合計AQホテルの部屋 344 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 banglamung hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 265最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にグランドベラパタヤ 直接連絡し、 グランドベラパタヤが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スーペリアルーム 32m²
฿26,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- ハラールフードオプション
- インターネット-Wifi
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスプールビュー 32m²
฿30,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- ハラールフードオプション
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 48m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿26,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ハラールフードオプション
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドスイート 48m²
฿35,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿28,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- ハラールフードオプション
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
Grand Bellaは屋外プール、レストラン、フィットネスセンターを併設し、バルコニー付きの客室を提供しています。パタヤセントラルに位置し、宿泊施設にはスパとウェルネスセンター、敷地内の無料駐車場があります。
全室にエアコン、薄型テレビ、シーティングエリアが備わっています。冷蔵庫を完備したダイニングエリアには、電気ポットもあります。専用バスルームにはシャワー、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。
グランドベラはロイヤルガーデンプラザから0.6km、アルカザールキャバレーから1,000ヤードです。パタヤビーチまで550ヤードです。スワンナプーム空港まで53.4マイルです。
アメニティ/機能
- Amendment and Cancellation Policy Test & Go Package
- Reservation non refundable
- **Except**
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive with proved document before fly full refund (deduct transaction fee 10%)
- 📌Covid 19 test result positive on DAY 1 with proved document and unable to stay DAY 5 (refundable only booking DAY 5 with deduct transaction fee 10%)
- Postpone Inform in advance 3days
- Free 2 meals for first day (from selected menu)
- Drinking water 1.5 Liter, 1 bottles / day
- Free airport transfer from Suvarnabhumi to hotel.\and Don Muang Airport will additional 500 baht/person
- Room Amenities
- LED TV 32 "、スマートTV 55"（デラックスプールビューとスイートルームのリクエストに応じてNetflix）
- シャワー（スーペリアルーム）、バスタブ上のシャワー（デラックスプールビューとスイートルーム）
- Electric Kettle, Safety Box, Hair dryer Air Conditioned (Split Type) Room with balcony High Speed Internet Wi-Fi and Lan Plate, Bowl, Spoon and Fork (2 sets)
- **変更される可能性のあるすべての条件は、国防省および公衆衛生局からのさらなる通知によって異なります。*
- 状態：
- Free transfer from airport to the hotel(Sharing Basis)
- 手荷物制限：以下の詳細のように2個を超えない手荷物
- （1.サイズ30インチ、片手荷物）/人）
- 追加手荷物料金は手荷物1個あたり200バーツです。
スコア
4.4/5
とても良い
に基づく 25 レビュー
グランドベラパタヤ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す グランドベラパタヤすべてのレビューを見る
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food! Big portion and delicious, lots off salads and fruits! Staff very very nice and friendly, also good service and fast.
I highly recommend this place if you think ASQ Quarantine in Thailand! Very good value for money!
4.7 Superior Room
ネガ
Next time i will come again, very nice staff, i had a very good feeling, i felt very safety, good luck for you, be healthy
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Everysing was good in this hotel, I like to recommended this hotell to my friends on Sweden when they visit Pattaya
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Номер с балконом, отличная еда, много питьевой воды, на завтрак фрукты, после первого отрицательного теста можно гулять на крыше 8 этажа
- Нет шампуня и кондиционера, любители пить чай лучше захватить с собой или можно сделать заказ в 7 /11.
Отличный отель для проведения карантина. Дружелюбный персонал. Были 10 дней время пролетело незаметно.
4.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Easy communication and good english (very important)
- Confortable transport from the airport
- Fast procedure at hotel; nice, friendly personel
- Room was high floor as we requested
- Food was very good and too much
- After a couple of days I requested a menu of only fruit and vegetables and got it right away
- We got anything we requested, and very fast too
- They even provided a microwave oven, which is not available for our room type
- Nothing really. Maybe internet could be a bit better at times, but we had DTAC anyway.
I hope this was my last 10 days quarantine. But if not, I will be happy to come back to Grand Bella.
