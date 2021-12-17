PATTAYA TEST & GO

แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
191
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 0
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 1
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 2
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 3
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 4
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 5
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 344 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร banglamung hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องซูพีเรีย 32
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำ 32
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 48
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องแกรนด์สวีท 48
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
  • เสื่อโยคะ

Grand Bella มีสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งห้องอาหารและศูนย์ออกกำลังกายให้บริการห้องพักพร้อมระเบียง ที่พักตั้งอยู่ในพัทยากลางมีสปาศูนย์สุขภาพและที่จอดรถฟรีในสถานที่

ห้องพักปรับอากาศทุกห้องมีทีวีจอแบนพื้นที่นั่งเล่น พื้นที่รับประทานอาหารมีตู้เย็นกาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้า ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัวเครื่องเป่าผมและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี

Grand Bella อยู่ห่างจากรอยัลการ์เด้นพลาซ่า 1 กม. ห่างจากอัลคาซาร์คาบาเร่ต์ 1,000 ม. หาดพัทยาอยู่ห่างออกไปเป็นระยะทาง 500 ม. สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไป 85 กม.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
  • Reservation non refundable
  • **Except**
  • 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
  • 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
  • Postpone Inform in advance 3days
  • Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
  • Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
  • Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
  • Room Amenities
  • LED TV 32 ", Smart TV 55" (Netflix ตามคำขอสำหรับห้อง Deluxe Pool View และห้องสวีท)
  • ฝักบัวอาบน้ำ (ห้องซูพีเรียร์), ฝักบัวเหนืออ่างอาบน้ำ (ห้องดีลักซ์วิวสระว่ายน้ำและห้องสวีท)
  • Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
  • ** เงื่อนไขทั้งหมดอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงขึ้นอยู่กับประกาศเพิ่มเติมจากกรมป้องกันและกรมสาธารณสุข *
  • เงื่อนไข:
  • Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
  • จำกัดสัมภาระ: ไม่เกิน 2 ใบ ตามรายละเอียดด้านล่าง
  • (1.ขนาด 30 นิ้ว และ กระเป๋าถือ 1 ใบ )/ท่าน )
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมสัมภาระเพิ่มเติม 200 บาทต่อสัมภาระหนึ่งใบ
คะแนน
4.4/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 25 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
11
ดีมาก
14
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ แกรนด์เบลล่าพัทยา ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
🇫🇮Arttu karhu

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
เชิงลบ
  • WiFi is very weak

I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!

🇹🇭Thassanee Fian

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
เชิงลบ
  • nothing

Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy

🇸🇪Lennart Anders Pettersson

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/11/2021
4.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Clean good bed good food
เชิงลบ
  • o

Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya

🇷🇺Stadnichenko Irina

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
เชิงลบ
  • Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.

Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.

🇸🇮Peter Gruden

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Easy communication and good english (very important)
  • Confortable transport from the airport
  • Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
  • Room was high floor as we requested
  • Food was very good and too much
  • After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
  • We got anything we requested, and very fast too
  • They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.

I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.

🇩🇪Günter Ballas

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก     
  • Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
เชิงลบ
  • No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.

As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.

🇩🇪Juergen Stueber

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/09/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
เชิงลบ
  • No

Professional services. I would immediately book again Ģggggzggzgftzzhftzzgftzhgfzugtzhgtzhgtzzggzzggzzhgzzz

🇩🇪Martin

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก     
  • Eating good and enaugh
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me

🇺🇸Carl Franklin Aldous

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/06/2021
3.9 Junior Suite
แง่บวก     
  • Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
เชิงลบ
  • Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.

14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.

🇨🇦Bruno Bechtiger

รีวิวเมื่อ 30/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
แง่บวก     
  • Perfect transfer from the airport
  • Excellent food
เชิงลบ
  • No negatives

My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-) (I hope without quarantine)

🇷🇺Elena

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 06/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
  • The staff is very attentive to all requests
  • Extra very large bed
เชิงลบ
  • There are not enough films and channels on TV

Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything

🇺🇸Donald Evans

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/07/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • Great service
เชิงลบ
  • None

This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ

🇬🇧graham ewart johnson

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/06/2022
3.5 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารชั้นหนึ่งและเกินความจำเป็น
เชิงลบ
  • WiFi นั้นไร้ประโยชน์และยังคงหายไปในท้ายที่สุดตัวแทนก็เบื่อหน่ายกับการบ่นของฉันและเชื่อมต่อฉันกับอินเทอร์เน็ตของโรงแรมซึ่งให้มากถึง 100mbps จากนั้นก็ไม่มีปัญหา

