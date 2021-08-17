BANGKOK TEST & GO

遗产诗娜卡琳酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
通过
579条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 0
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 1
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 2
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 3
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 4
The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel - Image 5
伙伴医院 Vichaivej Hospital

The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin 位于繁华的曼谷市，将现代优雅的感觉与传统的泰式热情好客相结合，以合理的价格提供时尚舒适的住宿。

Heritage Hotel 酒店的设施包括健身中心、无线网络连接和往返于酒店和主要道路之间的穿梭巴士服务。

距机场仅 20 分钟车程，乘坐出租车，The Heritage Hotels Srinakarin 步行即可到达各大购物中心、餐厅和酒吧。您还可以在车站乘坐 BTS 轻轨轻松游览城市位于受欢迎的素坤逸路。

🇯🇵Taiichi Miyamura

评论于 17/08/2021
到达 01/08/2021
0.5 Superior
负面的
  • lack of communication
  • food variation
  • TV
  • ants
  • hot water
  • wifi

First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me. When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there. And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though. Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well. WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money... I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order... Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.

🇹🇭ณฐมน ธนกฤตบูลย์

评论于 27/07/2021
到达 23/07/2021
0.6 Superior
正数     
  • 好护理护士
负面的
  • 糟糕的服务
  • 接待员没有礼貌。没有受过训练
  • 食物不新鲜，导致腹泻。
  • 房间与预订不符。
  • 没有清洁标准。
  • Wifi 很糟糕，无法真正使用它。

酒店在服务上不是很直接，订了Heritage Hotel，却在没有事先通知的情况下入住了NY Resort。房间不干净，wifi不能用，食物不新鲜，味道很差，顾客吃了不新鲜的食物拉肚子。或者可能不干净接待员没有礼貌。拒绝提供客户信息通过给其他员工打电话裴没有礼貌

护士很细心，给了很好的建议。但是酒店服务是最差的。

🇹🇭Panthanun Chumsakul

评论于 01/07/2021
到达 14/06/2021
3.5 Superior
正数     
  • 超级友善和友善的员工
  • 当我打电话询问或报告问题时，工作人员总是接听电话。
  • 各种美味的餐点（通常搭配水果和甜点）
  • 明亮的房间
  • 拥有可以流式传输 Youtube 或电影频道的智能电视。
负面的
  • 入住时问题很多（热水器故障、水流缓慢等）
  • Wifi 很糟糕（只能使用短信应用）

一切都很好，但这里的 wifi 太慢了。我必须使用自己的wifi（购买SIM卡）。隔离期间支付的费用太高了。

