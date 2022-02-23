카말라 비치 에스테이트 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Kamala Beach의 남쪽 끝에 위치한 Kamala Beach Estate Hotel은 3면에서 안다만 해를 내려다보고 있습니다. 문화 테마파크인 Phuket Fantasea도 카말라에 있습니다. 호텔의 The Deck Restaurant은 현지 요리, 세계 각국 요리, 퓨전 요리와 훌륭한 조식 세트를 제공하는 인기 있는 곳입니다. Kamala Beach Estate는 카약과 공기 주입식 보트를 대여할 수 있으며 가이드 투어도 예약할 수 있습니다. 이 부동산은 택시나 툭툭 비용을 지불하는 대신 자동차를 빌리는 대안을 제공하므로 섬 주변을 쉽게 이동할 수 있습니다. 조용한 지역에 위치한 Kamala Beach Estate Hotel은 푸켓에서 피곤한 하루를 보낸 후 돌아올 수 있는 평화로운 곳입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색