芭东日落别墅 普吉岛 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
32条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 0
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 2
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 3
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 4
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Patong Sunset Villa Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

芭东日落别墅位于芭东地区，是游客的热门选择。该物业距市中心仅 2 公里，通常需要约 50 分钟到达机场。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。芭东日落别墅酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、出租车服务。走进 11 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括衣架、免费茶水、床单、镜子、拖鞋。酒店提供许多独特的休闲活动，如室外游泳池、钓鱼。芭东日落别墅是您在普吉岛寻找优质住宿的一站式目的地。

地址/地图

229 Phrabarami Rd, Tambon Patong, Amphoe Kathu, Chang Wat Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

