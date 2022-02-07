BANGKOK TEST & GO

宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕卡农酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.4
通过
1299条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 0
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 1
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 2
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 3
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 4
ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong - Image 5
+37 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
33 评论
AQ酒店客房总数 220 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到474预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕卡农酒店以优先方式，以及宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕卡农酒店从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

If you wish to get a refund now, there are 3 different options. Request form... https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO5bxeq1SnWVMbvoK_YAUQlXmFQtXcTI72kv1LkfKZ3xlGEg /formResponse

  1. Can keep floating Available after 6 months (till 30 June 2022)
  2. If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days.
  3. If the customer pays by money transfer from Thai bank, You can request a refund by transferring money back within 45 days. Balance deducted at THB 500 from Thai bank fee.
  4. If the customer pays by credit card The hotel will issue a refund by reimbursement to same card balance minus a 2.5% bank fee.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
高级房 23
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connecting Superior 2 Paxs 46
฿23,400 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,400 - 7 Day AQ
฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

ibis Styles Bangkok Sukhumvit Phra Khanong酒店位于曼谷，距离Emporium购物中心2.2英里，提供带餐厅的住宿，免费私人停车场，健身中心和酒吧。此3-星级宾馆提供儿童俱乐部和礼宾服务。该住宿设有24小时前台服务，机场接送，客房服务和整个酒店的免费WiFi。

酒店的客房设有一个休息区。宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕府酒店的单位配有空调和衣柜。

住宿的客人可以享用欧陆式或自助早餐。

宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕卡农酒店所有客人均可使用室内游泳池和商务中心。

诗丽吉皇后国家会议中心距离酒店3.1英里，而阿拉伯街距离酒店3.7英里。最近的机场是素万那普机场，距离宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕酒店16.8英里。

便利设施/功能

分数
4.1/5
非常好
基于 33 评论
评分
优秀的
20
非常好
8
平均数
1
较差的
2
糟糕的
2
如果您是宜必思尚品曼谷素坤逸帕卡农酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇧🇩A A M Mostofa Saikh Chowdhury

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • The room was spacious and had a nice city view
负面的
  • The service was very poor. Often the reception was not available through phone so there was no option to ask for any help immediately. The timing was also very poor, I had to wait for hours from their scheduled time for tests and relax time at rooftop.
  • The television the hotel provides is not of any use. You can't use netflix or anything and no mirroring was possible rather it just showed the hotel ads and the services.

Overall the hotel was good. I will rate 6/10 for the overall service and amenities I have received from there.

🇹🇭Chetsadaporn Kulyarit

评论于 02/02/2022
到达 17/01/2022
4.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Wifi
  • Cleanness
  • Polite
  • Bed
负面的
  • Nothing

Bed is so comfy i was so happy, Quiet, big space, nice view, good and polite service staffs. Thank you

🇮🇳Siddhartha Sharma Bhagabati

评论于 01/02/2022
到达 16/01/2022
3.7 Superior Room
负面的
  • On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident.

On the check-out day, no breakfast was given initially. We had to fight for getting breakfast. After that when breakfast was sent to our room, it was for only 2 persons, whereas we were 3 pax. Not happy about the incident...I am writing a letter to management in detail, about the incident.

🇮🇩Diana Patricia

评论于 01/02/2022
到达 16/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room
正数     
  • 1. Room was clean and in the middle way like day 4 or 5 out of 7, the room services actually cleaned my room.
  • 2. Windows that can be opened, and have better circulation.
  • 3. You can order food from outside which is a life saver! Use food panda for menu in english.
  • 4. Service is good overall, everyone is following strict health protocols.
负面的
  • 1. Food was ok, most days I prefer to order from online
  • 2. Windows are facing the busy road, so it can be noisy at all times

Its definitely worth the money you are paying for, and since I am alone the space was not a concern for me. Mostly my luggage is covering 1 side of the floor already. However if more than 2 people or you bring a child might not be ideal.

🇺🇸yaowamal pengdis

评论于 29/01/2022
到达 27/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room
正数     
  • Great price + Good Quality
  • All Staffs very nice
  • Room nice space and clean
  • All amenity you need : refrigerator, safe and lock box, shampoo +soap
  • Great location easy to go anywhere on Sukhumvit Road
  • For the price no doubt about it.
负面的
  • No A/C at the walk way, feeling hot and hard to breath.

I highly recommend for all my family and friends. But if you stay longer maybe you need more space than 23sqm. I used Test & go for 1 night

🇨🇦Robert Woodside

评论于 19/01/2022
到达 02/01/2022
4.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Seamless pick up from BKK
  • Prompt PCR test on arrival at hotel
  • Results received in about 12 hours
  • Small, but clean and comfortable room
  • Good menu for room service at extra cost
负面的
  • Food delivered to room as part of package was not good and always cold.

The hotel is in a convenient location. The room was clean and comfortable, although quite small. The food delivered to the room as part of the quarantine package was always cold and most went uneaten. Fortunately the hotel has a restaurant on site with great food. I advise paying the extra cost and order through room service rather than the crap include in the package.

🇹🇭Kanyanee

评论于 18/01/2022
到达 25/12/2021
4.6 Superior Room
正数     
  • Smooth transit from the airport to the hotel
  • PCR test efficient and professional
  • QR code for the second test has been provided
  • All the staffs were amazing, friendly, and helpful
  • The rooms were clean, very comfortable
负面的
  • on balcony
  • no microwave

Overall good experience. A good place to stay for test and go scheme. I enjoyed my short stay in this hotel.

🇹🇭WIPADA KONGWARIN LE JOLIF

评论于 07/01/2022
到达 21/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • PCR test @ hôtel, no need to go out, good location, clean & modern & comfort room.
负面的
  • Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc. I had to order from room service while a simple menu at my preferred dish is already included on menu.

