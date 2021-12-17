รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 344 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร banglamung hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 32m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- ระเบียง
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
- เสื่อโยคะ
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 32m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 48m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
ห้องแกรนด์สวีท 48m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Grand Bella มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งห้องอาหารและศูนย์ออกกำลังกายให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมระเบียง ที่พักตั้งอยู่ในพัทยากลางมีสปาศูนย์สุขภาพและที่จอดรถฟรีในสถานที่
ห้องพักปรับอากาศทุกห้องมีทีวีจอแบนพื้นที่นั่งเล่น พื้นที่รับประทานอาหารมีตู้เย็นกาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้า ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวเครื่องเป่าผมและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี
Grand Bella อยู่ห่างจากรอยัลการ์เด้นพลาซ่า 1 กม. ห่างจากอัลคาซาร์คาบาเร่ต์ 1,000 ม. หาดพัทยาอยู่ห่างออกไปเป็นระยะทาง 500 ม. สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไป 85 กม.
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
- Reservation non refundable
- **Except**
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
- Postpone Inform in advance 3days
- Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
- Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
- Room Amenities
- LED TV 32 ", Smart TV 55" (Netflix ตามคำขอสำหรับห้อง Deluxe Pool View และห้องสวีท)
- ฝักบัวอาบน้ำ (ห้องซูพีเรียร์), ฝักบัวเหนืออ่างอาบน้ำ (ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำและห้องสวีท)
- Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
- ** เงื่อนไขทั้งหมดอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับประกาศเพิ่มเติมจากกรมป้องกันและกรมสาธารณสุข *
- เงื่อนไข:
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- จำกัดสัมภาระ: ไม่เกิน 2 ใบ ตามรายละเอียดด้านล่าง
- (1.ขนาด 30 นิ้ว และ กระเป๋าถือ 1 ใบ )/ท่าน )
- ค่าธรรมเนียมสัมภาระเพิ่มเติม 200 บาทต่อสัมภาระหนึ่งใบ
คะแนน
4.4/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 25 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยาดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!
4.7 Superior Room
เชิงลบ
Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
- Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.
Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Easy communication and good english (very important)
- Confortable transport from the airport
- Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
- Room was high floor as we requested
- Food was very good and too much
- After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
- We got anything we requested, and very fast too
- They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
- Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.
I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
- No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.
As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
Professional services. I would immediately book again
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me
3.9 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
- Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.
14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Perfect transfer from the airport
- Excellent food
My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-)
(I hope without quarantine)
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
- The staff is very attentive to all requests
- Extra very large bed
- There are not enough films and channels on TV
Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ
3.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารชั้นหนึ่งและเกินความจำเป็น
- WiFi นั้นไร้ประโยชน์และยังคงหายไปในท้ายที่สุดตัวแทนก็เบื่อหน่ายกับการบ่นของฉันและเชื่อมต่อฉันกับอินเทอร์เน็ตของโรงแรมซึ่งให้มากถึง 100mbps จากนั้นก็ไม่มีปัญหา
