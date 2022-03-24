PHUKET TEST & GO

8.6
คะแนนจาก
2205
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 0
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 1
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 2
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 3
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 4
Metadee Resort and Villas - Image 5
รีสอร์ทที่มีสไตล์และร่วมสมัยนี้มีจุดมุ่งหมายเพื่อให้แขกได้รับประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่เป็นส่วนตัวและเป็นส่วนตัวมากขึ้น ตั้งอยู่บนชายหาดที่สะอาดของหาดกะตะ แขกผู้เข้าพักอยู่ห่างจากแหล่งช้อปปิ้งและสถานบันเทิงเพียงไม่กี่ร้อยเมตร โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ช่วยให้จองทริปดำน้ำและทริปเที่ยวเกาะได้อย่างง่ายดาย และบริการจักรยานเช่าในสถานที่ให้อิสระแก่คุณในการสำรวจเกาะตามอัธยาศัย อีกทั้งยังทำให้ง่ายต่อการเข้าถึงร้านอาหารและสถานบันเทิงยามราตรี เช่น การเดินทางไปท่องเที่ยวที่ป่าตองอย่างรวดเร็ว หลังจากใช้เวลานอกบ้านมาทั้งวัน ลองหาเวลาไปเยี่ยมชมสปาและเลือกทรีตเมนต์เพื่อความผ่อนคลาย หากคุณรู้สึกอยากว่ายน้ำในตอนกลางคืน คุณวางใจได้เลยว่าจะได้ก้าวเข้าสู่อุณหภูมิที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยสระน้ำอุ่นตลอดเวลา เมธาดี รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า มอบประสบการณ์วันหยุดที่แตกต่างในบรรยากาศร่วมสมัยและมีสไตล์อย่างแท้จริง

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • The above room rate are nett rate (Non-commission) Inclusive of 10% service charge and 7% government tax and dialy Breakfast.
  • Child under 12 years staying in Private Pool Villa or Access Pool Villa must be responsible of parents/family.
  • Maximum guest allowed in room 3 A/D, 2 A/D + 1C , 3 A/D+1Inf or 2A/D + 1C+1Inf
  • ยกเว้นห้อง Private Pool Villa ที่อนุญาตในห้อง 3 A/D+1C+1Inf หรือ 2A/D + 2C+1Inf หรือ 4 A/D โดยมีค่าธรรมเนียมเพิ่มเติมสำหรับผู้เข้าพักเพิ่มเติม (ท่านที่ 3 และ 4)
  • Rate base Single
  • Include of Accommodation with breakfast for nights
  • Covid Test 3 times DAY 0 , DAY 6 AND DAY 12
  • another persons extra charge 6500 THB
  • Round trip From / To Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
  • Third person additional charge 30,000 THB per per person (All category)
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

66 Kata Road, Amphoe Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

