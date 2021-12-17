PATTAYA TEST & GO

Grand Bella Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
Bewertung mit
191 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 0
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 1
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 2
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 3
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 4
Grand Bella Pattaya - Image 5
+39 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 344 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus banglamung hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 265 letzte Buchungsanfragen.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Bella Pattaya , und Grand Bella Pattaya wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Zimmer 32
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Poolblick 32
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Junior-Suite 48
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Suite 48
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Netflix
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Kleine Kaution
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
  • Yoga Matte

Das Grand Bella verfügt über einen Außenpool, ein Restaurant und ein Fitnesscenter sowie Zimmer mit Balkon. Die Unterkunft befindet sich in Pattaya Central und verfügt über ein Spa- und Wellnesscenter sowie kostenlose Parkplätze vor Ort.

Alle klimatisierten Zimmer verfügen über einen Flachbild-TV und einen Sitzbereich. Der Essbereich ist mit einem Kühlschrank ausgestattet und verfügt über einen Wasserkocher. Das eigene Bad ist mit einer Dusche, einem Haartrockner und kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten ausgestattet.

Das Grand Bella liegt 1 km vom Royal Garden Plaza und 1.000 m vom Alcazar Cabaret entfernt. Pattaya Beach ist 550 Meter entfernt. Der Flughafen Suvarnabhumi liegt 80 km entfernt.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
  • Reservation non refundable
  • **Except**
  • 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
  • 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
  • Postpone Inform in advance 3days
  • Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
  • Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
  • Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
  • Room Amenities
  • LED TV 32 ", Smart TV 55" (Netflix auf Anfrage für Deluxe Zimmer mit Poolblick und Suiten)
  • Dusche (Superior Zimmer), Dusche über der Badewanne (Deluxe Poolblick und Suiten Zimmer)
  • Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
  • ** Alle Bedingungen, die sich ändern können, hängen von weiteren Informationen des Verteidigungsministeriums und des Gesundheitsministeriums ab. *
  • Zustand:
  • Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
  • Gepäcklimit: Nicht mehr als 2 Gepäckstücke wie unten angegeben
  • (1.Größe 30 Zoll und 1 Handgepäck)/Person)
  • Gebühr für zusätzliches Gepäck 200 THB pro Gepäckstück.
Ergebnis
4.4/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 25 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
11
Sehr gut
14
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grand Bella Pattaya , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇫🇮Arttu karhu

Bewertet am 17/12/2021
Angekommen um 01/12/2021
3.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
Negative
  • WiFi is very weak

I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!

🇹🇭Thassanee Fian

Bewertet am 13/12/2021
Angekommen um 25/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Negative
  • nothing

Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy

🇸🇪Lennart Anders Pettersson

Bewertet am 28/11/2021
Angekommen um 09/11/2021
4.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Clean good bed good food
Negative
  • o

Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya

🇷🇺Stadnichenko Irina

Bewertet am 27/11/2021
Angekommen um 19/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
Negative
  • Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.

Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.

🇸🇮Peter Gruden

Bewertet am 24/11/2021
Angekommen um 06/11/2021
4.7 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Easy communication and good english (very important)
  • Confortable transport from the airport
  • Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
  • Room was high floor as we requested
  • Food was very good and too much
  • After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
  • We got anything we requested, and very fast too
  • They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
Negative
  • Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.

I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.

🇩🇪Günter Ballas

Bewertet am 02/10/2021
Angekommen um 16/09/2021
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv     
  • Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
Negative
  • No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.

As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.

🇩🇪Juergen Stueber

Bewertet am 30/09/2021
Angekommen um 13/09/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
Negative
  • No

Professional services. I would immediately book again Ģggggzggzgftzzhftzzgftzhgfzugtzhgtzhgtzzggzzggzzhgzzz

🇩🇪Martin

Bewertet am 15/09/2021
Angekommen um 30/08/2021
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv     
  • Eating good and enaugh
Negative
  • Nothing

I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me

🇺🇸Carl Franklin Aldous

Bewertet am 11/09/2021
Angekommen um 26/06/2021
3.9 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
Negative
  • Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.

14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.

🇨🇦Bruno Bechtiger

Bewertet am 30/08/2021
Angekommen um 13/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
Positiv     
  • Perfect transfer from the airport
  • Excellent food
Negative
  • No negatives

My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-) (I hope without quarantine)

🇷🇺Elena

Bewertet am 18/08/2021
Angekommen um 06/08/2021
4.8 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
  • The staff is very attentive to all requests
  • Extra very large bed
Negative
  • There are not enough films and channels on TV

Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything

🇺🇸Donald Evans

Bewertet am 14/08/2021
Angekommen um 29/07/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Great service
Negative
  • None

This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ

🇬🇧graham ewart johnson

Bewertet am 17/07/2021
Angekommen um 23/06/2022
3.5 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Das Essen war erstklassig und mehr als erforderlich
Negative
  • WiFi war so gut wie nutzlos und verschwand immer wieder, am Ende hatte der Reiseleiter es satt, mich zu beschweren, und verband mich mit dem Internet des Hotels, das bis zu 100 Mbit / s lieferte, dann kein Problem.

Es war nicht nur die Tatsache, dass wir isoliert sein mussten, was die Erfahrung schlecht machte. Es war die Tatsache, dass es keinen persönlichen Kontakt geben konnte, wenn wir ein Problem hatten. Auch auf der Speisekarte für das Zimmer stand Zimmerreinigung alle 3 Tage, aber das Zimmer wurde nie einmal gereinigt.

🇺🇸Frank Barrett

Bewertet am 12/07/2021
Angekommen um 26/06/2021
4.2 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Zwei AC´s. Einer im Wohnbereich, der andere im Schlafzimmer.

Das Personal war großartig ... professionell. Das Essen war mehr als ausreichend. Die Aussicht auf den Pool war ausgezeichnet. Ich würde es sehr empfehlen.

🇩🇰Allan Henry Kortsen

Bewertet am 07/07/2021
Angekommen um 18/06/2021
4.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Freundlicher Empfang
  • Ausgezeichnetes Essen und viel davon
  • Schönes geräumiges Zimmer zum Fitness machen
Negative
  • Die Hälfte der Zeit schlechtes Internet..An manchen Tagen versuchten die Leute, die das Problem beheben sollten, mich einfach in das normale (und schlechte) Internet einzuloggen.
  • An Tagen, an denen das Personal serviceorientiert war..oder wussten, was sie taten, funktionierte das Internet mit 5 Sternen.
  • Es ist nicht möglich, den Raum zu verlassen. . außer den dreimaligen Covid-Tests
  • 2 Wochen kein Anlehnraum..Ich habe nach Werkzeug gefragt..bekam einen Mopp und einen Besen und 2 Stück Handseife

Alles hing vom Personal ab..meistens gut und serviceorientiert..Aber zu viele Tage mit der falschen Schicht.

🇳🇴Geir Johan Heggernes

Bewertet am 02/07/2021
Angekommen um 15/06/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Alles war positiv
Negative
  • Nichts war negativ

Ich bin sehr zufrieden mit diesem Quarantänehotel, es gab viel und sehr gutes Essen und es war das billigste Quarantänehotel in Pattaya, von meinem Balkon hatte ich Blick auf das Meer und das Central Festival das Gesundheitspersonal, das kam und Proben von mir nahm für Covid-19 waren gut und professionell.

🇩🇪Detlef Seeland

Bewertet am 21/06/2021
Angekommen um 05/06/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • sehr freundliches Personal
  • gute Auswahl an Speisen
  • gute und gesunde Lebensmittelqualität
  • großes Zimmer mit Balkon
  • schnelles und zuverlässiges WLAN
Negative
  • kein abschließbares Board

Das wohl erst kürzlich renovierte Zimmer war angemessen groß und hatte einen Balkon, der vom ersten Tag an genutzt werden konnte. Die Zimmerausstattung ist ausreichend aber sehr einfach. Ich habe wirklich eine abschließbare Möglichkeit vermisst, in der ich meine Wäsche aufbewahren konnte.

Die Minibar enthielt eine Auswahl an Softdrinks sowie reichlich Trinkwasser, das bereits im Zimmerpreis enthalten war.

