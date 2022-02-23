卡马拉海滩庄园酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

卡马拉海滩庄园酒店位于卡马拉海滩的南端，三面俯瞰安达曼海。文化主题公园普吉幻多奇乐园也位于卡马拉。酒店的 The Deck 餐厅是一个受欢迎的选择，提供当地、国际和融合美食以及一流的早餐套餐。 Kamala Beach Estate 提供皮划艇和充气船出租服务，也可以安排导游服务。无需支付出租车或嘟嘟车的费用，该庄园提供了租车的替代方案，方便环岛交通。卡马拉海滩庄园酒店坐落在一个安静的飞地中，是您在普吉岛度过疲惫的一天后返回的宁静之地。

