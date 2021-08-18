普吉岛别墅机场 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛别墅机场以优先方式，以及普吉岛别墅机场从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Panoramic Pool Villa 60 m² ฿59,500 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

工作空间 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 全景复式泳池别墅 100 m² ฿87,500 - 7 Day Sandbox 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

咖啡机

家庭套房

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

客厅

Netflix公司

未婚夫妇

户外设施

游泳池

工作空间

普吉岛班达拉别墅位于普吉岛，交通便利，是探索这座充满活力的城市的理想基地。酒店距市中心仅 19.9 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店。普吉岛班达拉别墅拥有 33 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、额外的浴室、额外的卫生间、清洁产品、衣架等舒适设施。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括浮潜、私人海滩、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池。如果您正在普吉岛寻找舒适便捷的住宿，请让普吉岛班达拉别墅成为您的家外之家。

便利设施/功能 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i3S9Z-r1UA

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 🇳🇴 Farid ahmad yousifi 到达 10/08/2021 5.0 Pool Villa Ocean View 正数 Private beach and private swimming pool 负面的 None Amezing place, perfect for couple or family as they have bigger rooms, a little bit far from The main town but I have enjoyed my stay at this place Soo far. Good service and cleaning your villa properly everyday

Hotel Offer Brochure