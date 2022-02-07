โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53m²
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องโอเชี่ยน 53m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60m²
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
โอเชี่ยน คอมฟี่ 60m²
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87m²
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.
คะแนน
5.0/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โอเชียนฟร้อนท์ บีช รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปาดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
แง่บวก
- The Hotel made everything easy.
Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Breakfast
- WiFi
- Airport pickup
- Service
- Huge room
Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️
5.0 Ocean Comfy
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Sea view
- Swimming pool
- Breakfast
Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.