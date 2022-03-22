西耶纳角美食别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海景一室公寓 40m²
฿19,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
海景豪华房 40m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- 清真食品选择
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 小额存款
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas 是一家时尚别致的全海景度假村。快来体验这家俯瞰安达曼海的超现代海滩酒店的广泛布局和设施。这家酒店位于普吉岛百万富翁英里的起点，步行 5 分钟即可到达海滩。附近有许多水上运动、高尔夫球场、餐厅和酒吧。几乎酒店的每个部分都可以欣赏到美妙的海景。从所有 146 间优雅的客房到天空酒吧和波光粼粼的游泳池，安达曼海风吹遍全身。商务旅客可以使用功能齐全的会议室，而所有客人都可以通过合理的价格享受更长的假期。这家成人首选度假村不提供任何适合儿童的活动，也不推荐 12 岁以下的客人入住。对于那些在专业层面寻求终极乐趣的人来说，西耶纳角美食别墅酒店是首选。
便利设施/功能
- 40% Spa Discount
- Stay 3 nights get free resort credit THB 300
- Stay 5 nights get free resort credit THB 500
- Stay 7 nights get free resort credit THB 700
- Free Paarking
- 代客泊车服务
- 欢迎饮料和冷毛巾
- 室内洗发水、沐浴露和乳液的选择
- 拒绝服务
- 2 游泳池
- 4 餐厅
- 2 酒吧
- Gym
- Spa
