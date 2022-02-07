PHUKET TEST & GO

오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10

1 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+5 사진
빠른 응답
3 리뷰

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
오션 룸 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커넥팅 룸
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
오션 컴피 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 커피 머신
  • 패밀리 스위트
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 거실
  • 어린이를위한 소액
  • 작업 공간

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
5.0/5
우수한
기반 3 리뷰
평가
우수한
3
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧John Warrener

검토 07/02/2022
도착 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
긍정적
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

검토 29/11/2021
도착 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
긍정적
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
네거티브
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

검토 03/11/2021
도착 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
긍정적
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
네거티브
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

주소 /지도

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

마리나 갤러리 리조트 카차 칼림
9.2
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
인도 차인 리조트 & 빌라
8.2
평가
2285 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
선셋 비치 리조트
7.8
평가
752 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
파통 로지 호텔
7
평가
403 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 선셋 빌라 푸켓
9.1
평가
32 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
다이아몬드 클리프 리조트 & 스파
8.5
평가
1915 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
빠통 파라곤 리조트 & 스파
7.8
평가
917 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
윈덤 그랜드 푸켓 칼림 베이
8.6
평가
1413 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU