卡查卡利姆滨海画廊度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
通过
19条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到22预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡查卡利姆滨海画廊度假村以优先方式，以及卡查卡利姆滨海画廊度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay位于芭东海滩。这家住宿距离芭东海滩有 1.5 公里，提供室外游泳池、花园和泳池景、餐厅、24 小时前台、客房服务以及覆盖各处的免费 WiFi。酒店还设有家庭间。

房间都装有空调。包括平板卫星电视、冰箱、水壶、淋浴、免费洗浴用品和办公桌。酒店的客房配有衣柜。和私人浴室

住宿设有露台。

Marina Gallery Resort-KACHA-Kalim Bay酒店距离Jungceylon购物中心有4.1公里，而芭东拳击场距离酒店有4.2公里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场。距离酒店21公里。

  1. 价格不包括第 0/6/13 天的 Covid 测试 (RT-PCR)，总计 8,000 泰铢/人
  2. Covid Test (RT-PCR) 将在附近的测试中心进行，不包括转会费。
  3. 签发SHABA证书需要100%的定金，以进一步处理入境证书。如果 COE 未通过，这笔押金可退还。
🇹🇭Toonklao Lertbunnaphongs

评论于 19/09/2021
到达 04/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Pool View
正数     
  • Very nice place,
  • Large and comfortable room and bathroom
  • Very comfortable bed.
  • Staff are very nice and helpful and always willing to service at their best.
  • Good location
  • Big breakfast with variety
  • Pool access is up lifting !
负面的
  • No other facilities accept the pool.
  • Food can be improved in general

It had been a very good experience with the place and staff. Wonderful for long stay with a car! Easy access to the beach!

🇬🇧Andrew Norman Brogan

评论于 17/08/2021
到达 30/07/2021
5.0 Family Suite
正数     
  • The room, the staff, the smiles, everything
负面的
  • Nothing

I'm not one to leave reviews and this won't be very in depth but I want to say how absolutely wonderful everybody at the Marina Gallery was. They simply could not do enough in every way, dropping me off anywhere I wanted in patong, picking me up at night, going to 7-11. Beautiful resort on a mountainside above the bay, lovely and peaceful and staffed by great people. I will be back.

326/13 Phrabarami Road, Patong, Kathu, Phuket, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