Das Zimmer war mit einem Catle und auch einer Mikrowelle ausgestattet. Das WLAN war sehr schnell und stabil. Im Fernsehen konnten mehrere internationale Sender empfangen werden

Der absolute Hit war das Personal, das versucht jeden Wunsch zu erfüllen. Egal, ob das der neue Akku für meine Computermaus war oder die Kopfschmerztabletten, die ich beim Abheben vergessen habe. Jede Anfrage wurde mit einem „kleinen Moment bitte“ quittiert. Spätestens nach einer halben Stunde stand der gewünschte Gegenstand vor dem Zimmer.

Ich kann das Grand Bella uneingeschränkt weiterempfehlen.

🇺🇸Ed R

Bewertet am 19/06/2021
Angekommen um 05/06/2021
5.0 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Ausgezeichnetes Essen mit großzügigen Portionen
  • Sehr ruhig
  • Schneller, einfacher und freundlicher COVID-Test
  • Heimtrainer vorhanden (und notwendig, da das Essen so gut ist, dass Sie zunehmen werden!)
  • Tolles, freundliches, aufmerksames Personal
Negative
  • Sie können das Zimmer nicht verlassen (obwohl dies nicht die Schuld des Hotels war, ist dies jedoch eine Voraussetzung, um das Risiko einer Verbreitung von COVID zu verhindern)

Ich war noch nie in Quarantäne, aber ich fand meinen Aufenthalt hier ausgezeichnet. Das Essen war fantastisch, da es eine große Auswahl an thailändischen und ausländischen Gerichten gab. Sie versorgten mich auch mit mehreren Kisten Wasser in Flaschen. Ich musste natürlich keine zusätzlichen Speisen oder Getränke bestellen, aber sie bieten diesen Service auch an. Ausgezeichneter Aufenthalt!

🇷🇺Alexey Fokin

Bewertet am 18/06/2021
Angekommen um 11/06/2021
4.6 Superior Room
Positiv     
  • Sie müssen den Standort nicht wechseln, wenn Sie an einem Ort bleiben möchten.
  • Die Hoteldienstleistungen, alq Maßnahmen ganz perfekt von der Verwaltung erledigt.
  • Essen ist ausgezeichnet
  • Ziemlich komfortables Zimmer
Negative
  • den Raum nicht verlassen dürfen
  • muss 14 Tage an einem Ort bleiben

Alternative lokale Quarantäne ist etwas anders, wenn Sie in eine andere Provinz reisen möchten, müssen Sie für ALQ bezahlen. Das Zimmer ist recht komfortabel, Balkonseite nicht so laut, Hotel liegt nicht mitten in Pattaya. Thailand ist im Sommer viel ruhiger als im Herbst, Frühling u. Die Verwaltung und das Personal sind im Hotel sehr freundlich. Ein großes Minus ist, dass man das Hotelzimmer und das Hotel 14 Tage nicht verlassen darf, obwohl es in Phuket einige Programme wie "Sandbox" gibt, die ich damals in Pattaya noch nicht gesehen habe. Wahrscheinlich können die Menschen im nächsten Jahr vollständig geimpft ohne Quarantäne nach Thailand gehen.

🇩🇪Wilhelm Wimmer

Bewertet am 03/06/2021
Angekommen um 24/05/2021
3.8 Junior Suite
Positiv     
  • Leckeres Essen, große Portionen mit frischen und hochwertigen Zutaten zubereitet.
  • Mikrowelle, Teller und zusätzliche Gewürze vorhanden.
  • Sauberes und ruhiges Zimmer,
  • Guter Service.
Negative
  • schlechte Möbel; selbst in Juniorsuite nur kleiner Schreibtisch und unbequemer Plastikstuhl und Sofa.
  • Ich ließ zusätzlichen Schreibtisch und Stuhl mitbringen, um genug Platz zum Essen und Arbeiten am Computer zu haben und dann war es ok.
  • Internet bricht manchmal ab.

Upgrade auf Junior Suite ist den Preis nicht wert, da gleicher Platz und Komfort. Das Grand Bella ist eine gute Wahl für eine Quarantäne in Pattaya.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Karte

336/20 M.9 Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

