卡马拉海滩度假村。阳光度假村 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
955条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 0
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 2
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 3
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 4
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

卡马拉海滩度假村坐落在远离喧嚣的美丽海滩上。 Sunprime 度假村 - 仅限成人（SHA 认证）非常适合想要休息和放松的家庭和情侣。在这个宁静的地方，您会发现游泳酒吧的乐趣和天堂般的海滩按摩。宽敞的客房享有海景或山景。早餐有很多新鲜水果可供选择。为了休闲，您可以参观附近的城镇，该城镇周围遍布着众多餐厅、酒吧和商店。当您真的想摇滚时，只需很短的车程即可到达芭东，酒店提供往返城镇的穿梭巴士。在卡马拉海滩度假村度过几天。 Sunprime 度假村 - 仅限成人（SHA 认证）和世界将变得崭新而美好。

分数
3.9/5
非常好
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡马拉海滩度假村。阳光度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡马拉海滩度假村。阳光度假村
查看所有评论

🇫🇷jerome Agostini

评论于 01/08/2021
到达 04/07/2021
3.9 Deluxe Ground Terrace
正数
  • 对我来说几乎是一个巨大而漂亮的酒店
负面的
  • 无线上网

住在离我别墅不到 2 公里的酒店里，这很奇怪 5个游泳池给我 非常有帮助和热情的工作人员 很棒的早餐，享有壮丽的景色

地址/地图

96/42-3 Moo 3, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

