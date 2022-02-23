PHUKET TEST & GO

Cloud19 Panwa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

321 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 0
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 1
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 2
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 3
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 4
Cloud19 Panwa - Image 5
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Chumbala 가족의 이전 해변 거주지는 이제 부티크 휴양지 호텔로 손님을 위해 열려 있습니다. 찰롱 베이 인근에 위치한 Cloud19 Panwa는 전용 해변과 투숙객 용 전용 부두를 갖추고 있습니다. 인기있는 활동으로는 다이빙, 세일링, 낚시, 섬 호핑이 있습니다. 19 개의 객실은 각각 멋진 바다 전망을 제공하며 포스 처 페딕 매트리스가 장착되어 있으며 별도의 욕조와 샤워 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 태양 아래에서 긴 하루를 보낸 후 손님은 두 수영장 중 하나에서 수영을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 훌륭한 위치와 편의 시설을 갖춘 Cloud19 Panwa는 섬에서 기억에 남는 휴가를 만들 것입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Cloud19 Panwa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Cloud19 Panwa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

30/10 Moo 8, Tambon Wichit, Amphur Muang, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

X10 씨뷰 스위트 앳 판와 비치
8.9
평가
159 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 비치 리조트
8.7
평가
683 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 비치 리조트 공항
8.6
평가
1183 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
푸켓 빌라 공항
8.7
평가
1121 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
판와 부티크 비치 프론트
7.9
평가
432 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칸타 리 베이 호텔 Phuket
8.8
평가
523 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아마타라 웰니스 리조트
8.8
평가
926 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
케이프 판와 호텔
8.5
평가
1089 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU