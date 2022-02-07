PHUKET TEST & GO

โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
คะแนนจาก
1
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 0
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 1
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 2
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 3
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 4
Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Image 5
+5 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
3 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องโอเชี่ยน 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
โอเชี่ยน คอมฟี่ 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
3
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧John Warrener

รีวิวเมื่อ 07/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
แง่บวก
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn't affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
แง่บวก
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
เชิงลบ
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

รีวิวเมื่อ 03/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
แง่บวก
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
เชิงลบ
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

