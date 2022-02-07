PHUKET TEST & GO

Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
rating with
1 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
3 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ocean Room 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ocean Comfy 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERS
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Small Fees for Children
  • Work Space

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
Rating
Excellent
3
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

John Warrener

Reviewed on 07/02/2022
Arrived on 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positives
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

Karina Suniaikina

Reviewed on 29/11/2021
Arrived on 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positives
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
Negatives
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

Claus Birk Thomsen

Reviewed on 03/11/2021
Arrived on 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
Positives
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
Negatives
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

Address / Map

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