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean and easy to keep clean room and bathroom. Small balcony. All in light colour. But it will be your prison for ASQ days. No way out apart for Covid testing. There is no cleaning service in those Covid rules allowed. But if you change your bedings the staff will get you washed ones. And for the food they were truely open minded for individual preferences.
- No negatives relate to the hotel itself but just to the fact to sit in quarantene. However, with the 7 days instead of 14 as it changed into October for the vaccinated ones it should feel easier to overcome. Anyhow, from the vieuw of the usual holiday traveller to Thailand, the bulge of infection is now rather local than imported, also shown at this hotel: out of it's 3 buildings only 1 serves for ASQ as demanded for tourists, 2 accomodate locals or workers from neighbouring countries after they were tested positiv - at the government's expense. Those leave after 2 weeks without any further testing.
As it appears now, quarantene does not make sense for the usual and vaccinated tourist to Thailand from areas of lower Covid indidence now who anyhow, too, must show a negative PCR test before boarding the airplane. He or she will not add to the current national incidence there on arrival and as long as adhering to the behaviour rules that apply to everyone in Thailand.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very friendly staff. good food selection and very good kitchen. Comfortable furniture. WIFI without any problems
Professional services. I would immediately book again
4.4 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ ネガ
I have a quiet, relaxing time. Service ist good, Support perfekt. I like my balcony, ist very importend for me
3.9 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Multiple choices for each meals (western and Thai) and plenty to eat. Some dishes and silverware available, microwave if needed, Balcony for fresh air overlooking the pool (out of service due to restrictions).
- Honestly, no real complaints! I might add that syrup did not come with my pancakes or french toast and I never requested syrup so I do not know if it was available.
14 day mandatory quarantine at this hotel was easily done! Staff and nurse services were very good! Food was warm and the knock on the door to let you know it was there for evert meal. Bed was very comfortable! Shower water pressure was good! There was a separate shower and bathtub for those that like the tub. Plenty TV channels and WIFI. HDMI cable from Computer to watch Netflix on 54in TV. I was unable to hook up my TV box from the router for some unknown reason but I didn't bother the IT Tech and was able to watch Netflix and Sports anyway! I do recommend this hotel and would stay again if ASQ is required again.
4.8 Deluxe Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Perfect transfer from the airport
- Excellent food
My next stay in Pattaya will be Grand Bell Hotel for my next holidays ;-)
(I hope without quarantine)
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- There is a lot of food. It is very difficult to eat everything.
