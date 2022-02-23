カマラビーチエステートホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

カマラビーチの南端に位置するカマラビーチエステートホテルは、3つの側面からアンダマン海を見渡せます。文化的なテーマパークであるプーケットファンタシーもカマラにあります。ホテルのTheDeckRestaurantは、地元料理、各国料理、フュージョン料理のほか、素晴らしい朝食セットを提供する人気のレストランです。カマラビーチエステートでは、カヤックやインフレータブルボートをレンタルでき、ガイド付きツアーも手配できます。タクシーやトゥクトゥクにお金を払う代わりに、このエステートは車を借りるという選択肢を提供し、島内の移動を簡単にします。静かな飛び地にあるカマラビーチエステートホテルは、プーケットでの疲れた一日の終わりに戻るのに静かな場所です。

