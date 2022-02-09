Burasari Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Burasari Phuket

Phuket
8.5
rating with
4542 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Burasari Phuket welcomes you in its warm embrace of nature, style, and comfort. Located on Phuket’s famous Patong Beach, this resort is an idyllic garden retreat offering a lush oasis of tropical tranquility in the midst of Patong’s vibrant beach scene, busy shopping, and buzzing nightlife. The chic interior design, serene pools with gentle waterfalls, and peaceful garden atmosphere marks it as one of the Special Hotels of the World. The 186 luxurious rooms showcase both northern and contemporary Thai elegance. The glamourous and modern Mood Collection rooms - nine individually designed fantasy rooms - offer unforgettable holiday retreats different from a regular hotel room. Burasari Phuket’s unique allure lies in the Feel At Home philosophy - a truly special feeling of good style, relaxed comfort, warm service, and great food making a stay here the most inviting choice for discerning travelers and honeymooners wanting a memorable holiday experience with all the comforts of home.

18/110 Ruamjai Road, Amphur Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