ไม่ใช่แค่ความจริงที่ว่าเราต้องโดดเดี่ยวซึ่งทำให้ประสบการณ์ไม่ดี แต่เป็นความจริงที่ว่าถ้าเรามีปัญหาจะไม่มีการเผชิญหน้ากันเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหานี้ นอกจากนี้เมนูสำหรับห้องระบุว่าทำความสะอาดห้องทุก 3 วัน แต่ห้องไม่เคยทำความสะอาดเลยสักครั้ง
4.2 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
- AC สองเครื่อง ห้องหนึ่งอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น อีกห้องหนึ่งอยู่ในห้องนอน
พนักงานดีมาก...เป็นมืออาชีพ อาหารก็เกินพอ วิวสระว่ายน้ำก็เยี่ยม ฉันอยากจะแนะนำ
4.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- การต้อนรับที่เป็นมิตร
- อาหารเลิศรสและมากมาย
- ห้องกว้างน่าออกกำลังกาย
- อินเทอร์เน็ตเสียครึ่งเวลา..บางวันผู้ที่ควรแก้ไขก็พยายามเข้าสู่ระบบอินเทอร์เน็ตทั่วไป (และไม่ดี) ให้ฉัน
- วันที่พนักงานมีใจบริการ..หรือรู้ว่าทำอะไรอยู่ เน็ตก็ใช้ได้ 5 ดาว
- ออกจากห้องไม่ได้..ยกเว้นตรวจโควิด 3 ครั้ง
- ไม่มีห้องพิง 2 อาทิตย์..ขอเครื่องมือ..มีไม้ถูพื้น ไม้กวาด และสบู่ล้างมือ 2 ก้อน
ทุกอย่างขึ้นอยู่กับพนักงาน..ส่วนใหญ่ดีและมีใจบริการ..แต่เข้ากะผิดหลายวันเกินไป
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
ฉันมีความสุขมากกับโรงแรมกักกันแห่งนี้ มีอาหารมากมายและดีมาก และเป็นโรงแรมกักกันที่ถูกที่สุดในพัทยา จากระเบียงของฉัน ฉันเห็นวิวทะเลและเซ็นทรัลเฟสติวัล เจ้าหน้าที่สาธารณสุขที่มาและเอาตัวอย่างของฉัน สำหรับ Covid-19 นั้นดีและเป็นมืออาชีพ
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก
- ทางเลือกที่ดีของอาหาร
- คุณภาพอาหารที่ดีและดีต่อสุขภาพ
- ห้องใหญ่มีระเบียง
- wlan ที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้
ห้องที่อาจเพิ่งได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่เมื่อเร็วๆ นี้ มีขนาดใหญ่พอสมควรและมีระเบียงที่สามารถใช้งานได้ตั้งแต่วันแรก
ของแต่งห้องก็เพียงพอแต่เรียบง่ายมาก ฉันพลาดตัวเลือกที่ล็อคได้ซึ่งฉันสามารถเก็บเสื้อผ้าของฉันได้
มินิบาร์มีน้ำอัดลมและน้ำดื่มมากมายซึ่งรวมอยู่ในราคาห้องพักแล้ว
ห้องพักมีเตาถ่านและไมโครเวฟ ไวไฟเร็วมากและเสถียร โทรทัศน์สามารถรับชมช่องต่างประเทศได้หลายช่อง
สิ่งที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดคือพนักงานที่พยายามทำตามคำขอทั้งหมด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบตเตอรี่ใหม่สำหรับเมาส์คอมพิวเตอร์ของฉันหรือยาแก้ปวดหัวที่ฉันลืมไปตอนถอดออก ทุกคำขอได้รับการยอมรับด้วย "ขอเวลาเล็กน้อย" หลังจากผ่านไปครึ่งชั่วโมงอย่างช้าที่สุด รายการที่ต้องการก็อยู่หน้าห้อง
ฉันสามารถแนะนำ Grand Bella ได้โดยไม่ต้องจอง
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารเลิศรสพร้อมส่วนใจกว้าง
- เงียบมาก
- การทดสอบ COVID ที่รวดเร็ว ง่าย และใจดี
- มีจักรยานออกกำลังกาย (และจำเป็นเพราะอาหารดีจนน้ำหนักขึ้น!)
- ดีเยี่ยม ใจดี พนักงานเอาใจใส่
- คุณไม่สามารถออกจากห้องได้ (แม้ว่าจะไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรม แต่เป็นข้อกำหนดเพื่อป้องกันความเสี่ยงในการแพร่กระจาย COVID)
ฉันไม่เคยถูกกักกันมาก่อน แต่พบว่าการพักที่นี่ยอดเยี่ยมมาก อาหารก็ยอดเยี่ยม เพราะมีอาหารหลากหลายทั้งอาหารไทยและอาหารต่างประเทศ พวกเขายังให้น้ำขวดแก่ฉันหลายกรณี ไม่จำเป็นต้องพูดว่าฉันไม่ต้องสั่งอาหารหรือเครื่องดื่มเพิ่มเติม แต่พวกเขาก็มีบริการนี้เช่นกัน เข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม!
4.6 Superior Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องเปลี่ยนสถานที่หากต้องการอยู่ในที่เดียว
- การบริการของโรงแรม alq ทำได้ค่อนข้างสมบูรณ์แบบโดยการบริหาร
- อาหารเป็นเลิศ
- ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- ไม่ยอมออกจากห้อง
- ต้องอยู่ 14 วันในที่เดียว
การกักกันท้องถิ่นทางเลือกจะแตกต่างออกไปเล็กน้อย หากคุณต้องการเดินทางไปยังจังหวัดอื่น คุณต้องจ่ายค่า ALQ ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย ระเบียงข้างไม่เสียงดัง โรงแรมไม่อยู่กลางพัทยา ประเทศไทยในฤดูร้อนนั้นเงียบกว่าในฤดูใบไม้ร่วง ฤดูใบไม้ผลิ การบริหารและสิ่งต่าง ๆ เป็นกันเองมากในโรงแรม ข้อเสียอย่างหนึ่งคือไม่อนุญาตให้ออกจากห้องพักในโรงแรมและโรงแรม 14 วันแม้ว่าบางโปรแกรมเช่น "แซนด์บ็อกซ์" จะมีอยู่ในภูเก็ต แต่ฉันไม่เคยเห็นในพัทยามาก่อน ปีหน้าคนไทยสามารถไปฉีดวัคซีนครบโดยไม่ต้องกักกัน
3.8 Junior Suite
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารอร่อยส่วนใหญ่ปรุงด้วยวัตถุดิบสดใหม่และมีคุณภาพ
- มีไมโครเวฟ จาน และเครื่องเทศเพิ่มเติม
- ห้องสะอาด เงียบสงบ,
- บริการที่ดี.
- เฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม่ดี; แม้แต่ในห้องจูเนียร์สวีทก็มีเพียงโต๊ะทำงานขนาดเล็ก เก้าอี้พลาสติกและโซฟาที่ไม่สะดวก
- ฉันให้นำโต๊ะและเก้าอี้มาเพิ่มเพื่อให้มีที่ว่างเพียงพอสำหรับกินและทำงานบนคอมพิวเตอร์แล้วก็ไม่เป็นไร
- อินเทอร์เน็ตตัดการเชื่อมต่อในบางครั้ง
อัพเกรดเป็นจูเนียร์สวีทไม่คุ้มกับราคาเพราะพื้นที่และความสะดวกสบายเท่ากัน
แกรนด์เบลล่าเป็นทางเลือกที่ดีในการกักตัวในพัทยา