Station balnéaire et spa en bord de mer - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
note avec
1 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Océan 53
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chambre communicante
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Océan confortable 60
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Petits frais pour les enfants
  • Espace de travail

Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.

But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
3
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Station balnéaire et spa en bord de mer , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Station balnéaire et spa en bord de mer
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇬🇧John Warrener

Révisé le 07/02/2022
Arrivé le 29/01/2022
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positifs
  • The Hotel made everything easy.

Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.

🇷🇺Karina Suniaikina

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 20/11/2021
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positifs
  • Breakfast
  • WiFi
  • Airport pickup
  • Service
  • Huge room
Négatifs
  • Beach isn't for swimming

Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️

🇩🇰Claus Birk Thomsen

Révisé le 03/11/2021
Arrivé le 26/02/2021
5.0 Ocean Comfy
Positifs
  • Sea view
  • Swimming pool
  • Breakfast
Négatifs
  • None All good

Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.

Adresse / Carte

320/2 Phabaramee Road, Patong,Kathu, Phuket, 83150 Thailand, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

