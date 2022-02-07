4.1 Deluxe Room
正数
负面的
- Very nice, polite service
- Fast PCR test turnaround time
- Wifi
- Small balcony
- Spacious room
- Walking distance to Seacon Square
- Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel
As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.
The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.
The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.
The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.
The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.
The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.