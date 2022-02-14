Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 以优先方式，以及Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao 从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Travelers must stays at the hotel for 7 nights

This package included airport transfer upon arrival

This package excluded RT-PCR Test

Travelers are required to undergo 2 RT - PCR Tests.

All rates are prepaid and non - refundable (flexible cancellation and refundable if Thailand pass is not approved)

All rates are subject to government regulations changes without prior notice

This offer is valid for bookings made directly through www.aq.in.th only

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a 7-storey, 177-room newly built contemporary hotel that offers the perfect balance between nature and urban living. The hotel is located walking distance of Bang Tao pristine beaches and is minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as the popular Laguna Phuket Resort Complex and Boat Avenue. Phuket International Airport is just a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.

便利设施/功能 2 Rooftop Pools

Pool Bar

Fitness Center

Garden & Grille Bar

The Shop

Outdoor Terrace

Free Parking

Free wifi in all areas

Free Shuttle Service to Bang Tao Beach

