PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud19攀瓦 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
321条评论进行评分
更新于 February 22, 2022
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这座曾是 Chumbala 家族的海滩住宅现在作为精品度假酒店向客人开放。 Cloud19 Panwa 靠近查龙湾，设有私人海滩以及供客人使用的私人码头。受欢迎的活动包括潜水、帆船、钓鱼和跳岛游。这里的 19 间客房均享有壮观的海景，配有 Posturepedic 床垫，并设有独立的浴缸和淋浴间。在阳光下度过漫长的一天后，客人一定可以在任一游泳池畅游。凭借优越的地理位置和便利设施，Cloud19 Panwa 将让您在岛上度过一个难忘的假期。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Cloud19攀瓦的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Cloud19攀瓦
查看所有评论

地址/地图

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