ไม่ใช่แค่ความจริงที่ว่าเราต้องโดดเดี่ยวซึ่งทำให้ประสบการณ์ไม่ดี แต่เป็นความจริงที่ว่าถ้าเรามีปัญหาจะไม่มีการเผชิญหน้ากันเพื่อแก้ไขปัญหานี้ นอกจากนี้เมนูสำหรับห้องระบุว่าทำความสะอาดห้องทุก 3 วัน แต่ห้องไม่เคยทำความสะอาดเลยสักครั้ง

🇺🇸Frank Barrett

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/06/2021
4.2 Junior Suite
แง่บวก     
  • AC สองเครื่อง ห้องหนึ่งอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น อีกห้องหนึ่งอยู่ในห้องนอน

พนักงานดีมาก...เป็นมืออาชีพ อาหารก็เกินพอ วิวสระว่ายน้ำก็เยี่ยม ฉันอยากจะแนะนำ

🇩🇰Allan Henry Kortsen

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/06/2021
4.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • การต้อนรับที่เป็นมิตร
  • อาหารเลิศรสและมากมาย
  • ห้องกว้างน่าออกกำลังกาย
เชิงลบ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตเสียครึ่งเวลา..บางวันผู้ที่ควรแก้ไขก็พยายามเข้าสู่ระบบอินเทอร์เน็ตทั่วไป (และไม่ดี) ให้ฉัน
  • วันที่พนักงานมีใจบริการ..หรือรู้ว่าทำอะไรอยู่ เน็ตก็ใช้ได้ 5 ดาว
  • ออกจากห้องไม่ได้..ยกเว้นตรวจโควิด 3 ครั้ง
  • ไม่มีห้องพิง 2 อาทิตย์..ขอเครื่องมือ..มีไม้ถูพื้น ไม้กวาด และสบู่ล้างมือ 2 ก้อน

ทุกอย่างขึ้นอยู่กับพนักงาน..ส่วนใหญ่ดีและมีใจบริการ..แต่เข้ากะผิดหลายวันเกินไป

🇳🇴Geir Johan Heggernes

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/06/2021
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • ทุกสิ่งเป็นบวก
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีอะไรเป็นลบ

ฉันมีความสุขมากกับโรงแรมกักกันแห่งนี้ มีอาหารมากมายและดีมาก และเป็นโรงแรมกักกันที่ถูกที่สุดในพัทยา จากระเบียงของฉัน ฉันเห็นวิวทะเลและเซ็นทรัลเฟสติวัล เจ้าหน้าที่สาธารณสุขที่มาและเอาตัวอย่างของฉัน สำหรับ Covid-19 นั้นดีและเป็นมืออาชีพ

🇩🇪Detlef Seeland

รีวิวเมื่อ 21/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/06/2021
4.3 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานเป็นกันเองมาก
  • ทางเลือกที่ดีของอาหาร
  • คุณภาพอาหารที่ดีและดีต่อสุขภาพ
  • ห้องใหญ่มีระเบียง
  • wlan ที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มีกระดานล็อคได้

ห้องที่อาจเพิ่งได้รับการปรับปรุงใหม่เมื่อเร็วๆ นี้ มีขนาดใหญ่พอสมควรและมีระเบียงที่สามารถใช้งานได้ตั้งแต่วันแรก ของแต่งห้องก็เพียงพอแต่เรียบง่ายมาก ฉันพลาดตัวเลือกที่ล็อคได้ซึ่งฉันสามารถเก็บเสื้อผ้าของฉันได้

มินิบาร์มีน้ำอัดลมและน้ำดื่มมากมายซึ่งรวมอยู่ในราคาห้องพักแล้ว

ห้องพักมีเตาถ่านและไมโครเวฟ ไวไฟเร็วมากและเสถียร โทรทัศน์สามารถรับชมช่องต่างประเทศได้หลายช่อง

สิ่งที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดคือพนักงานที่พยายามทำตามคำขอทั้งหมด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบตเตอรี่ใหม่สำหรับเมาส์คอมพิวเตอร์ของฉันหรือยาแก้ปวดหัวที่ฉันลืมไปตอนถอดออก ทุกคำขอได้รับการยอมรับด้วย "ขอเวลาเล็กน้อย" หลังจากผ่านไปครึ่งชั่วโมงอย่างช้าที่สุด รายการที่ต้องการก็อยู่หน้าห้อง

ฉันสามารถแนะนำ Grand Bella ได้โดยไม่ต้องจอง

🇺🇸Ed R

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/06/2021
5.0 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารเลิศรสพร้อมส่วนใจกว้าง
  • เงียบมาก
  • การทดสอบ COVID ที่รวดเร็ว ง่าย และใจดี
  • มีจักรยานออกกำลังกาย (และจำเป็นเพราะอาหารดีจนน้ำหนักขึ้น!)
  • ดีเยี่ยม ใจดี พนักงานเอาใจใส่
เชิงลบ
  • คุณไม่สามารถออกจากห้องได้ (แม้ว่าจะไม่ใช่ความผิดของโรงแรม แต่เป็นข้อกำหนดเพื่อป้องกันความเสี่ยงในการแพร่กระจาย COVID)

ฉันไม่เคยถูกกักกันมาก่อน แต่พบว่าการพักที่นี่ยอดเยี่ยมมาก อาหารก็ยอดเยี่ยม เพราะมีอาหารหลากหลายทั้งอาหารไทยและอาหารต่างประเทศ พวกเขายังให้น้ำขวดแก่ฉันหลายกรณี ไม่จำเป็นต้องพูดว่าฉันไม่ต้องสั่งอาหารหรือเครื่องดื่มเพิ่มเติม แต่พวกเขาก็มีบริการนี้เช่นกัน เข้าพักที่ยอดเยี่ยม!

🇷🇺Alexey Fokin

รีวิวเมื่อ 18/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/06/2021
4.6 Superior Room
แง่บวก     
  • คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องเปลี่ยนสถานที่หากต้องการอยู่ในที่เดียว
  • การบริการของโรงแรม alq ทำได้ค่อนข้างสมบูรณ์แบบโดยการบริหาร
  • อาหารเป็นเลิศ
  • ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่ยอมออกจากห้อง
  • ต้องอยู่ 14 วันในที่เดียว

การกักกันท้องถิ่นทางเลือกจะแตกต่างออกไปเล็กน้อย หากคุณต้องการเดินทางไปยังจังหวัดอื่น คุณต้องจ่ายค่า ALQ ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย ระเบียงข้างไม่เสียงดัง โรงแรมไม่อยู่กลางพัทยา ประเทศไทยในฤดูร้อนนั้นเงียบกว่าในฤดูใบไม้ร่วง ฤดูใบไม้ผลิ การบริหารและสิ่งต่าง ๆ เป็นกันเองมากในโรงแรม ข้อเสียอย่างหนึ่งคือไม่อนุญาตให้ออกจากห้องพักในโรงแรมและโรงแรม 14 วันแม้ว่าบางโปรแกรมเช่น "แซนด์บ็อกซ์" จะมีอยู่ในภูเก็ต แต่ฉันไม่เคยเห็นในพัทยามาก่อน ปีหน้าคนไทยสามารถไปฉีดวัคซีนครบโดยไม่ต้องกักกัน

🇩🇪Wilhelm Wimmer

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/05/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารอร่อยส่วนใหญ่ปรุงด้วยวัตถุดิบสดใหม่และมีคุณภาพ
  • มีไมโครเวฟ จาน และเครื่องเทศเพิ่มเติม
  • ห้องสะอาด เงียบสงบ,
  • บริการที่ดี.
เชิงลบ
  • เฟอร์นิเจอร์ไม่ดี; แม้แต่ในห้องจูเนียร์สวีทก็มีเพียงโต๊ะทำงานขนาดเล็ก เก้าอี้พลาสติกและโซฟาที่ไม่สะดวก
  • ฉันให้นำโต๊ะและเก้าอี้มาเพิ่มเพื่อให้มีที่ว่างเพียงพอสำหรับกินและทำงานบนคอมพิวเตอร์แล้วก็ไม่เป็นไร
  • อินเทอร์เน็ตตัดการเชื่อมต่อในบางครั้ง

อัพเกรดเป็นจูเนียร์สวีทไม่คุ้มกับราคาเพราะพื้นที่และความสะดวกสบายเท่ากัน แกรนด์เบลล่าเป็นทางเลือกที่ดีในการกักตัวในพัทยา

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

336/20 M.9 Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

