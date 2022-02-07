PHUKET TEST & GO

オーシャンフロントビーチリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10

1レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
迅速な対応
3 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
オーシャンルーム 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コネクティングルーム
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
オーシャンコンフィ 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • ファミリースイート
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 作業スペース

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

スコア
5.0/5
優れた
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
3
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
オーシャンフロントビーチリゾートアンドスパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す オーシャンフロントビーチリゾートアンドスパ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇬🇧John Warrener

でレビュー 07/02/2022
に到着しました 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
ポジティブ
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
ポジティブ
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
ネガ
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

でレビュー 03/11/2021
に到着しました 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
ポジティブ
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
ネガ
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

住所/地図

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