Serving a meal by hotel’s choice rather than ask guest to select one from menu. Upon check in, to ask right away as it is a lock down so a guest no has no right to go out to get food ourself : food preferences, diet or allergies restrictions, etc.

🇹🇭kingkarn tatthiyakul

评论于 29/12/2021
到达 13/12/2021
4.9 Superior Room
正数     
  • Good service

Good service , clean room. Staff was nice when arrived there. They provide room with high floor

🇳🇱Antje Elisabeth Magendans

评论于 24/12/2021
到达 13/12/2021
4.7 Superior Room
正数     
  • Staff was very friendly and supportive
  • The room was spacious and nicely decorated
  • The bed was very comfortable
  • Hotel is well located, walking distance to BTS and local restaurants, i.e. W-District
负面的
  • After testing negative you are allowed to dine in the restaurant. However, they kept delivering meals to my room.
  • There was no menu to choose from.
  • Most of the time the food was cold, upon request the staff would reheat it though

My stay at IBIS Styles was pleasant. Definitely recommended!

🇰🇷Sarah Seo

评论于 23/12/2021
到达 05/12/2021
4.3 Superior Room
正数     
  • Good service, good location,
负面的
  • Food is a bit horrible

Stayed with my mum in the same room. PCR was on time manner and they had a in room nurse which is good. Check in was efficient. Overall satisfied.

🇹🇭Jirapa

评论于 08/12/2021
到达 21/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Good service mind, cleanliness.
负面的
  • No

Good service mind Fast testing Easy connections for each steps Comfort and cleanliness Room Tasty foods

🇮🇹Domenico Bartoccioni

评论于 08/12/2021
到达 20/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • friendly staff
  • clean room
  • overall service

It is one of the best for quality/price. Staff is friendly, the service was good and the overall service was up to what I expected. The location is also quite convenience/

🇺🇸J Peahl

评论于 08/12/2021
到达 21/11/2021
0.5 Superior Room
正数     
  • At least they told you before they collected payment.
负面的
  • The price they advertise isn't the price they charge when you contact them, and they keep coming up with excuses why, until they finally stop answering emails.

I've stayed here before, and it's not a terrible hotel, but there's so much better available in Bangkok, often for less money. And if they won't honor the price you confirmed when booking, why would you put yourself through that?

🇺🇸MELISSA CORRAL

评论于 08/12/2021
到达 28/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • great wifi
  • room looked exactly like the pictures
  • room was very clean
  • the hotel area was in a safe location, only 20 mins from airport
  • I arrived at 1:30am and I got tested for covid right away
  • My covid test returned around 2pm (I called to ask if it was ready) and didn't have to stay the full 24 hours, but I could if I wanted to
  • quiet and I had an amazing view of the city, 23/26th floor
  • staff was friendly and considerate/ thoughtful
  • I arrived at 1:30am and they sent me a hot, delicious meal without me asking
  • they also sent a second meal at the scheduled 8am breakfast time
  • I requested vegetarian option and they followed my diet restrictions perfectly
负面的
  • I emailed the hotel 4 days before I arrived to Thailand to confirm my booking details, they confirmed and said I was all ready to go
  • My plane arrived at 11:35pm on 11/28/2021, I booked my 1 day quarantine stay to check in for 11/29 since I arrived at almost midnight
  • When I arrived to airport, they couldn't find my name on the list and did not have a ride ready for me to take me to the quarantine hotel
  • I had to wait 45 minutes because there were "no rides available"
  • WHEN BOOKING YOUR STAY, BOOK THE DATE WITH ARRIVAL DATE, THAT WAS ONLY CONFUSION
  • I was stressed/ worried that I was not going to have a hotel to stay at or ride but it was figured out after 45 mins and they were apologetic about it

Although the start of my experience was not good, once a ride was found for me, everything got much better. The hotel staff was extremely friendly and apologized for the delay and confusion. They really made up for it and I really enjoyed the rest of my 1 day mandatory quarantine stay. Make sure to ask them to test you right when you arrive and call 12 hours after you take your covid to check in for results. I did not have to stay the full 24 hours because my negative covid test came back 12 hours later and I was free to go. I would recommend this hotel to another. I loved it!

🇵🇭Victoria Bautista

评论于 05/12/2021
到达 17/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room
正数     
  • Airport pick up - on time, Reception - outstanding and very smooth check in, Test package - everything is as per schedule, Staff - very welcoming
负面的
  • NA

Thank you for making our first day in Thailand as convenient as possible. Thankfully we are tested negative hence was able to enjoy the rest of our stay in other parts of this country. This hotel is recommended for its price and value as well as for the great service rendered.

🇲🇲Myat Su Kyi Thar

评论于 08/11/2021
到达 23/10/2021
5.0 Superior Room

One of the good hotel. Fare price, delicious foods, excellent customer service and good location. We strongly recommend this hotel.

🇲🇾POOVANESWARAN KALISVARAN

评论于 02/11/2021
到达 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room
正数     
  • All were excellent.
  • Cosy stay.
负面的
  • Food was cold most of the time.

Need a microwave in the room. A big mattress with wonderful comfort. Quite a big space for a room and can exercise inside the room.

🇹🇭Thanyarat Butphu

评论于 20/10/2021
到达 04/10/2021
4.7 Superior Room

Nice service, nice food, nice staff, nice view, nice accommodation with reasonable price.

Recommended!

🇲🇲Hsu Mon Zaw

评论于 13/10/2021
到达 25/09/2021
4.2 Superior Room
正数     
  • Great service
负面的
  • Cold food

The location is great and the stuffs are polite. Wifi works perfect unlike my previous quarantine hotel. Food was also not that bad but it was cold.

地址/地图

1122 Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

