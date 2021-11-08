Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
您是否梦想用粉白色的沙滩和湛蓝的海水包围自己？逃离大城市，靠近一切。海珍珠海滩度假村是一片拥有阳光、大海和沙滩的热带绿洲。距离芭东的白色沙滩和安达曼海的波光粼粼的水仅几步之遥 - 步行不远便可抵达购物天堂。这家度假村拥有 60 间客房，配备所有现代化设施，包括迷你吧、咖啡机/茶具、纯平电视、浴袍和度假村各处的免费无线网络连接。在享有壮丽海景的室外游泳池内畅游，并在海滩对面的咖啡厅露台享用美食。
便利设施/功能
- 海滩通道、免费无线网络连接、独立空调、健身中心、游泳池、靠近 7-11
4.3 Superior Twin
正数
- Nice staff. Close to beach and store
We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good
2.9 Ocean View King
正数
负面的
- Location right across the beach
- Big size room 40 qm
- Large balcony with ocean view
- Friendly staff
- Big 7/11 shop right next door
- The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
- English TV channels very limited
- Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
- The rooftop coffee/bar closed
So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.