫です。1つのASQに再び滞在したくないのですが、選択できる場合は、ゴミ箱やゴミ箱が多すぎて必要ないこのプラスチック製のでたらめで止めてください。誰もがきれいな惑星を望んでいますが、このプラスチックは本当にたくさんあります。誰かが食べ物とゴミを取り戻す限り、なぜそれが通常のカトラリーではなかったのか。しかし、全体的に良い価格値はOKです。
4.9 Superior Room
ポジティブネガ
部屋、サービス、食べ物、そして人々はとても親切でとても親切です、部屋の景色は夜はとても美しいです、私は彼らがとても親切でスタッフホテルに感謝します、そして私はまた戻ってきたいです！
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- 素晴らしい料理
- 良好なコミュニケーション
- フレンドリーなスタッフ
- バルコニー付きの広々としたお部屋
- 快適なベッド
- 素晴らしいWiFi
- 複数のスポーツチャンネル
空港ピックアップからタクシー、次の目的地まで、すべてに非常に満足しています
食事は素晴らしく、滞在中に何も買う必要はありませんでした
すべてのコミュニケーションは素晴らしかった
11日間支払いましたが、ロンドンで予防接種を受けたので、コーは7日間しか必要としませんでした。
過払いの払い戻しはすぐに確認され、払い戻しは狂っていました
Covidテストはホテルで行われ、非常によく整理されていました
Centaraを予約する場合の私の唯一の推奨事項は、皿とカトラリーを持参することです。それが素晴らしかったので、食べ物をもっと楽しむことができます。
グリーンカレーは格別良かったです
18階のコーナースイートにバルコニーがありとても快適でした
4.8 Superior Room
私が空港に到着したとき、スタッフはとても親切で、部屋にはたくさんの設備があり、食事は毎回美味しくて清潔です。