Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the southern end of Kamala Beach, Kamala Beach Estate Hotel overlooks the Andaman Sea on three sides. Phuket Fantasea, a cultural theme park, is located in Kamala as well. The hotel's The Deck Restaurant is a popular choice offering local, international, and fusion cuisine as well as excellent breakfast sets. Kamala Beach Estate offers kayaks and inflatable boats for hire and guided tours can also be arranged. Instead of paying for taxis or tuk-tuks, the estate offers the alternative of renting a car, making transportation around the island easy. Set in a quiet enclave, Kamala Beach Estate Hotel makes for a peaceful place to return to at the end of a tiring day out and about in Phuket.

