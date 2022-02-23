Cloud19 Panwa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Chumbala 가족의 이전 해변 거주지는 이제 부티크 휴양지 호텔로 손님을 위해 열려 있습니다. 찰롱 베이 인근에 위치한 Cloud19 Panwa는 전용 해변과 투숙객 용 전용 부두를 갖추고 있습니다. 인기있는 활동으로는 다이빙, 세일링, 낚시, 섬 호핑이 있습니다. 19 개의 객실은 각각 멋진 바다 전망을 제공하며 포스 처 페딕 매트리스가 장착되어 있으며 별도의 욕조와 샤워 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 태양 아래에서 긴 하루를 보낸 후 손님은 두 수영장 중 하나에서 수영을 즐기실 수 있습니다. 훌륭한 위치와 편의 시설을 갖춘 Cloud19 Panwa는 섬에서 기억에 남는 휴가를 만들 것입니다.

