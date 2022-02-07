PHUKET TEST & GO

Oceanfront Beach Resort und Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+5 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
3 BEWERTUNGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ozeanzimmer 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ozean bequem 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Arbeitsbereich
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Badewanne
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Familiensuiten
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Küche
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Kleine Gebühren für Kinder
  • Arbeitsbereich

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
5.0/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 3 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
3
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Oceanfront Beach Resort und Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Oceanfront Beach Resort und Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇬🇧John Warrener

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positiv
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positiv
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
Negative
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

Bewertet am 03/11/2021
Angekommen um 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
Positiv
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
Negative
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

Adresse / Karte

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
9.2
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
IndoChine Resort & Villen
8.2
Bewertung mit
2285 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunset Beach Resort
7.8
Bewertung mit
752 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Lodge Hotel
7
Bewertung mit
403 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
Bewertung mit
32 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
Bewertung mit
1915 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
Bewertung mit
917 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
8.6
Bewertung mit
1413 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU