西耶纳角美食别墅酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
3640条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海景一室公寓 40
฿19,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
海景豪华房 40
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 允许健身
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas 是一家时尚别致的全海景度假村。快来体验这家俯瞰安达曼海的超现代海滩酒店的广泛布局和设施。这家酒店位于普吉岛百万富翁英里的起点，步行 5 分钟即可到达海滩。附近有许多水上运动、高尔夫球场、餐厅和酒吧。几乎酒店的每个部分都可以欣赏到美妙的海景。从所有 146 间优雅的客房到天空酒吧和波光粼粼的游泳池，安达曼海风吹遍全身。商务旅客可以使用功能齐全的会议室，而所有客人都可以通过合理的价格享受更长的假期。这家成人首选度假村不提供任何适合儿童的活动，也不推荐 12 岁以下的客人入住。对于那些在专业层面寻求终极乐趣的人来说，西耶纳角美食别墅酒店是首选。

便利设施/功能

  • 40% Spa Discount
  • Stay 3 nights get free resort credit THB 300
  • Stay 5 nights get free resort credit THB 500
  • Stay 7 nights get free resort credit THB 700
  • Free Paarking
  • 代客泊车服务
  • 欢迎饮料和冷毛巾
  • 室内洗发水、沐浴露和乳液的选择
  • 拒绝服务
  • 2 游泳池
  • 4 餐厅
  • 2 酒吧
  • Gym
  • Spa
18/40 Moo 6, Nakalay Road, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

