BANGKOK TEST & GO

里诺瓦酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.1
通过
53条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Leenova Hotel - Image 0
Leenova Hotel - Image 1
Leenova Hotel - Image 2
Leenova Hotel - Image 3
Leenova Hotel - Image 4
Leenova Hotel - Image 5
+4 相片
快速反应
฿7,200 订金
74 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 108 卧室
伙伴医院 Thainakarin International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到110预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系里诺瓦酒店以优先方式，以及里诺瓦酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
豪华房 31
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 瑜伽垫

Leenova Hotel酒店设有一个游泳池和带免费无线网络连接的空调客房。

酒店距离锡康广场和天堂公园购物中心均2公里。素万那普国际机场距离酒店有30分钟车程。

这家酒店的每间客房均配有平面有线电视和电热水壶。它们配有私人浴室。

客人可以光顾内部餐厅，酒店还设有24小时前台。

便利设施/功能

  • 游泳池，7-11购买，国际频道，儿童免费小餐，素食，瑜伽垫，阳台，HDMI地毯，互联网-WiFi，室外设施，吸烟房
显示所有 AQ 酒店
搜索所有 180 多家 AQ 酒店
分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 74 评论
评分
优秀的
40
非常好
25
平均数
5
较差的
4
糟糕的
0
如果您是里诺瓦酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 里诺瓦酒店
查看所有评论

🇹🇼Fred

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 21/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Quiet place, clean room, and very friendly and helpful staffs.
负面的
  • The food portions are too small for daily 3 meals, really not good.

This hotel located in quiet place, close to airport, good support with on-site nursing for RT-PCR test. But the daily meals need to be improved.

🇬🇧Sharon o’Brien

评论于 26/01/2022
到达 10/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Room was spacious and clean
  • Balcony access
  • Garden access after first PCR result
  • Enjoyed the Thai food
  • Friendly staff and helpful

My stay In quarantine was fine and it passed quite quickly. The staff were helpful and friendly. Hopefully next time I come back quarantine won’t be so long

🇹🇭Atiporn Atibaedya

评论于 25/01/2022
到达 19/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Great place with resonable price

Room is very comfortable, enough space for 1 person to be in 7-8 nights. Staff are very friendly and helpful and make you feel at home.

🇹🇭Sarisa Sitthawan

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 03/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • สะดวกสบาย พนักงานบริการดีค่ะ

ภาพรวมดีค่ะ อยู่ต่อ1วันด้วย พนักงานพร้อมบริการ เริศ อาหาร 3 มื้อ อร่อยทุกมื้อค่ะ สั่งมาทานจากข้างนอก พนักงานมีจานพลาสติกให้ค่ะ

🇸🇬Tey Allan

评论于 01/01/2022
到达 26/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very helpful and responsive staff

This is a no frill hotel albeit with excellent service. Really value for money accommodation for budget conscious (yet safety) travellers

🇳🇴Rune Nilsen

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 05/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Was taken good care of and had good information.
负面的
  • I sat 1hour 45 minutes at the airport waiting for the car that should drive me to the hotel without any information.

A pleasant stay when I finally arrived the hotel. Thanks to the hotel staff. I would absolutely come back for a stay at Leenova.

🇹🇭Saruda

评论于 19/12/2021
到达 03/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Staff very friendly
负面的
  • Everything ok

Nice hotel very helpful and staff so friendly. Beautiful room food delicious. Recommended. Don't forget bring your own toothpaste and brush.

🇸🇬Lau Siew Yee

评论于 18/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • The receptionist was very professional in handling the swab test situation when I requested the test to be done ASAP. They agreed to my request.
负面的
  • Nil

Leenova Hotel is a decent hotel with good food provided. The staff are very patient and very prone in their replies.

🇨🇦Lucas Salmon

评论于 17/12/2021
到达 01/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Took 6 hours instead of the indicated 8+
负面的
  • Staff were friendly

Quick results, the room was two single beds instead of a queen or even double, uncomfortable mattress, food was very hard to eat, sandwich had something akin to dog food smeared inside, would have been torture to stay longer than one day.

🇺🇸Michael Allen Garrett

评论于 12/12/2021
到达 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Great services
负面的
  • None

Great service. At the airport when I arrived and straight to the room. Fast testing. Got results in the early morning of my stay.

🇮🇹Xavier

评论于 06/12/2021
到达 19/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Follow procedure for AQ
  • Easy to book, etc
  • Package all Test and Go: PCR at 1PM~ results came by 6PM~, very fast.
  • Food amount was enough
  • Complementary drinks, snacks are ok
  • Good Wifi speed
负面的
  • Just need a bit more of maintenance
  • Initially they wanted to make me share shuttle from Airport. Upon requested no-sharing, the hotel accommodated it in 15m~

PCR very fast. Price is also ok, and wifi is fast. can be trusted. Payment done by card online, good booking service.

🇺🇸Elias Zachariadis

评论于 06/12/2021
到达 02/12/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very nice, polite service
  • Fast PCR test turnaround time
  • Wifi
  • Small balcony
  • Spacious room
  • Walking distance to Seacon Square
负面的
  • Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel

As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.

The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.

The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.

The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.

The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.

The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.

🇯🇵Yutaka Tanikawa

评论于 03/12/2021
到达 17/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Good health keep
  • Good employees
负面的
  • Nothing

Thank you of all…………………… You make may trip good in Thailand.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇹🇭Jitra Moungma

评论于 29/11/2021
到达 11/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Pick up at the airport - nice and comfortable
  • Check in late and Check out late
负面的
  • Foods included a package but missed dinner. For breakfast and lunch was terrible.

Needs quality foods and healthy foods Needs cleaning in the room likes hand sanitizer Needs a big sing at the airport to pick up

🇩🇪โอลาฟ ลึทเชอร์

评论于 28/11/2021
到达 05/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Full Access balcony
  • Fast Delivering from things I ordered by 7 Eleven

Everything was good. We spent here our quarantine time beginning of october 2021. The staff was very friendly and every day you can spent 30 minutes at the relax point. All food served was typical Thai food and taste good.

🇩🇪Fred Walch

评论于 19/11/2021
到达 02/11/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Friendly staff
负面的
  • Food

4,000 Baht for one night is a bit expensive - price/quality could be better. Good access to seven eleven and other shops

🇮🇪Ray Mac Donald

评论于 15/11/2021
到达 02/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • The room is good, near the airport, the food is delicious
负面的
  • None

I recommend this hotel Leenova Hotel. My friend recommended to me. If I have a chance, I will come again, valuable for money

🇦🇺hen

评论于 05/11/2021
到达 02/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Professionally run and executed
负面的
  • None

Everything went like clockwork, well organized and efficient, the staff were warm and friendly, the happy ending was the result of a negative test.

🇹🇭Rawisara

评论于 01/11/2021
到达 23/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • Room is spacious, friendly staff, good services, I can order from 7-eleven, Grab food.
负面的
  • None

Recommend this hotel.I will come back again because I have to go to aboard next month. Value for my money.

🇦🇺Bella

评论于 27/10/2021
到达 01/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
正数     
  • reservation and staffs are very helpful.
  • Food is varied and yummy even need to be in plastic boxs every meals.
  • Wifi and movies in room
负面的
  • Missing home so much.

It's better than I expected. It's hard to be in room only for7 days...here, I can get whatever I want. I can order something from outside. If I need to do quarantine again, I will come back here.

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

83 Suphaphong 1 Alley, Lane 3-3, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

合作伙伴酒店

银棕榈
7.9

461 评论
฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2

100 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸15巷瑞享酒店
8.4

4998 评论
฿-1
素坤逸乐活公寓
7.9

2655 评论
฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8

2 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

斯利那卡林Mii酒店
8.3

379 评论
฿-1
遗产诗娜卡琳酒店
6.7

579 评论
฿-1
垂直套房
8.1

506 评论
฿-1
曼谷诗娜卡琳都喜公主饭店
8.8

515 评论
฿-1
枫树酒店
7.4

214 评论
฿-1
曼谷阿瓦娜酒店
6.8

3428 评论
฿-1
琥珀素坤逸酒店85
7.8

591 评论
฿-1
Qiu Hotel Sukhumvit 79
8

5294 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU