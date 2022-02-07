Station balnéaire et spa en bord de mer - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Room 53m²
฿17,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,940 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Océan 53m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Ocean Comfy 60m²
฿29,950 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,790 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Comfy Room 60m²
฿16,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿5,720 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Océan confortable 60m²
฿19,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿6,250 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Internet - Wifi
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Ocean Suite with Sea View 87m²
฿35,760 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿8,670 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Petits frais pour les enfants
- Espace de travail
Set in Patong Beach, 1.1 km from Patong Beach, Oceanfront Beach Resort and Spa offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness centre, billiards and squash Featuring a bar, the 5-star resort has air-conditioned rooms with free WiFi, each with a private bathroom.
But
5.0/5
Excellent
Basé sur 3 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Station balnéaire et spa en bord de mer
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Station balnéaire et spa en bord de merVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positifs
- The Hotel made everything easy.
Everything on our trip was well organised and no trouble at all. It was just like an ordinary holiday with very little restrictions that didn’t affect our enjoyment at all. The Oceanfront beach was excellent in every way. The staff very friendly and helpful.
5.0 Grand Ocean Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Breakfast
- WiFi
- Airport pickup
- Service
- Huge room
Gorgeous hotel, my room was exactly as the photos here, fantastic breakfast, stable wifi for online working and zoom calls, nice staff. They were helpful since the beginning, answered all my questions about sandbox, documents and etc. The only thing I hated was a beach (beautiful view, but not for swimming) BUT patong beach is nearby so it's not a big deal. Convenient location (food market and 7-11 are close) overall experience was great, no complaints, thank you Oceanfront ❤️
5.0 Ocean Comfy
Positifs
Négatifs
- Sea view
- Swimming pool
- Breakfast
Very nice Hotel, great rooms, nice seaview. Excelent breakfast, Not pricy room service. Nice fitness, very nice swimmingpool area.
