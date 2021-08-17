BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
คะแนนจาก
579
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
3 ความคิดเห็น
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Vichaivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Booking requests for The Heritage Srinakarin Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองที่คึกคักของกรุงเทพฯ ผสมผสานความรู้สึกร่วมสมัยและสง่างามเข้ากับการต้อนรับแบบไทยดั้งเดิม ให้บริการที่พักที่มีสไตล์และสะดวกสบายในราคาที่เหมาะสม

โรงแรมเฮอริเทจมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกต่างๆ เช่น ศูนย์ออกกำลังกาย อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย และบริการรถรับส่งที่วิ่งระหว่างโรงแรมและถนนสายหลัก

ห่างจากสนามบินเพียง 20 นาที หากเดินทางโดยแท็กซี่ โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ อยู่ในระยะที่สามารถเดินไปยังห้างสรรพสินค้า ร้านอาหาร และบาร์ที่สำคัญต่างๆ ได้ นอกจากนี้ คุณยังสามารถเดินทางรอบเมืองได้อย่างสะดวกสบายด้วยรถไฟฟ้าบีทีเอสที่สถานี ตั้งอยู่ริมถนนสุขุมวิทยอดนิยม

คะแนน
1.5/5
แย่
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
2
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรม เดอะ เฮอริเทจ ศรีนครินทร์
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇯🇵Taiichi Miyamura

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/08/2021
0.5 Superior
เชิงลบ
  • lack of communication
  • food variation
  • TV
  • ants
  • hot water
  • wifi

First of all, I booked Heritage Srinakarin hotel, but the driver took my different way to the hotel, so that I asked him, but his attitude is terrible like don't disturb me and can not speak English well. Then, he drop me off completely different hotel where is around Bangna garden. I told the lady that I booked different hotel that is Heritage Srinakarin hotel, and she checked to the hotel and told me that it is full booking by mistake, so that changed the hotel here named NY City resort. I complained that I booked the Heritage Srinakarin because it is close to my Thai house and I have never heard that. But she just say sorry and no room in the Heritage Srinakarin, so that I had to stay there and my Thai company staff was supposed to me give some stuff that is some snack and Play Station because it would be boring while I stay ASQ hotel, but my staff went to the Heritage Srinakarin hotel because I told him that I booked there, but I arrived at NY City resort as I said, so that he also had to come to NY City resort to give them to me. When I enter the room and tried to connect the Play Station to TV, but TV is old one and HDMI cable that I have is not worked, so that I asked the reception to change TV or room, or I would be bored for 2 weeks, but she says that it is impossible. How come, even though, I have no choise to stay this different hotel from my book!? So that, I could not play the Play Station during my 2 weeks stay there. And also, the building is old and a lot of ants came into the room and they tried to enter my PC keyboard because maybe it is warm, but I can not concentrate my work and would be cause of break my PC, so that I asked my staff to bring some insecticide and it became less after I used it, though. Besides the hot water for the shower was not came out well, so that I asked the reception, but they can not enter the room because of isolation rule, so that they told me to fix it by LINE and I did. It became better, but still not "hot" water, but warm. I had to stand it for 2 weeks as well. WIFI is terrible as well. I had to enter ID and password, but this WIFI can not accept to connect my PC and mobile phone, even the indicate is pop up like " you can connect only 2 devices". So that I had to connect my mobile WIFI to the mobile phone and took a lot of money... I believe that the thing that we can enjoy during the isolation stay in the hotel is food, but their menu variation is very limited. Curry or cognee or stir fry w. rice, or noodle. I got bored this variation, so that I tried to Grab food, but the location is far away from the center of Bangkok, so that not many food that we can order... Totally, I really disappointed and angry. It is kind of scam because they have never told me that the hotel is changed. And also, poor service and environment as I wrote. I want them to money back honestly say.

🇹🇭ณฐมน ธนกฤตบูลย์

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/07/2021
0.6 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • พยาบาลดูแลดี
เชิงลบ
  • การบริการแย่มาก
  • พนักงานต้อนรับไม่มีมารยาท ไม่ผ่านการอบรม
  • อาหาไม่สด ทำให้ท้องเสีย
  • ห้องพักไม่ตรงกับที่จอง
  • มาตรฐานความสะอาดไม่มี
  • Wifi แย่มากไม่สามารถใช้งานได้จริง

โรงแรมไม่มีความตรงไปตรงมาในการบริการ จองโรงแรม Heritage มา แต่ได้พัก NY Resort โดยไม่ได้แจ้งล่วงหน้า ห้องพักไม่สะอาด wifi ใช้ไม่ได้ อาหารไม่สด รสชาดแย่มาก ลูกค้าท้องเสียจากอาหารที่ไม่สด หรืออาจจะไม่สะอาด พนักงานต้อนรับไม่มีมารยาท ปฏิเสธการแจ้งข้อมูลของลูกค้า โดยการโยนสายใก้พนักงานคนอื่น แบยไม่มีมารยาท

พยาบาลดูแล และให้คำแนะนำดีมาก แต่โรงแรมบริการแย่สุดๆ

🇹🇭Panthanun Chumsakul

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/06/2021
3.5 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • พนักงานน่ารักและเป็นกันเองสุด ๆ
  • พนักงานรับสายทุกครั้งที่โทรสอบถามหรือแจ้งปัญหา
  • อาหารหลากหลายและอร่อย (มักเสิร์ฟพร้อมผลไม้และของหวาน)
  • ห้องสว่าง
  • มีสมาร์ททีวีที่สามารถสตรีม Youtube หรือช่องภาพยนตร์ได้
เชิงลบ
  • ปัญหามากมายเมื่อย้ายเข้า (เครื่องทำน้ำอุ่นเสีย น้ำไหลช้า ฯลฯ)
  • Wifi แย่มาก (ใช้ได้เฉพาะแอพส่งข้อความ)

ทุกอย่างดี แต่ wifi ช้าเกินไปที่นี่ ฉันต้องใช้ wifi ของตัวเอง (ซื้อซิมการ์ด) มีค่าใช้จ่ายมากเกินไปที่จะจ่ายในช่วงกักกัน

