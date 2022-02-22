PHUKET TEST & GO

钻石崖度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
1915条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系钻石崖度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及钻石崖度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

Diamond Cliff Resort And Spa 是普吉岛游客的热门选择，无论是探索还是只是路过。酒店提供各种便利设施和福利，以确保您度过愉快的时光。 24 小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日家政服务、出租车服务，让客人尽享乐趣。客房配备了让您睡个好觉所需的所有设施。部分客房配有液晶电视/等离子电视、浴室电话、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水。使用酒店的健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务将进一步提升您的满意住宿体验。便利和舒适使钻石崖度假村和水疗中心成为您在普吉岛逗留的最佳选择。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是钻石崖度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 钻石崖度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

284 Phrabarami Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

