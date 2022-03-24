Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
이 매우 세련되고 현대적인 리조트는 고객에게보다 맞춤화 된 개인 휴가 경험을 제공하는 것을 목표로합니다. 깨끗한 카타 해변에 위치한이 호텔은 쇼핑 및 엔터테인먼트 지역에서 불과 몇 백 미터 떨어져 있습니다. 투어 데스크에서는 다이빙과 섬 호핑 여행을 쉽게 예약 할 수 있으며, 현장에서 자전거를 대여하여 자신의 속도로 섬을 자유롭게 탐험 할 수 있습니다. 또한 관광객으로 가득 찬 Patong으로의 빠른 여행과 같은 레스토랑과 밤문화에 쉽게 도달 할 수 있습니다. 야외에서 하루를 보낸 후 스파를 방문하여 편안한 트리트먼트 세션을 선택하십시오. 밤에 수영하는 기분이 든다면, 지속적으로 온수가 나오는 수영장에서 완벽한 온도에 발을 들여 놓을 것이라는 확신을 가질 수 있습니다. Metadee Resort and Villas는 진정으로 현대적이고 세련된 분위기에서 독특한 휴가 경험을 제공합니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
- Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
- Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
- 추가 인원에 대한 추가 요금으로 객실 3 A / D + 1C + 1Inf 또는 2A / D + 2C + 1Inf 또는 4 A / D에서 허용되는 프라이빗 풀 빌라 객실 제외 (3 인 및 4 인)
- Rate base Single
- Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
- Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
- another persons extra charge 6500 THB
- Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
- Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
메타 디 리조트 앤 빌라
