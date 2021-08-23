Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
如果您正在寻找一家位于芭东的便利酒店，那么普吉岛卡利姆湾温德姆大酒店就是您的最佳选择。芭东市中心，包括著名的孟加拉路夜生活场所和 Jungceylon 购物中心的购物天堂，距离酒店仅 10 分钟车程，而卡马拉海滩距离酒店约 4 公里。另一方面，普吉岛国际机场距离 Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay 仅有 50 分钟车程，可安排额外收费的机场接送服务。
Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay酒店坐落在悬崖边缘，享有安达曼海一览无余的美景，是一家五星级酒店，设有2个室外游泳池、内部餐厅和免费无线网络连接。您可以在餐厅、咖啡厅、儿童区和桑拿浴室品尝各种美食、鸡尾酒和其他点心。
194 间无烟客房设备齐全，配备现代设施和舒适设施。客房设有平面电视、迷你吧和室内保险箱。连接浴室设有浴缸或淋浴以及免费洗浴用品。宽敞的套房在露台上设有私人游泳池，供客人享用。普吉岛卡林湾温德姆大酒店地理位置优越，配套设施齐全，在许多方面都堪称完美。
- Great location. Very friendly staff. Great views. Not too far from center.
- The pool water is a bit too cold to swim in.
This is my third time to visit Phuket. This is so far the best hotel I’ve stayed in. It’s got great ocean views and staff being so friendly makes it all worth considering. I would stay here again.
- 非常好的和有用的东西，特别是客房服务非常好，正在寻找任何可能“喜欢做金巴利橙”
- 房间非常棒.. 非常宽敞，可以看到see & kalim Bay 的壮丽景色.. 很棒.. 有一个小游泳池
- 酒店的位置非常好，可以去任何地方探索该地区和一些令人难以置信的海滩
- （租一辆汽车矿石摩托车可能会很有帮助
- 不幸的是，自助早餐的选择非常有限（可能是因为从沙盒开始）
- 您可以看到自电晕开始以来，一些酒店结构在封锁期间遭受了损失
- 不幸的是，许多设施在我们住的时候仍然关闭
您获得的价格和性能非常好..我们会一直推荐这个地方
正如我们已经提到的，位置非常好，位于芭东海滩的前面，适合您外出的矿石，您可以在附近找到许多小餐馆用餐，矿石绕到南部并探索许多不同的地方，
租一辆汽车矿石摩托车将非常有用