Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
这家海滨酒店位于芭东海滩南端的一处安静地带。芭东海景酒店位于芭东海滩的一个更隐蔽的区域，使其免受海滩人群和噪音的影响。从酒店步行不远便可抵达芭东的主要地带，那里有所有有趣的海滩活动、酒吧、餐厅和商店。酒店楼高4层，拥有舒适的高级客房和套房，大部分客房设有私人阳台，可欣赏到侧面海洋和海滩的壮丽景色。当您在芭东海景酒店预订时，请输入您的停留日期，并填写我们安全的在线订房表。
如果您是芭东海景酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 芭东海景酒店查看所有评论
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
正数
负面的
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.