PHUKET TEST & GO

海珍珠海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 0
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 2
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 3
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 4
Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Image 5
+13 相片
快速反应
฿5,000 订金
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到20预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系海珍珠海滩度假村以优先方式，以及海珍珠海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。

您是否梦想用粉白色的沙滩和湛蓝的海水包围自己？逃离大城市，靠近一切。海珍珠海滩度假村是一片拥有阳光、大海和沙滩的热带绿洲。距离芭东的白色沙滩和安达曼海的波光粼粼的水仅几步之遥 - 步行不远便可抵达购物天堂。这家度假村拥有 60 间客房，配备所有现代化设施，包括迷你吧、咖啡机/茶具、纯平电视、浴袍和度假村各处的免费无线网络连接。在享有壮丽海景的室外游泳池内畅游，并在海滩对面的咖啡厅露台享用美食。

便利设施/功能

  • 海滩通道、免费无线网络连接、独立空调、健身中心、游泳池、靠近 7-11
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
3.6/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
1
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是海珍珠海滩度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 海珍珠海滩度假村
查看所有评论

🇳🇴freydis wessel

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 29/10/2021
4.3 Superior Twin
正数     
  • Nice staff. Close to beach and store

We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good

🇩🇪Rainer Emil Max Roth

评论于 27/09/2021
到达 19/09/2021
2.9 Ocean View King
正数     
  • Location right across the beach
  • Big size room 40 qm
  • Large balcony with ocean view
  • Friendly staff
  • Big 7/11 shop right next door
负面的
  • The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
  • English TV channels very limited
  • Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
  • The rooftop coffee/bar closed

So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.

地址/地图

42/1-10,30 Taweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

芭东梅林酒店
7.9

541 评论
฿-1
普吉岛假日度假酒店
8.7

2348 评论
฿-1
帕里帕斯芭东度假村
8.3

1882 评论
฿-1
芭东海景酒店
7.8

640 评论
฿-1
拉玛布林度假村
8.1

715 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东迪瓦娜广场酒店
8.4

915 评论
฿-1
普吉岛阿玛瑞酒店
8.9

1962 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东美爵酒店
8.4

1011 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU