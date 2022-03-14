PHUKET TEST & GO

印度支那度假村及别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
2285条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 0
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 1
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 2
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 3
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 4
IndoChine Resort & Villas - Image 5
+40 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

IndoChine Resort & Villas is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

IndoChine Resort & Villas 在普吉岛的夜生活、海滩和购物区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。酒店距离市中心仅 11 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。对于观光选择和当地景点，酒店靠近 Zorbing at Rollerball、Chabad House Phuket、Pa Tong Mosque。 IndoChine Resort & Villas酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客振奋精神。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、行李寄存处、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场。 IndoChine Resort & Villas 的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、镜子、私人入口、拖鞋、沙发只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店的康乐设施一应俱全，包括健身中心、高尔夫球场（3公里以内）、室外游泳池、网球场。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便捷的住宿，请让 IndoChine Resort & Villas 成为您的家外之家。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是印度支那度假村及别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 印度支那度假村及别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

328 Prabaramee Road, Kalim Bay Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

卡查卡利姆滨海画廊度假村
9.2

19 评论
฿-1
日落海滩度假村
7.8

752 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡林湾温德姆大酒店
8.6

1413 评论
฿-1
芭东日落别墅 普吉岛
9.1

32 评论
฿-1
芭东小屋酒店
7

403 评论
฿-1
钻石崖度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1915 评论
฿-1
芭东百丽宫度假村及水疗中心
7.8

917 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU