普吉岛假日度假酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
这家受欢迎的家庭友好型酒店位于芭东海滩的绝佳位置，让您置身于所有活动的中心。普吉岛假日酒店度假村是芭东首批开业的度假村之一，多年来一直热情真诚地欢迎来自世界各地的客人。现代时尚的翻新客房、别墅和套房提供最现代的舒适体验，部分客房享有令人眼花缭乱的海景，其他客房可直接通往游泳池。度假村拥有四个美丽的游泳池，坐落在风景如画的热带花园中（Busakorn Pools 专供 Busakorn Wing 的客人使用）、健身中心、儿童俱乐部以及四间诱人餐厅中的多种餐饮选择。
Charm Thai Restaurant餐厅供应美味的泰国美食，供应以市场新鲜食材烹制的正宗菜肴。现代泰式餐厅与我们的现代菜单完美搭配，提供来自泰国所有地区的令人垂涎的选择。
Sam's Steaks & Grill 供应最优质的进口牛排，在精致的环境中提供顶级美食。我们精心制作的菜单辅以各种新旧葡萄酒 - 非常适合两人的亲密晚餐。
Terrazzo 为芭东海滩带来一丝意大利风情，提供各种美味的意大利餐厅式菜肴。位于街道前，享有令人眼花缭乱的海岸景色，您可以在主要海滩道路的热闹氛围中享用比萨饼、意大利面和多汁的海鲜。
对于想要度过轻松夜晚的客人，每天早上 6:30 至晚上 11 点提供私人客房送餐服务。
如果您是普吉岛假日度假酒店
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛假日度假酒店查看所有评论
4.8 1 Pool Access King Bed Villa Adults Only
正数
负面的
- Huge room with access to pool
Everything is lovely here in the Bukasorn wing. Lots of lovely fellow guests and the staff are fabulous
4.5 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
正数
负面的
- Friendly and helpful staff
- No mass tourism
- No alcohol served in restaurants or bars
I don’t understand why the Thai government open up this sandbox agreement and then later decide to partially close it by not allowing bars to open and restaurants not to serve alcohol.
4.7 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
正数
负面的
- Hotel very nice and friendly
- Not a lot of choice for food and very expensive
Hotel very nice but a needless expense for me. Food very expensive and not much selection, only eggs.
5.0 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
正数负面的
很抱歉我们没有留下来，因为我们的航班经过曼谷。我们不得不住在芭堤雅的大贝拉酒店。谢谢
4.8 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
正数负面的
因为这家酒店的一切都是积极的，所以是我未来再次入住的最爱。尽管我在几百米外就有自己的房子，但我有宾至如归的感觉。