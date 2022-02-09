PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛布拉萨里（Burasari Phuket） - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
4542条评论进行评分
February 9, 2022
普吉岛布拉萨里酒店（Burasari Phuket）热情拥抱自然，时尚和舒适。这座度假胜地位于普吉岛著名的Patong海滩上，是一处田园诗般的静修胜地，在Patong充满活力的海滩风光，繁忙的购物场所和繁华的夜生活中，为您提供了一片郁郁葱葱的热带宁静绿洲。别致的室内设计，宁静的游泳池，柔和的瀑布以及宁静的花园氛围，使其成为世界特别酒店之一。 186间豪华客房展现了北部和现代泰式风格的典雅气息。富有魅力和现代感的Mood Collection房间-九个独立设计的幻想房间-提供与普通酒店房间不同的难忘度假胜地。普吉岛Burasari饭店的独特魅力在于“宾至如归”的哲学-真正的特殊感觉，良好的风格，轻松的舒适，热情的服务和美味的食物，使您在这里逗留，这是挑剔的旅行者和蜜月旅行者的最佳选择，他们希望在所有的旅行中获得难忘的假期体验舒适的家。

地址/地图

18/110 Ruamjai Road, Amphur Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