- The staff is very attentive to all requests
- Extra very large bed
- There are not enough films and channels on TV
Excellent value for money and quality . The hotel staff is 5+, very attentive. The room has everything you need. I like everything
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
This was a great ASQ choice. The balcony,WiFi ,food,service was great.I was please to have chosen this hotel for my ASQ
3.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- WiFiはほとんど役に立たず、消え続けていました。結局、担当者は私に不満を言ってうんざりし、最大100mbpsのホテルのインターネットに接続しました。問題はありませんでした。
私たちが孤立しなければならなかったという事実だけでなく、経験が貧弱になりました。問題が発生した場合、これを解決するための直接の接触がないという事実でした。また、部屋のメニューには3日ごとの部屋の掃除が記載されていましたが、部屋は一度も掃除されませんでした。
4.2 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
- 2つのAC。 1つはリビングエリアに、もう1つはベッドルームにあります。
スタッフは素晴らしかった...プロ。食べ物は十分すぎるほどでした。プールの眺めは素晴らしかった。私は強くお勧めします。
4.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- フレンドリーなレセプション
- 素晴らしい料理とそれをたっぷり
- フィットネスを作るための素敵な広々とした部屋
- 半分の時間悪いインターネット..ある日、それを修正する必要がある人々は、私を一般的な（そして悪い）インターネットにログオンさせようとしました。
- スタッフがサービス志向だった日、または彼らが何をしているかを知っていた日、インターネットは5つ星で機能しました。
- 部屋から出ることはできません..3回のcovidテストを除いて
- 2週間傾いた部屋がない..私は道具を求めた..モップとほうきと2個のハンドソープを手に入れた
すべてはスタッフに依存していました..ほとんどが善良でサービス志向です..しかし、間違ったシフトで何日もかかりました。
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
私はこの検疫ホテルにとても満足しています。たくさんのとてもおいしい食べ物があり、パタヤで最も安い検疫ホテルでした。バルコニーからは海とセントラルフェスティバルの景色を眺めることができました。 Covid-19は素晴らしくプロフェッショナルでした。
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- とてもフレンドリーなスタッフ
- 食べ物の良い選択
- 健康的な食品の品質
- バルコニー付きの広い部屋
- 迅速で信頼性の高い無線LAN
おそらく最近改装されたと思われる部屋は適度に広く、初日から使用できるバルコニーが付いていました。
部屋の備品は十分ですが、非常にシンプルです。洗濯物を保管できるロック可能なオプションを本当に見逃しました。
ミニバーには、厳選されたソフトドリンクと、すでに宿泊料金に含まれているたくさんの飲料水が含まれていました。
部屋には牛と電子レンジが装備されていました。無線LANは非常に高速で安定していました。多くの国際チャンネルがテレビで受信される可能性があります
絶対的なヒットは、すべての要求に応えようとしたスタッフでした。それが私のコンピューターのマウス用の新しいバッテリーなのか、離陸したときに忘れていた頭痛の薬なのかは関係ありません。すべてのリクエストは「ちょっと待ってください」と承認されました。遅くとも30分後、希望のアイテムが部屋の前にありました。
予約なしでグランドベラをお勧めできます。
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- たっぷりの量の素晴らしい料理
- とても静か
- 迅速、簡単、そして親切なCOVID検査
- 利用可能なエアロバイク（そして、食べ物がとてもおいしいので体重を増やす必要があるので必要です！）
- 素晴らしく、親切で、気配りのあるスタッフ
- 部屋を出ることができません（これはホテルのせいではありませんが、COVIDが広がるリスクを防ぐための要件です）
私はこれまで検疫されたことはありませんが、ここでの滞在は素晴らしいものでした。彼らはタイ料理と外国料理の両方を幅広く提供していたので、食べ物は素晴らしかった。彼らはまた私にボトル入りの水のいくつかのケースを提供しました。言うまでもなく、私は追加の食べ物や飲み物を注文する必要はありませんでしたが、彼らはこのサービスも提供しています。素晴らしい滞在！
4.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 1つの場所にとどまりたい場合は、場所を変更する必要はありません。
- ホテルのサービス、alq対策は、行政によって完全に行われています。
- 食べ物は素晴らしいです
- とても快適なお部屋
- 部屋を出ることを許可しない
- 1か所に14日間滞在する必要があります
代替の地域検疫は少し異なります。別の州に旅行したい場合は、ALQの料金を支払う必要があります。部屋はとても快適で、バルコニー側はそれほど騒がしくなく、ホテルはパタヤの真ん中にありません。夏のタイは、秋の春のa.t.c.よりもはるかに静かです。管理とスタッフはホテルでとてもフレンドリーです。大きなマイナスの1つは、ホテルの部屋とホテルを14日間離れることが許可されていないことです。プーケットには「サンドボックス」などのプログラムがいくつかありますが、パタヤでは見たことがありません。おそらく来年、人々は検疫なしで完全に予防接種を受けたタイに行くことができます。
3.8 Junior Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- おいしい料理、大部分は新鮮で高品質の食材で調理されています。
- 電子レンジ、プレート、追加のスパイスをご利用いただけます。
- 清潔で静かな部屋、
- 良いサービス。
- 貧しい家具;ジュニアスイートでも、小さな机と不快なプラスチックの椅子とソファしかありません。
- コンピューターで食事や仕事をするのに十分なスペースを確保するために、追加の机と椅子を持参させて、それで大丈夫でした。
- インターネットが切断されることがあります。
同じスペースと快適さのため、価格に見合わないジュニアスイートにアップグレードしてください。
グランドベラはパタヤで検疫を受けるのに良い選択です。