PHUKET TEST & GO

カマラビーチエステートホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2

76レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 0
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 1
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 2
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 3
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 4
Kamala Beach Estate Hotel - Image 5
+31 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

カマラビーチの南端に位置するカマラビーチエステートホテルは、3つの側面からアンダマン海を見渡せます。文化的なテーマパークであるプーケットファンタシーもカマラにあります。ホテルのTheDeckRestaurantは、地元料理、各国料理、フュージョン料理のほか、素晴らしい朝食セットを提供する人気のレストランです。カマラビーチエステートでは、カヤックやインフレータブルボートをレンタルでき、ガイド付きツアーも手配できます。タクシーやトゥクトゥクにお金を払う代わりに、このエステートは車を借りるという選択肢を提供し、島内の移動を簡単にします。静かな飛び地にあるカマラビーチエステートホテルは、プーケットでの疲れた一日の終わりに戻るのに静かな場所です。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
カマラビーチエステートホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す カマラビーチエステートホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

33/6 Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ケープシエナグルメホテル＆ヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
3640 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラホテルにて
8.9
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
パームズカマラ
8.5
との評価
239 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペラリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
86 レビュー
から ฿-1
ハイアットリージェンシープーケットリゾート
8.1
との評価
873 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラビーチリゾート。サンプライムリゾート
8.3
との評価
955 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングカマラビーチ
8.5
との評価
562 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラビーチレジデンス
8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU