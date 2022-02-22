PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud19 Panwa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
321 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This former beach residence of the Chumbala family is now open for guests as a boutique getaway hotel. Located close to Chalong Bay, Cloud19 Panwa includes a private beach as well as a private pier for guest use. Popular activities include diving, sailing, fishing, and island hopping. Each of the 19 rooms here offers spectacular sea views and are fitted with Posturepedic mattresses and features a separate bath and shower. After a long day out in the sun, guests are sure to enjoy a dip in either of the pools. With an excellent location and amenities, Cloud19 Panwa will make for a memorable holiday on the island.

Address / Map

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

