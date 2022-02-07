PHUKET TEST & GO

海滨海滩度假村和水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+5 相片
快速反应
3 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海洋房 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海洋舒适 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 工作空间

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 3 评论
评分
优秀的
3
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是海滨海滩度假村和水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 海滨海滩度假村和水疗中心
查看所有评论

🇬🇧John Warrener

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
正数
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

评论于 29/11/2021
到达 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
正数
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
负面的
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

评论于 03/11/2021
到达 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
正数
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
负面的
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

地址/地图

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

