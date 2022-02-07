海滨海滩度假村和水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53m²
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 互联网-无线上网
- 儿童小额费用
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海洋房 53m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 互联网-无线上网
- 儿童小额费用
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60m²
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 互联网-无线上网
- 儿童小额费用
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海洋舒适 60m²
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 互联网-无线上网
- 儿童小额费用
- 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87m²
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 浴缸
- 咖啡机
- 家庭套房
- 互联网-无线上网
- 厨房
- 客厅
- 儿童小额费用
- 工作空间
Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
正数
- The Hotel made everything easy.
Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
正数
负面的
- Breakfast
- WiFi
- Airport pickup
- Service
- Huge room
Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️
5.0 Ocean Comfy
正数
负面的
- Sea view
- Swimming pool
- Breakfast
Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.