Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
รีสอร์ทที่มีสไตล์และร่วมสมัยนี้มีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้แขกได้รับประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่เป็นส่วนตัวและเป็นส่วนตัวมากขึ้น ตั้งอยู่บนชายหาดที่สะอาดของหาดกะตะ แขกผู้เข้าพักอยู่ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสถานบันเทิงเพียงไม่กี่ร้อยเมตร โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ช่วยให้จองทริปดำน้ำและทริปเที่ยวเกาะได้อย่างง่ายดาย และบริการจักรยานเช่าในสถานที่ให้อิสระแก่คุณในการสำรวจเกาะตามอัธยาศัย อีกทั้งยังทำให้ง่ายต่อการเข้าถึงร้านอาหารและสถานบันเทิงยามราตรี เช่น การเดินทางไปท่องเที่ยวที่ป่าตองอย่างรวดเร็ว หลังจากใช้เวลานอกบ้านมาทั้งวัน ลองหาเวลาไปเยี่ยมชมสปาและเลือกทรีตเมนต์เพื่อความผ่อนคลาย หากคุณรู้สึกอยากว่ายน้ำในตอนกลางคืน คุณวางใจได้เลยว่าจะได้ก้าวเข้าสู่อุณหภูมิที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยสระน้ำอุ่นตลอดเวลา เมธาดี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า มอบประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่แตกต่างในบรรยากาศร่วมสมัยและมีสไตล์อย่างแท้จริง
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
- Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
- Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
- ยกเว้นห้อง Private Pool Villa ที่อนุญาตในห้อง 3 A/D+1C+1Inf หรือ 2A/D + 2C+1Inf หรือ 4 A/D โดยมีค่าธรรมเนียมเพิ่มเติมสำหรับผู้เข้าพักเพิ่มเติม (ท่านที่ 3 และ 4)
- Rate base Single
- Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
- Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
- another persons extra charge 6500 THB
- Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
- Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
