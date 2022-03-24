Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
この非常にスタイリッシュで現代的なリゾートは、よりカスタマイズされた個人的な休日の経験をゲストに提供することを目的としています。カタのきれいなビーチに位置し、ショッピングやエンターテイメントエリアからわずか数百メートルです。ツアーデスクでは、ダイビングや島巡り旅行を簡単に予約できます。敷地内の自転車レンタルでは、自分のペースで島を自由に探索できます。また、観光客でにぎわうパトンへの小旅行など、レストランやナイトライフへのアクセスも簡単です。屋外で1日過ごした後は、少し時間を取ってスパを訪れ、リラックスできるトリートメントセッションを選択してください。夜に泳ぎたいと思ったら、常に温水プールで完璧な温度に足を踏み入れることができますのでご安心ください。メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズは、真に現代的でスタイリッシュな環境の中で、独特のホリデー体験を提供します。
アメニティ/機能
- The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
- Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
- Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
- 部屋3A / D + 1C + 1Infまたは2A / D + 2C + 1Infまたは4A / Dで許可されているプライベートプールヴィラルームを除き、追加の人（3人目および4人目）には追加料金がかかります
- Rate base Single
- Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
- Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
- another persons extra charge 6500 THB
- Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
- Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
