オーシャンフロントビーチリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53m²
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
オーシャンルーム 53m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60m²
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
オーシャンコンフィ 60m²
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87m²
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 作業スペース
Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.
オーシャンフロントビーチリゾートアンドスパ
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
ポジティブ
- The Hotel made everything easy.
Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Breakfast
- WiFi
- Airport pickup
- Service
- Huge room
Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️
5.0 Ocean Comfy
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Sea view
- Swimming pool
- Breakfast
Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.