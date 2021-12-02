PHUKET TEST & GO

日落海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
752条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 0
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 1
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 2
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 3
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 4
Sunset Beach Resort - Image 5
+24 相片
快速反应
100% 订金
4 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到60预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系日落海滩度假村以优先方式，以及日落海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Balcony 35
฿10,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,340 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,570 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,580 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,740 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,840 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池畔房 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Partial Sea View 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华海景 40
฿11,820 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿13,640 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,610 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,120 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,110 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华池景房 40
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
工作室 45
฿10,560 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,740 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,890 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,760 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,830 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,930 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
小型套房池景 65
฿13,640 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,650 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,640 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,370 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 儿童小额费用
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
小型海景套房 65
฿15,040 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,940 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,040 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,470 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 儿童小额费用

这家普吉岛酒店享有便利的位置，距海滩仅一箭之遥，距巴东热闹的夜生活场所仅一小段车程。 Sunset Beach Resort酒店提供设备齐全的客房，以确保客人拥有所需的一切。客人可以沿着原始海滩轻松漫步，在那里可以欣赏到安达曼海的壮丽景色以及热带种植园和白色沙滩。 Sunset Beach Resort 酒店的所有客房都设有私人阳台，可欣赏大海和游泳池的景色，并以传统的泰式风格装饰，散发着温馨的氛围。酒店设施包括供应泰式和西式美食的内部餐厅、健身中心和可以舒缓酸痛的水疗中心。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在日落海滩度假村进行预订。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 4 评论
评分
优秀的
2
非常好
2
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是日落海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 日落海滩度假村
查看所有评论

🇸🇪Carina Bernehjält

评论于 02/12/2021
到达 04/11/2021
4.5 Junior Suite Seaview
正数     
  • Very friendly staff,
  • quick answer and
  • A nice area
负面的
  • Can not find any negative things.

Very easy to make the reservation. When we landed after the pcr test a taxi was waiting for us to take us to the hotel. Quick check in. Ordered food that was very tasty while we where waiting for our results.we decided to check out after 8 instead of 14 nights and there where no problem to have refund for the last days that we paid for. So we can highly recommend this place.

🇨🇭dw

评论于 25/10/2021
到达 10/11/2021
4.6 Junior Suite Pool View
正数     
  • Beautiful pool area,
  • great service,
  • good food,
  • very well maintained beautiful rooms,
  • free shuttle to local shopping center
  • helpful staff
  • Got all Covid related paperwork done quickly
  • Organized our Covid test trip
  • Has cheapest rental motorbikes
负面的
  • none

Don't book your stay with ASQ.in.th! They charge a hidden fee of around 10% Book directly with the resort.

🇧🇪De Boe

评论于 20/09/2021
到达 10/09/2021
4.3 Superior Balcony
正数     
  • The beautifull swimingpool
  • The kindness and good service of the staff
  • The restaurant (very good and not expensive) and bar on the seafront (even if separated by a road)
负面的
  • There are sockets missing next to the bed

We will keep very good memories of our stay in this hotel. The rooms are comfortable, the service is excellent, the staff charming and the breakfast good and varied. The bar and the restaurant on the seafront allow you to witness magnificent sunsets. A little out of the way north of Patong, on Kalim Beach. It would be nice to put some more varied and lively music at the bar, especially at aperitif time. Excellent value for money.

🇨🇦Patricvk Michel Germain

评论于 07/09/2021
到达 28/08/2021
3.9 Deluxe Sea View

Good price-performance value, convenient location, liked the sunset views and the sound of the waves

地址/地图

316/2 Phrabaramee Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

芭东小屋酒店
7

403 评论
฿-1
芭东日落别墅 普吉岛
9.1

32 评论
฿-1
钻石崖度假村及水疗中心
8.5

1915 评论
฿-1
卡查卡利姆滨海画廊度假村
9.2

19 评论
฿-1
芭东百丽宫度假村及水疗中心
7.8

917 评论
฿-1
印度支那度假村及别墅
8.2

2285 评论
฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6

89 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU