PHUKET TEST & GO

Strandresort en spa aan de oceaan - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
waardering met
1 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 24, 2022
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+5 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
3 BEOORDELINGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Oceaan Kamer 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Oceaan comfortabel 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internet - wifi
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Werkruimte

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
5.0/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
3
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Strandresort en spa aan de oceaan , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Strandresort en spa aan de oceaan
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇬🇧John Warrener

Beoordeeld op 07/02/2022
Aangekomen 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Pluspunten
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Pluspunten
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
Minpunten
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

Beoordeeld op 03/11/2021
Aangekomen 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
Pluspunten
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
Minpunten
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

Adres / kaart

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Marina Gallery Resort Kacha Kalim
9.2
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
IndoChine Resort & Villas
8.2
waardering met
2285 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunset Beach Resort
7.8
waardering met
752 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Lodge Hotel
7
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
waardering met
32 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
1915 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
waardering met
917 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
8.6
waardering met
1413 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU