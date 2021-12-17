총 AQ 호텔 객실 344 침실
파트너 병원 banglamung hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 그랜드 벨라 파타야 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 그랜드 벨라 파타야 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
슈페리어 룸 32m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 풀뷰 32m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 48m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
그랜드 스위트 48m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
야외 수영장, 레스토랑 및 피트니스 센터를 갖춘 Grand Bella는 발코니가있는 객실을 제공합니다. 파타야 센트럴에 위치한이 호텔은 스파 및 웰빙 센터와 구내 무료 주차장을 갖추고 있습니다.
모든 객실은 에어컨, 평면 TV와 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 냉장고가 완비 된 식사 공간에는 전기 주전자도 있습니다. 샤워 시설이 설치된 전용 욕실에는 헤어 드라이어와 무료 세면 도구가 비치되어 있습니다.
Grand Bella는 로열 가든 플라자에서 1km, 알카자 카바레에서 1,000m 떨어져 있습니다. 파타야 해변은 550m 떨어져 있습니다. 수완 나품 공항은 83.4km 떨어져 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
- Reservation non refundable
- **Except**
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
- Postpone Inform in advance 3days
- Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
- Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
- Room Amenities
- LED TV 32 인치, 스마트 TV 55 인치 (디럭스 풀 뷰 및 스위트 룸 요청시 Netflix)
- 샤워 실 (슈페리어 룸), 샤워 부스 욕조 (디럭스 풀뷰, 스위트 룸)
- Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
- ** 모든 조건은 국방부 및 공중 보건부의 추가 통지에 따라 변경 될 수 있습니다. *
- 상태:
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 수하물 제한: 아래 세부 정보와 같이 2개를 초과하지 않습니다.
- (1.크기 30인치 및 1개의 휴대용 수하물)/인
- 추가 수하물 요금은 수하물당 THB 200입니다.
그랜드 벨라 파타야
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 그랜드 벨라 파타야모든 리뷰보기
3.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!
4.7 Superior Room
네거티브
Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy
4.5 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
- Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.
Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.
4.7 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Easy communication and good english (very important)
- Confortable transport from the airport
- Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
- Room was high floor as we requested
- Food was very good and too much
- After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
- We got anything we requested, and very fast too
- They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
- Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.
I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
- No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.
As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
Professional services. I would immediately book again
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적 네거티브
I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me
3.9 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
- Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.
14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
긍정적
네거티브
- Perfect transfer from the airport
- Excellent food
My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-)
(I hope without quarantine)
4.8 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
- The staff is very attentive to all requests
- Extra very large bed
- There are not enough films and channels on TV
Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ
3.5 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
- WiFi는 쓸모가 없었고 계속 사라졌습니다. 결국 담당자는 내가 불평하는 것에 질렸고 최대 100mbps를 제공하는 호텔 인터넷에 연결했는데 문제가 없었습니다.
우리가 고립되어야 한다는 사실만이 그 경험을 가난하게 만든 것이 아닙니다. 문제가 생기면 이를 해결하기 위해 직접 대면할 수 없다는 사실이었습니다. 또한 방의 메뉴에는 3 일마다 방 청소가 나와 있지만 방은 한 번도 청소되지 않았습니다.
4.2 Junior Suite
긍정적
- 두 개의 AC. 하나는 거실에, 다른 하나는 침실에 있습니다.
직원들은 훌륭했습니다...전문적이었습니다. 음식은 충분했습니다. 수영장의 전망은 훌륭했습니다. 나는 적극 추천합니다.
4.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 친절한 리셉션
- 훌륭한 음식과 많은
- 피트니스를위한 멋진 넓은 방
- 반나절 나쁜 인터넷.. 언젠가 그것을 고쳐야 하는 사람들이 저를 일반(그리고 나쁜) 인터넷에 로그온하려고 했습니다.
- 직원이 서비스 마인드를 가진 날. . 또는 그들이하는 일을 알고있는 날에는 인터넷이 5 성급으로 작동했습니다.
- 3번의 코로나 검사를 제외하고는 방에서 나올 수 없습니다.
- 2주동안 기댈 곳이 없다..도구를 달라고..대걸레와 빗자루, 손비누 2개
모든 것이 직원에 달려 있습니다. .대부분 훌륭하고 서비스 정신이 있습니다. 그러나 잘못된 교대로 너무 많은 날이 있습니다.
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적 네거티브
이 검역 호텔에 매우 만족합니다. 많은 음식과 좋은 음식이 있었고 파타야에서 가장 저렴한 검역 호텔이었습니다. 발코니에서 바다와 중앙 축제를 볼 수 있었고 건강 직원이 와서 샘플을 가져 왔습니다. Covid-19는 훌륭하고 전문적이었습니다.
4.3 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 매우 친절한 직원
- 좋은 음식 선택
- 좋고 건강한 음식의 질
- 발코니가있는 넓은 방
- 빠르고 안정적인 무선 랜
아마도 최근에 개조 된 방은 적당히 넓고 첫날부터 사용할 수있는 발코니가있었습니다.
객실 가구는 충분하지만 매우 간단합니다. 세탁물을 보관할 수있는 잠글 수있는 옵션을 놓쳤습니다.
미니 바에는 엄선 된 청량 음료와 이미 객실 가격에 포함 된 충분한 식수가 포함되어 있습니다.
방에는 캐틀과 전자 레인지가 갖추어져 있습니다. 와이파 이는 매우 빠르고 안정적이었습니다. 텔레비전에서 여러 국제 채널을 수신 할 수 있습니다.
절대적인 히트작은 모든 요청을 이행하려고 노력하는 직원이었습니다. 그것이 내 컴퓨터 마우스의 새 배터리이든 내가 이륙했을 때 잊어 버린 두통 약이든 상관없이. 모든 요청은 "잠시만 기다려주십시오"로 승인되었습니다. 늦어도 30 분이 지나면 원하는 물건이 방 앞에있었습니다.
예약없이 그랜드 벨라를 추천 할 수 있습니다.
5.0 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 넉넉한 양의 훌륭한 음식
- 매우 조용함
- 빠르고 쉽고 친절한 COVID 테스트
- 운동 용 자전거 이용 가능 (음식이 너무 좋아서 체중을 늘릴 수 있으므로 필요합니다!)
- 훌륭하고 친절하며 세심한 직원
- 객실을 나갈 수 없습니다 (호텔의 잘못은 아니지만 COVID 확산 위험을 방지하기위한 필수 사항입니다)
나는 이전에 격리 된 적이 없지만 여기에 머무는 것이 훌륭하다는 것을 알았습니다. 태국 요리와 외국 요리를 다양하게 제공했기 때문에 음식은 환상적이었습니다. 그들은 또한 여러 케이스의 생수를 제공했습니다. 말할 필요도없이 음식이나 음료를 추가로 주문할 필요는 없었지만이 서비스도 제공합니다. 훌륭한 숙박!
4.6 Superior Room
긍정적
네거티브
- 한곳에 머물고 싶다면 위치를 변경할 필요가 없습니다.
- 호텔 서비스, alq는 관리에 의해 매우 완벽하게 측정됩니다.
- 음식은 훌륭합니다
- 꽤 편안한 방
- 방을 떠날 수 없다
- 한 곳에서 14 일 동안 머물러야합니다.
대체 지역 검역은 약간 다른데, 다른 지역으로 여행하려면 ALQ 비용을 지불해야합니다. 방은 꽤 편안하고 발코니 쪽은 시끄럽지 않고 호텔은 파타야 한가운데에 있지 않습니다. 여름의 태국은 가을의 봄 a.t.c.보다 훨씬 조용합니다. 관리 및 물건은 호텔에서 매우 친절합니다. 큰 마이너스 중 하나는 14 일 동안 호텔 방과 호텔을 떠날 수 없다는 점입니다. "샌드 박스"와 같은 프로그램이 푸켓에 있지만 그 당시 파타야에서는 본 적이 없습니다. 아마도 다음 해에는 사람들이 격리없이 완전히 예방 접종을 받으면 태국으로 갈 수있을 것입니다.
3.8 Junior Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 맛있는 음식, 신선하고 양질의 재료로 조리 된 많은 부분.
- 전자 레인지, 접시 및 추가 향신료를 사용할 수 있습니다.
- 깨끗하고 조용한 방,
- 좋은 서비스.
- 가난한 가구; 주니어 스위트에서도 작은 책상과 불편한 플라스틱 의자 및 소파 만 있습니다.
- 나는 식사와 컴퓨터 작업을위한 충분한 공간을 확보하기 위해 책상과 의자를 추가로 가져 왔고 괜찮 았습니다.
- 인터넷 연결이 끊어집니다.
같은 공간과 편안함 때문에 가격 가치가없는 주니어 스위트로 업그레이드하십시오.
Grand Bella는 파타야에서 검역을 받기에 좋은 선택입니다.