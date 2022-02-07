오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53m²
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
오션 룸 53m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60m²
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커넥팅 룸
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
오션 컴피 60m²
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87m²
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 발코니
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 부엌
- 거실
- 어린이를위한 소액
- 작업 공간
Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.
오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 오션 프론트 비치 리조트 앤 스파모든 리뷰보기
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
긍정적
- The Hotel made everything easy.
Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Breakfast
- WiFi
- Airport pickup
- Service
- Huge room
Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️
5.0 Ocean Comfy
긍정적
네거티브
- Sea view
- Swimming pool
- Breakfast
Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.